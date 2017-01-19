Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Hopefully, you're now the proud owner of a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro, or are still considering whether to make the investment or not. Either way, you'll find our list of tantalising gaming treats enough to have you excited for the months ahead.

There are plenty of amazing PS4 games on the horizon and we've chosen the best of those coming up for you to pop on your wish lists.

We've included release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also update this round-up throughout the year, so there'll always be something to come back for.

One of the games not long for release, demos of Resident Evil 7 have been scaring us rigid over the last year, not least when played in a PlayStation VR headset. The entire game can be played in VR but also on a conventional TV, so fans without headsets can still get their chilling thrills. The survival horror genre might never be the same again after this.

Release date: 28 March 2017

28 March 2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Another character soon to make a welcome return is PaRappa The Rapper. To be honest, we've been asking for the first rhythm game to be made available on PS4 for some considerable time, and were always told his absence came down to rights issues, for the UK at least. A virtual console version of the sequel has been available on the PS Store for a while, but not the original. Now a remastered, 4K version is coming to celebrate its 20th anniversary and we couldn't be happier.

Release date: 31 July 2017

31 July 2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The remasters continue apace with the trailer for the WipEout Omega Collection, the first time the futuristic racing game franchise makes an appearance on PS4. It's a remake of the PS3 classics WipEout HD and WipEout HD Fury and the PS Vita's WipEout 2048, all in the one pack. As well as enhanced visuals though, up to 4K, there will be a new soundtrack and more.

Release date: 14 February

14 February Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft's knight 'em up has been a long time coming - we first went hands-on at E3 2015 - but now it's almost here. It's an online multiplayer affair with big battles between different classes of ancient fighter and we suspect it'll gain a legion of hardcore fans.

If you're a Sniper Elite 3 fan then you'll love Sniper Elite 4. It's a much larger campaign game, with each level considerably bigger than the series has ever offered before. It's meticulously crafted, too, with all sorts of places to hide, plus you can now traverse obstacles in a way that wasn't possible before. Clamber along the outside edges of bridges, drop between open windows; basically become a stealthy badass, Assassin's Creed style.

Release date: 1 March

1 March Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a seemingly parallel universe, where robot dinosaurs roam the world among primitive people, including you as a hard-as-nails female protagonist. A complex mixture of third-person shooter meets role-player, the vast open-world game depends on a vast array of weapon types and collectibles for crafting. Our favourite has to be the rope cannon, which can tether robo-dinos to their position to be taken-down in dramatic effect.

If you're a fan of Far Cry 4 then Wildlands plays like a four-player co-op version of that game in many respects. Team work is vital, but so is having a blast; from sniper rifles, to parachuting out of planes, driving dirt bikes, blowing up gas stations, and more, there's stacks to explore. It's set in Bolivia and you get to take down drug cartels which is a refreshing change from the usual shooter clichés.

Release date: 21 March

21 March Publisher: Electronic Arts

The space epic is back, with more freedom and worlds to explore than ever before. Built using the Frostbite engine, this is Mass Effect in true new-gen form, so expect eye-catching visuals to join the engrossing story - not to mention plenty of shooting action. It's also recently been revealed that crafting will be a mainstay of the adventure, so prepare to build your own weaponry on the fly.

If you're a South Park fan then you'll love The Fractured But Whole, which looks almost exactly like a live episode of the animated adult comedy show. If you're a turn-based role-playing game fan then you'll love the game too, if you can get beyond its childish fart jokes and humour. Love both? Then you're in for a treat.

Release date: 16 May

16 May Publisher: Warner Bros

The DC Comics' beat 'em up is back, with more characters in an even more dark and twisted Injustice universe. There are even more powers and special moves to discover and environments to destroy in a game that looks every much a worthy sequel to one of our favourite fighting titles ever. Bring it on.

Release date: Fall 2017

Fall 2017 Publisher: Rockstar/Take-Two

We already had an inkling Red Dead Redemption 2 was on the cards before the official reveal at the end of 2016. A slew of rumours about the game circulated last summer - specifically around E3 time. A map was leaked on NeoGaf, alleged to be a design guide. And Take-Two previously said that Red Dead Redemption was as important a franchise as GTA. Considering there have only been two games in the series so far, which originally came out in 2004 and 2010 respectively, we're certainly due another one. Yee-ha!

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Naughty Dog pulled another surprise out of the bag with the announcement of a new Uncharted game. Starring Chloe Frazer, from Uncharteds 2 and 3, the game is set a year after the events in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and seemingly uses the same game engine as Nathan's Drake's last outing. It also provides access to Uncharted 4's multiplayer modes.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

David Cage, founder of development studio Quantic Dream, is well known for lifelike gaming experiences. His forthcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Detroit, plays upon android co-inhabitants on earth, their (dis)obedience of their human commanders, and the inevitable fallout that such a power balance entails. As with all Quantic Dream games, the hyper-real visuals are wrapped around a point-and-click style adventure, with a decision-based storyline and consequential actions based on your choices. Will it be the developer's best yet?

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The infamous lead character of the God of War series, Kratos, now has a son, melding the typical smash-'em-up gameplay of old with a more heartfelt storyline. The game follows on from its previous Greek Mythology setting, moving into Norse Mythology, but doesn't hold back on the giant beasts and battles. From trolls to dragons, there's going to be plenty of bone-crunching fights to satisfy fans both old and new.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Activision

When it was announced Crash Bandicoot was returning in a new version of the original platformer we didn't realise it would be in a pack of the first three games, all remastered: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortek Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. However, that's what Activision will be launching in 2017 and we have to say that Skylanders developer Vicarious Visions is seemingly doing a fantastic job with the updated visuals.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Days Gone was the surprise reveal at Sony's E3 pre-show conference last year. The story, set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world, follows a badass biker trying to survive in a zombie-laden land. Cue interspersed sections of his past playing on his mind and there's the crucial balance of story and third-person shoot-'em-up. The real standout moment for the game, though, was just how many zombies were depicted on screen.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Capcom

The crossover beat-em-up is back, with Capcom characters - such as the Street Fighter gang and Mega Man - taking on superheroes from the Marvel Universe. Not much else is know for now, but you can expect a mighty of cast of fighters to control.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Originally planned for the end of 2016, GT Sport was pushed back to 2017 for good reason. We're still not sure of an exact release date, but we do know that PS4 Pro owners will be treated to 4K (checkerboard) visuals with HDR. Some of the content will also be playable in a PSVR headset. You can watch the trailer in 4K if you have the right kit and it shows just how stunning the game will be.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The original Knack was one of the PS4 launch titles several years ago and wasn't as well received as Sony would have hoped. However, a sequel is on its way and lessons will likely have been learned. Certainly, the trailer looks to be more involving than the first game with more puzzles, locations and, seemingly, co-op play.

Release date: 2017

2017 Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

How do you follow up the Metal Gear Solid series now you're no longer involved? By making the oddest, most disturbing survival horror game on the planet, that's how. Or, at least, that's what we think Hideo Kojima is up to. We can't really make heads nor tails of it at the moment. Needless to say, the first game from his newly formed Kojima Productions has the entire world's attention.

Release date: TBC

TBC Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This trailer really gave us goosebumps the first time we saw it - partly thanks to the very idea that one of the greatest examples of storytelling in games is continuing, but also because of the return of a certain character. It looks suitably beautiful but is very early in development so we suspect you'll have to wait until spring 2018 rather than the end of 2017 to get your hands on the game yourself.