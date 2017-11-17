Amazon Black Friday sales have started, amazing tech deals to be had right now

Amazon Black Friday sales have started, amazing tech deals to be had right nowPocket-lint
Amazon has started its Black Friday deals event. There are thousands of products available on its dedicated UK Black Friday pages with some amazing discounts on TVs, games consoles, games, smart home devices and many more tech items.
An Xbox One S with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available for less that £200, for example. Or you can nab an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for just £89.99 - a saving of £40.
There are also bargains to be had on Amazon's own Echo products.
Amazon.com will have some incredible deals too, from today until 26 November.
- What is Black Friday and what are the best UK Black Friday deals
- Best US Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals
Other deals that have stood out on Amazon.co.uk so far include the following:
- LG 55UJ630V 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £549 (save £170.99) - click here to view this deal
- Hive Active Heating and Hot Water self-installation kit for £119.99 (save £59.01) - click here to view this deal
- Linksys WHW0303-UK Velop Tri-Band AC6600 Modular Whole Home Wi-Fi Mesh System - 3-pack - for £292.99 (save £207) - click here to view this deal
- PlayStation VR starter pack + Skyrim for £249.99 (save £43.99) - click here to view this deal
There are many more deals to be nabbed and you can find more on our dedicated Black Friday round-ups:
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales
- Best Black Friday 2017 UK camera deals: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action camera bargains
- Best Black Friday UK smart home deals: Massive Echo and Google Home discounts
As well as its Black Friday sales on the site, Amazon will, for the first time, be hosting a pop-up Black Friday Deals event at number 13 in London's Soho Square from 12.30pm to 7.30pm everyday from Tuesday 21 November to Friday 24 November.
The Black Friday Deals pop-up event will play host to various games where you can win prizes, themed workshops and tutorials and you will even get the chance to sample selected new products. Amazon also promises a "few extra surprises" throughout the four-day event. Entry to the pop-up event will be free but on a strict first-come, first-serve basis. It's worth noting that you won't actually be able to buy products at the pop-up event.
If you can't make it to London for the pop-up however, Amazon's Black Friday sale will be in full effect online and through the app. As we've come to expect, Black Friday will comprise Deals of the Day on Amazon devices, electronics, pet supplies and stuff for your home and garden.
Amazon's famous Lightning Deals will be in full effect throughout the sales period, with new deals becoming available as quickly as every five minutes. Prime members, including those signed up to a 30-day free trial, get the added benefit of gaining access to Lightning deals 30 minutes before non-members.
Small business selling products through Amazon Marketplace and Handmade at Amazon will also be taking part in the sales event this year, which will give you a chance to buy bespoke, handcrafted items at discount prices.
- Amazon Black Friday sales have started, amazing tech deals to be had right now
- Best US Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals
- The EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 winners revealed
- Best advent calendars 2017: From lipsticks and Lego to gin and rare whiskey
- What is Black Friday and what are the best UK Black Friday deals?
Comments