Best Black Friday UK smart home deals: Massive Echo and Google Home discounts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is brilliant news for anyone looking to make their home smarter with the latest technology but for a less than it would cost you the rest of the year.

The deals have started early in 2017, with some major discounts on devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

If you've been looking at investing in smart lighting or smart heating, or even smart cameras, you've come to the right place. We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday smart home deals here, so you can grab a bargain and get yourself connected.

We will be updating these deals all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday as new bargains appear.

Amazon has declared that it's starting Black Friday on 17 November 2017, but there are some early deals already. In terms of smart home specific deals, our favourites are listed here:

New Amazon Echo (the smaller one) for £69.99 (save £20) - click here for this deal

Amazon Echo Dot for £34.99 (save £15) - click here for this deal

Argos has plenty of Black Friday deals and they're already available: here are some of our smart home favourites.

John Lewis has not only given us Moz the Monster in 2017, but it's giving us some smart home bargains too.

Like Argos and John Lewis, Maplin is also offering plenty of deals across Black Friday weekend, including money off various smart home solutions, also hitting the Google Home and Amazon Echo discounts early. Maplin has an added incentive, offering a £5 voucher if you spend over £40, or a £10 voucher if you spend over £80.