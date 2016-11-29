What is Sky Mobile, how much does it cost and what is roll over data?

Sky has joined BT and Virgin Media in offering its own mobile network service alongside TV, landline and broadband.

Sky Mobile, will try and give you a few features you might not find anywhere else. That's why we've decided to give you a low down on the new network, what it costs and what you get for your money.

In addition to its TV, broadband and landline services, Sky now offers a 4G mobile network service too. Sky Mobile is for existing Sky subscribers and new, non-Sky customers. There are benefits to having Sky TV too, but it is not necessary.

At present, it offers SIM only 12-month contracts, but that is likely to change at some point in 2017. Sky told Pocket-lint that it also plans to offer phones, such as those by Samsung and Apple's iPhones, later next year.

It isn't likely to add many other price plans though, as the aim of Sky Mobile is to be as simple and transparent as possible rather than get bogged down and confusing.

Sky mobile has a simple structure. There are three data plans and two options for calls and texts. You pick one of the plans, then choose how you want to pay for your calls and texts.

1GB of data: £10 per month

3GB of data: £15 per month

5GB of data: £20 per month

Pay as you use: 10p a minute or talk time, 10p a text

Unlimited calls and texts: £10 per month for non-Sky TV customers, free for Sky TV subscribers

For example, if you want 1GB of data a month and unlimited calls and texts, it'll cost you £20 per month if you don't also subscribe to Sky TV.

A Sky TV household can have up to five SIMs so a whole family can make use of free unlimited calls and texts on individual phones.

As an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Sky leases mobile spectrum from O2, so anywhere there is an O2 4G signal you will be able to use 4G data on your Sky Mobile service too.

You can check 3G and 4G coverage for your area in the UK here: www.o2.co.uk/coveragechecker

With so many other network providers, you might wonder why you should consider Sky Mobile over a rival, especially if the prices are similar? Sky has included a few interesting additional incentives to make its service a little different.

Unlike most, if not all, other providers Sky Mobile allows you to roll over your data allowance to use at a later date. What's more, you have up to three years to use it.

At the end of every month, any leftover data is stored in a virtual piggy bank and you can cash in each 1GB you have acquired, which is then added to that month's allowance. All rolled over data is also cumulative, so you can pile it up for when you need it most.

Although Sky Mobile contracts are locked to 12-months, you have the option each month to change your plan. You can opt to either go up or down in data allowance and pay for that band from then on. Or you can switch from unlimited calls and texts to pay as you use and vice versa.

Sky+ customers with Sky Mobile can create playlists of their favourite content and stream or download them to their phones, over Wi-Fi or 4G. It also gives every Sky Mobile customer free Sky Go Extra (which usually costs £5 per month), and they can each use Sync on up to four devices.

The feature will also be coming for Sky Q customers later in 2017.

If you run out of data or know you will need more in a specific month, you will be able to buy 1GB of extra data. An extra 10GB of data will cost £10. Furthermore it's not granular, so go over your limit by 1MB and you'll still be charged £10.

You will be able to use your Sky Mobile SIM when travelling around the world with charging varying depending on where you are. Unlike Vodafone that has a £5 a day roaming charge for the US, or Three who allows you to use your phone abroad as if you were at home, Sky doesn't have any offers. The services, which is clearly aimed at people who don't travel very much will sting you heavily for data. For most countries out of Europe it's £3 per MB. Calls from the US will cost you 80p a minute. You can see the full roaming charges here. Europe isn't as pricey (4p per MB) and from June 2017 all data and mobile roaming throughout EU countries will be the same cost as at home.

If you make a lot of international calls from your mobile while in the UK, Sky Mobile does offer and International Saver option for £3 that halves the cost of your call costs.

Sky Mobile in available now. You can register for your Sky Mobile SIM, whether you are an existing Sky customer or not, at sky.com/getmobile.