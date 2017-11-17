Best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great prices

Best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Fossil and other smartwatches at great pricesPocket-lint
With Black Friday fast approaching, online retailers are already starting to roll out the offers, so there are plenty of smartwatch deals to be had.
With a range of smartwatches being produced by various manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, Pebble and more, there are plenty of different designs, styles and functionality to choose from.
Whether you're shopping for a watch as a gift for Christmas or as a treat for yourself, keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with the best smartwatch deals we find through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deals
Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are probably the most popular and well-known on the web. With Amazon's Black Friday deals now turning into "Cyber Deals Week" the deals keep coming. So there's bound to be some excellent smartwatches on offer in the run-up to Christmas.
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch for £246.99 (save £103.00) - click here for this deal
John Lewis Black Friday smartwatch deals
Classically never knowingly undersold, John Lewis' Black Friday deals include some smartwatch bargains.
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch with Active Silicon Band, Dark Grey for £249.95 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smartwatch with Leather Band, Dark Grey for £249.95 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Series 2, 38mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Sport Band, Black for £479.00 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Edition, 42mm White Ceramic Case with Sport Band, Cloud for £1,199.00 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Series 2, 38mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop for £599.00 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Series 2, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black for £269.00 (save £100) - click here for this deal
- Apple Watch Nike+, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Nike Sport Band for £319.00 (save £100) - click here for this deal
Currys/PC World Black Friday smartwatch deals
When it comes to tech and gadgets, Currys and PC World always have a great range. In the run-up to Black Friday, the company is already offering the promise of 1000's of "unmissable Christmas deals", so we'll be monitoring the offers to find great smartwatch bargains for you.
Currys/PC World also has a price promise that applies to the Christmas deal and Amazon as well, so shopping around and comparing prices could pay off even more! Smartwatch deals here currently include:
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - Space Grey, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic - Silver, Universal for £246.99 (save £103) - click here for this deal
Argos Black Friday smartwatch deals
Argos is offering 14 days of amazing prices with Black Friday deals already kicking off. Remember, you can also take advantage of Argos by ordering a deal online and getting the local store to hold it for you for seven days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.
Current smartwatch deals at Argos include:
- Fossil Q Marshal Smoke Steel Bracelet Smart Watch for £159.99 (save £40) - click here for this deal
- Fossil Q Marshal Brown Leather Strap Smart Watch for £139.99 - click here for this deal
Tesco Direct Black Friday smartwatch deals
Tesco's Black Friday deals start in earnest on 20 November - running for a 7 day period and promising "the best Black Friday deals on electricals, toys, home and more".
Check back here for updates on the best smartwatch deals from Tesco.
Other Black Friday smartwatch deals
We've found a range of other smartwatch deals from around the web which are worth a look:
- LG G Watch Style for £229.99 - click here for this deal
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch for £246.99 (save £102.96) - click here for this deal
