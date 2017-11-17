Best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great prices

With Black Friday fast approaching, online retailers are already starting to roll out the offers, so there are plenty of smartwatch deals to be had.

With a range of smartwatches being produced by various manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Pebble and more, there are plenty of different designs, styles and functionality to choose from.

Whether you're shopping for a watch as a gift for Christmas or as a treat for yourself, keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with the best smartwatch deals we find through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are probably the most popular and well-known on the web. With Amazon's Black Friday deals now turning into "Cyber Deals Week" the deals keep coming. So there's bound to be some excellent smartwatches on offer in the run-up to Christmas.

Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch for £246.99 (save £103.00) - click here for this deal

Classically never knowingly undersold, John Lewis' Black Friday deals include some smartwatch bargains.

When it comes to tech and gadgets, Currys and PC World always have a great range. In the run-up to Black Friday, the company is already offering the promise of 1000's of "unmissable Christmas deals", so we'll be monitoring the offers to find great smartwatch bargains for you.

Currys/PC World also has a price promise that applies to the Christmas deal and Amazon as well, so shopping around and comparing prices could pay off even more! Smartwatch deals here currently include:

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - Space Grey, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal

Samsung Gear S3 Classic - Silver, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal

Argos is offering 14 days of amazing prices with Black Friday deals already kicking off. Remember, you can also take advantage of Argos by ordering a deal online and getting the local store to hold it for you for seven days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.

Current smartwatch deals at Argos include:

Fossil Q Marshal Smoke Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for £159.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal

Fossil Q Marshal Brown Leather Strap Smart Watch for £139.99 - click here for this deal

Tesco's Black Friday deals start in earnest on 20 November - running for a 7 day period and promising "the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more".

Check back here for updates on the best smartwatch deals from Tesco.

We've found a range of other smartwatch deals from around the web which are worth a look: