Huawei P10 and P10 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Huawei has made a strong name for itself in the smartphone world over the last couple of years. Its more recent devices have delivered premium build qualities and some great specs for a lower price than many competitors, making them a serious consideration.

With the Mate 9 launch behind us, all eyes are on Huawei's next device and what it might bring. Here is everything we have heard so far about the Huawei P10. Be sure to grab the salt and take a big pinch as nothing has been confirmed as yet.

MWC announcement possible

Most expensive P device so far expected

Pricing rumoured to start at around £400 / $500

Huawei tends to announce its "P" flagship smartphone in April and its Mate series in the latter half of the year, but it's possible the company will use Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona for the P10 this year.

Ricciolo suggests MWC will be the platform and the P10 will be the "most expensive P device ever". Invites went out to press on 11 January inviting them to an event on 26 February, which is the Sunday before the show kicks off and therefore supporting Ricciolo's claims. Details were vague, but Huawei said it would be unveiling a "flagship device". The P10 would be considered flagship, though the invite could be referring to a next generation of MateBook, or something entirely different.

Nothing is confirmed as yet and a Huawei spokesperson has previously said the P10 would be released in Spring, suggesting March or April. An MWC announcement followed by a March or April release would certainly be plausible though.

With regards to price, a report on Phone Arena claims the P10 will be available in three models, starting at the equivalent of £403 and hitting £541 at the top end. This report also said there would be a P10 Plus, which will apparently be available in two models costing the equivalent of £576 and £657.

Two models expected: P10 and P10 Plus

Fingerprint sensor could move position from rear to front

Dual rear cameras likely again

Some images appeared on Weibo claiming to show an engineering sample of the Huawei P10 in a rose gold colour. The device has an interesting "Dreams" logo and odd wording, putting it into question but the shape and a number of its features show similarities to last year's P9.

The leak presents a flat solid metal unibody design with a dual camera setup on the rear and as with the P9, the camera sensors and flash seem to be positioned at the top within the antenna band. No Leica branding is seen on this particular leak, but there has been a subsequent leak, also from Weibo, that shows what it claims to be the rear of the P10. This leak features both Huawei and Leica branding.

Both Weibo leaks present the fingerprint sensor moving positions however, with the first leak indicating a move to the front of the handset rather than the rear and the second leak confirming this idea with no fingerprint sensor on the back. Huawei put a fingerprint sensor on the front of the special edition Mate 9 Porsche Design model, suggesting it might do the same for the P10.

Another separate image render from Weibo, republished by Tech Times, contradicts the two other leaks however. The render shows a physical button on the front, coupled with a circular fingerprint sensor on the rear and a curved body, rather than flat like the previous leak. This could suggest there may be two variants of the P10, as there are with the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge for example and as Huawei did with its Mate 9 and Mate 9 Porsche Design.

Supporting the render from Weibo is the report from Phone Arena, which features an alleged information sheet along with an image. It suggests there will be two versions of the P10 in the form of the P10 and P10 Plus and the site claims the only physical difference will be that the standard model has a flat display while the Plus has a curved display. The image on the information sheet shows a home button on the front of both devices and the Plus device looks like the render above, though it doesn't show whether there is or isn't a fingerprint sensor on the rear of either model.

In terms of colours, Weibo has claimed there will be two new colours - green and purple. The two colours would be available alongside the regular black silver and pink options. The P9 was available in red and blue coloured versions, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see other colours on offer.

The Weibo user also says the phones will feature audio from Yamaha and Harman Kardon, but we can't see any branding on the images ourselves, so we're a bit sceptical of this particular claim.

Leak suggests 5.5-inch Quad HD display for P10

P10 Plus expected to have same size and resolution display, but curved

A leak on GFXBench suggests the Huawei P10 could feature a 5.5-inch display with a Quad HD resolution. The Huawei P9 features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, while the Huawei P9 Plus offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, meaning the leak could refer to a larger P10 rather than the standard model, though it has been claimed both will offer the same screen size and resolution.

The GFKBench leak gives the model number LON-L29, but it doesn't specify anything else. The P9 had the model number LON-L19, which is where the P10 theory comes from. Either way though, if the leak is accurate, we will hopefully see a bump in resolution and possibly size. A 5.5-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution would result in a pixel density of 534ppi compared to the P9's 424ppi and P9 Plus's 401ppi.

It is not yet clear if the P10 will have a flat or curved display but based on the leaks so far, it could be that there are two variants, as we mentioned above. According to Phone Arena, the P10 and P10 Plus will both have the same size and resolution displays, but the P10 Plus will offer a curved screen, while the standard P10 will have a flat one.

8MP front camera suggested for P10

Dual Leica rear camera expected

The leaked specs from GFKBench don't mention the rear camera of the Huawei P10 or whether it will offer a dual setup again, though they do suggest we can expect an 8-megapixel front camera, which is the same as what the P9 offers. Phone Arena does however claim the dual-rear camera setup with Leica optics will be on board and it also supports the 8-megapixel front-facing camera claim.

If the leaked engineering sample, leaked render images and image on the information sheet are to be believed, the dual-camera setup will remain on the rear and continue with the same layout as the P9, rather than following the same path as the Mate 9. We wouldn't be surprised to see a bump in resolution of the monochrome sensor to match the Mate 9 however, even if Phone Arena suggests this won't happen.

If this is the case though, a 12-megapixel RGB sensor could be coupled with a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor on the rear. Expect optical image stabilisation too.

Kirin 965 processor reported with 6GB RAM models

256GB storage option rumoured

Three models of P10 expected, two models of P10 Plus

According to the leaked specs on GFKBench, the Huawei P10 could arrive with a new 2.3GHz octa-core Kirin 960 processor and 6GB of RAM as standard, which would mean double the RAM of the P9 if true. That leak also suggests we might see up to 256GB of internal storage, an option Apple introduced on its latest iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The information sheet published on Phone Arena claims we will see three models of the P10 however, comprising 32GB with 4GB of RAM, 64GB with 4GB of RAM and 128GB with 6GB of RAM. There are also said to be two models of the P10 Plus including a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB model with 6GB of RAM. According to the site, both variants will have the Kirin 965 chipset.

Nothing has been claimed for the battery as yet but we would expect the same as the P9, which was 3000mAh, or perhaps a slight increase, especially if the display size increases.

Android Nougat with EMUI

As you might expect, the Huawei P10 is reported to be coming with Android 7.0 Nougat straight out of the box, with the company's EMUI skin over the top. This is likely to be EMUI 5.0, which can be found on the Mate 9.

We suspect the experience will be very similar to that of the Mate 9, though a few extra features will probably be announced with the new device too.

The Huawei P10 rumours are still in the early stages for now, but we expect them to pick up over the next few weeks.

Most succeeding devices make improvements on their predecessors in various departments, so while we don't yet know specifics, we are expecting a faster processor, more RAM, camera enhancements and battery improvements for the P10.

Watch this space as we will continue to update this feature as we come across more leaks or rumours.