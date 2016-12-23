Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals

Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games dealsValve
- Started 22 December
- Bigger deals than Black Friday
The Steam winter sale is always a massive deal for PC and Mac gamers and it's now started.
Yes, we've just had a sale as part of the Black Friday period, but that was nothing in comparison to the bargains to be had over Christmas and into the new year.
Steam's games deals at the end of each year are traditionally bonkers, with more taken off than at an office party after someone spikes the punch.
The sales run through to 2 January, so you get just over a week to fill your Steam library with hundreds of games you probably won't ever play - like us. Alternatively, you can target the very best and that's what we hope to have for you below.
So, without further ado, here are the best Steam winter sale deals we've found so far:
Best Steam winter sale PC-only games deals
- Payday 2 - £3.74 (75% off) - get this deal here
- Doom - £13.19 (67% off) - get this deal here
- The Division - £19.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
- Assetto Corsa - £13.79 (40% off) - get this deal here
- Just Cause 3 - £9.99 (75% off) - get this deal here
- Homefront: The Revolution - £8.99 (70% off) - get this deal here
- Grand Theft Auto V - £19.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - £13.19 (67% off) - get this deal here
- Fallout 4 - £13.19 (67% off) - get this deal here
- Dark Souls III - £19.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
- Tom Clancy's rainbow Six Siege - £14.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
- Project Cars - £7.71 (67% off) - get this deal here
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - £19.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
- The Witness - £14.99 (50% off) - get this deal here
Best Steam winter sale PC and Mac games deals
- Valve Complete Pack - includes Half-Life. Portal, CS:GO and more - £16.99 (89% off) - get this deal here
- Grim Fandango Remastered - £2.19 (80% off) - get this deal here
- Tomb Raider - £3.74 (75% off) - get this deal here
- Cities Skylines - £5.74 (75% off) - get this deal here
- Kerbal Space Program - £10.19 (66% off) - get this deal here
- Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition - £15.99 (60% off) - get this deal here
- Firewatch - £8.99 (40% off) - get this deal here
- Mad Max - £5.43 (66% off) - get this deal here
- XCOM 2 - £17.49 (50% off) - get this deal here
- Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga - £20.23 (55% off) - get this deal here
Steep preview: A must for extreme sports fans everywhere?
Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, what else?
Sony PS4 Pro review: Why wait for Project Scorpio?
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
