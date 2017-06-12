Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Metro Exodus, Anthem, The Last of Us 2, Death Stranding and more

You're now the proud owner of a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro, or are still considering whether to make the investment in Sony or not. Either way, you'll find our list of tantalising gaming treats enough to have you excited for the months ahead.

There are plenty of amazing PS4 games on the horizon and we've chosen the best of those coming up - both exclusive and cross-platform releases - for you to pop on your wish lists.

We've included release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also update this round-up throughout E3 2017 and the rest of the year, so there'll always be something to come back for.

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Deep Silver

The follow-up to Metro: Last Light proves that we can't keep our gaming hands off the post-apocalyptic future. First shown at the E3 2017 Xbox pre-show conference, Metro: Exodus looks stunning - while ensuring its fair share of frightening scares too. Monsters versus man, with limited supply of ammo, this first person shooter looks as though it could be a genuine thrill.

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: EA / BioWare

Perhaps the first "wow" game to be unveiled at E3 2017, the new IP from BioWare mixes robots and monsters together in a third-person mission-based adventure which looks like a mixing pot of Fallout 4, Titanfall 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Mass Effect. And we mean that in a good way. When the gameplay demo was shown at Xbox's pre-E3 conference, the vast open-world format and the way it can be flown through is a spectacle to behold. Here's hoping it doesn't fall into any of the initial traps that Mass Effect: Andromeda did, because this looks to be one of 2018's most promising titles.

Release date: TBC

TBC PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This trailer really gave us goosebumps the first time we saw it - partly thanks to the very idea that one of the greatest examples of storytelling in games is continuing, but also because of the return of a certain character. It looks suitably beautiful but is very early in development so we suspect you'll have to wait until E3 2017 to see some actual gameplay footage.

Release date: TBC

TBC PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

How do you follow up the Metal Gear Solid series now you're no longer involved? By making the oddest, most disturbing survival horror game on the planet, that's how. Or, at least, that's what we think Hideo Kojima is up to. We can't really make heads nor tails of it at the moment. Needless to say, the first game from his newly formed Kojima Productions has the entire world's attention.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Days Gone was the surprise reveal at the 2016 Sony E3 pre-show conference. The story, set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world, follows a badass biker trying to survive in a zombie-laden land. Cue interspersed sections of his past playing on his mind and there's the crucial balance of story and third-person shoot-'em-up. The real standout moment for the game, though, was just how many zombies are depicted on screen. Here's hoping we get to see more of the game at E3 2017.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 Exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The infamous lead character of the God of War series, Kratos, now has a son, melding the typical smash-'em-up gameplay of old with a more heartfelt storyline. The game follows on from its previous Greek Mythology setting, moving into Norse Mythology, but doesn't hold back on the giant beasts and battles. From trolls to dragons, there's going to be plenty of bone-crunching fights to satisfy fans both old and new.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

David Cage, founder of development studio Quantic Dream, is well known for lifelike gaming experiences. His forthcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Detroit, plays upon android co-inhabitants on earth, their (dis)obedience of their human commanders, and the inevitable fallout that such a power balance entails. As with all Quantic Dream games, the hyper-real visuals are wrapped around a point-and-click style adventure, with a decision-based storyline and consequential actions based on your choices. Will it be the developer's best yet?

Release date: TBC

TBC PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Rebellion

With its lick of British charm, Strange Brigade introduces an "exotic safari" of forgotten lands in a way that only publisher Rebellion could deliver. It's tongue-in-cheek 1930s-style trailer shifts direction not long in, introducing a rosta of enemy types - from the undead to armoured minotaurs - which look like they'll ensure it's no picnic.

Release date: October 27 2018

October 27 2018 Exclusive: No, also on Xbox One

No, also on Xbox One Publisher: Ubisoft

After a year off the boil, the Assassin's Creed series is back in business for 2017. And this time it's set in ancient Egypt.

Release date: August 31 2017

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Square Enix

One of our favourite choice-based games of recent year's, which went under the radar of too many players, Before The Storm is effectively Life Is Strange 2. Judging by the trailer it's going to delve into life's big questions, with its share of quirks. Here's hoping it matches up to the mastery of the original.

If you're a South Park fan then you'll love The Fractured But Whole, which looks almost exactly like a live episode of the animated adult comedy show. If you're a turn-based role-playing game fan then you'll love the game too, if you can get beyond its childish fart jokes and humour. Love both? Then you're in for a treat.

Release date: 2018

2018 Exclusive: No, also on Xbox One

No, also on Xbox One Publisher: Rockstar/Take-Two

We already had an inkling Red Dead Redemption 2 was on the cards before the official reveal at the end of 2016. A slew of rumours about the game circulated in summer 2015 - specifically around E3 time. A map was leaked on NeoGaf, alleged to be a design guide. And Take-Two previously said that Red Dead Redemption was as important a franchise as GTA. Considering there have only been two games in the series so far, which originally came out in 2004 and 2010 respectively, we're certainly due another one. Yee-ha!

Release date: August 22 2017

August 22 2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Naughty Dog pulled another surprise out of the bag with the announcement of a new Uncharted game. Starring Chloe Frazer, from Uncharted 2 and 3, the game is set a year after the events in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and seemingly uses the same game engine as Nathan's Drake's last outing. It also provides access to Uncharted 4's multiplayer modes.

Release date: June 30 2017

June 30 2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Activision

When it was announced Crash Bandicoot was returning in a new version of the original platformer we didn't realise it would be in a pack of the first three games, all remastered: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortek Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. However, that's what Activision will be launching in 2017 and we have to say that Skylanders developer Vicarious Visions is seemingly doing a fantastic job with the updated visuals.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 exclusive: No, also for Xbox One and PC

No, also for Xbox One and PC Publisher: Capcom

The crossover beat-em-up is back, with Capcom characters - such as the Street Fighter gang and Mega Man - taking on superheroes from the Marvel Universe. Not much else is know for now, but you can expect a mighty of cast of fighters to control.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Originally planned for the end of 2016, GT Sport was pushed back to 2017 for good reason. We're still not sure of an exact release date, but we do know that PS4 Pro owners will be treated to 4K (checkerboard) visuals with HDR. Some of the content will also be playable in a PSVR headset. You can watch the trailer in 4K if you have the right kit and it shows just how stunning the game will be.

Release date: 2017

2017 PS4 exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The original Knack was one of the PS4 launch titles several years ago and wasn't as well received as Sony would have hoped. However, a sequel is on its way and lessons will likely have been learned. Certainly, the trailer looks to be more involving than the first game with more puzzles, locations and, seemingly, co-op play.