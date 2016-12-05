Best PS4 game trailers for 2017: The Last of Us 2, new Uncharted, PaRappa The Rapper and more

If you were hoping Santa would bring you a shiny new PlayStation 4, you will likely already have an idea of what games you want to play right now. But how about next year? What massive titles are planned to make that prezzy worth even more?

Well, Sony recently unveiled a host of new PS4 games that have us salivating more than a ginger tom at a mouse house party.

The Last of Us 2 is one of the biggest forthcoming games, but there are plenty of other games coming for 2017 and beyond. So here's our round-up of the best of the bunch, all in trailer form so you can see the games in action yourself.

Release date: TBC

Developer: Naughty Dog

This trailer really gave us goosebumps the first time we saw it - partly thanks to the very idea that one of the greatest examples of storytelling in games is continuing, but also because of the return of a certain character. It looks suitably beautiful but is very early in development so we suspect you'll have to wait until spring 2018 to get your hands on the game yourself.

Release date: 2017

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog pulled another surprise out of the bag with the announcement of a new Uncharted game. Starring Chloe Frazer, from Uncharteds 2 and 3, the game is set a year after the events in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and seemingly uses the same game engine as Nathan's Drake's last outing. It also provides access to Uncharted 4's multiplayer modes.

Release date: 2017

Developer: Vicarious Visions

When it was announced Crash Bandicoot was returning in a new version of the original platformer we didn't realise it would be in a pack of the first three games, all remastered: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortek Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped. However, that's what Activision will be launching in 2017 and we have to say that Skylanders developer Vicarious Visions is seemingly doing a fantastic job with the updated visuals.

Release date: 28 March 2017

Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Another character soon to make a welcome return is PaRappa The Rapper. To be honest, we've been asking for the first rhythm game to be made available on PS4 for some considerable time, and were always told his absence came down to rights issues, for the UK at least. A virtual console version of the sequel has been available on the PS Store for a while, but not the original. Now a remastered, 4K version is coming to celebrate its 20th anniversary and we couldn't be happier.

Release date: 31 July 2017

Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The remasters continue apace with the trailer for the WipEout Omega Collection, the first time the futuristic racing game franchise makes an appearance on PS4. It's a remake of the PS3 classics WipEout HD and WipEout HD Fury and the PS Vita's WipEout 2048, all in the one pack. As well as enhanced visuals though, up to 4K, there will be a new soundtrack and more.

Release date: 2017

Developer: Capcom

The crossover beat-em-up is back, with Capcom characters - such as the Street Fighter gang and Mega Man - taking on superheroes from the Marvel Universe. Not much else is know for now, but you can expect a mighty of cast of fighters to control.

Release date: 24 January 2017

Developer: Capcom

One of the games not long for release, demos of Resident Evil 7 have been scaring us rigid over the last year, not least when played in a PlayStation VR headset. The entire game can be played in VR but also on a conventional TV, so fans without headsets can still get their chilling thrills. The survival horror genre might never be the same again after this.

Release date: 2017

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Originally planned for the end of 2016, GT Sport was pushed back to 2017 for good reason. We're still not sure of an exact release date, but we do know that PS4 Pro owners will be treated to 4K (checkerboard) visuals with HDR. Some of the content will also be playable in a PSVR headset. You can watch the trailer in 4K if you have the right kit and it shows just how stunning the game will be.

Release date: 2017

Developer: Japan Studio

The original Knack was one of the PS4 launch titles several years ago and wasn't as well received as Sony would have hoped. However, a sequel is on its way and lessons will likely have been learned. Certainly, the trailer looks to be more involving than the first game with more puzzles, locations and, seemingly, co-op play.