OnePlus 5: What's the story so far?

OnePlus announced an upgrade to its OnePlus 3 in the form of the OnePlus 3T in November 2016, but that hasn't stopped speculation for the next "flagship killer".

Rumours are starting to pick up, along with predictions from fans as to what we might see on the next OnePlus smartphone. With that in mind, here is a run down of everything we've heard so far and what we want to see.

Thought to be OnePlus 5 instead of OnePlus 4

Number 4 is bad luck in Asia

The next OnePlus smartphone should be called the OnePlus 4 and if it was any other number, this probably wouldn't even be called into question. But it isn't any other number because the number four is considered unlucky in Asia, apparently.

It's been suggested that OnePlus may indeed skip the 4 name and go straight to OnePlus 5 because of the unlucky associations. The company's CEO posted a picture on his Weibo account confirming a new OnePlus device is on its way with the hash tag of Never Settle, but there was no hint as to what the device would be called.

On 4th May 2017, the company also tweeted a picture of the sides of two OnePlus 3T's with a big "4" in the middle from its official account and said: "May the 4th be with you! #StarWarsDay". Whether this is a hint at the name of the new device or just a Star Wars play is unclear for now. Funny either way though.

More recently, the Verge has claimed it has been "exclusively confirmed" that the new flagship be called the OnePlus 5 because of the unlucky associations with the number 4. Based on this, we will be referring to the next OnePlus flagship is the OnePlus 5 for the sake of this feature.

June release expected

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 3 on 14 June 2016, the OnePlus 2 on 28 July the year before and the original OnePlus on 23 April 2014, meaning there isn't a distinct release pattern for OnePlus like there is with the Apple and Samsung.

The OnePlus 3T was revealed almost exactly five months after the OnePlus 3 on 15 November 2016 but we wouldn't expect to see another device for six months, allowing the Chinese company to see what the flagships it's trying to kill had up their sleeves.

With Samsung, LG and Sony all having announced now, we'd expect OnePlus to reveal its offering around June again. It's anyone's guess at the moment but as April has long gone and May is in full swing with no word on an event date as yet, we'd be surprised to see anything earlier than June. According to the Verge, the OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer, which would tie in with a June launch.

In terms of price, a listing for what is claimed to be the OnePlus 5 leaked a while ago on Geekbuying.com, pitching the new device at £360 or $450. Given the OnePLus 3T costs £399 though, this seems too low. We'd expect it to be closer to the OnePlus 3T in terms of price, if not a little more.

All glass design suggested

Dual camera setup on rear claimed

The OnePlus 3 upped its game in terms of build quality, delivering a premium, solid and metal casing that allowed it to challenge phones £300 more expensive. A fingerprint sensor is positioned on the front, a large rear camera is present on the rear and USB Type-C sits at the bottom.

There has been a suggestion on Weibo that the OnePlus 5 will offer a glass-made body however, which is something the company dabbled with previously on the OnePlus X, along with ceramic, which has also been suggested for the next OnePlus smartphone. The idea of a ceramic finish has also been supported by some recently leaked sketches published by Android Pure.

Samsung uses a combination of glass and metal for its latest flagships Galaxy S8 and S8+, as it did with the S7 and S7 edge, and Google added a glass element to its Pixel smartphones too so glass isn't an unreasonable suggestion to opt for over all metal again, though nor is ceramic.

A dual-camera setup has also been thrown about, which is plausible too given LG, Huawei and Apple all offer dual cameras on their flagship smartphones. India Today Tech said the next OnePlus device would come with a dual rear camera and no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the leaked sketches also suggests a dual rear and dual front camera.

According to India Today Tech, the fingerprint sensor would instead be placed under the screen at the front in place of the physical button, suggesting the new device may have an all-screen front like the latest Samsung devices.

That said, the leaked posting on Geekbuying.com shows a device with a dual-rear camera but there is a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device beneath the screen. It is not yet clear how legitimate this leak is though so we'd advise you grab the salt rather than take it as gospel.

Size reduction to 5.3-inches suggested

Resolution increase to Quad HD claimed

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T both feature a 5.5-inch display sporting a Full HD resolution, as does the OnePlus 2. The OnePlus 2 has an LCD screen, while the two newer models have Optic AMOLED, but all three have a pixel density of 401ppi.

It is thought the OnePlus 5 might reduce the screen size to 5.3-inches, which will put it between the OnePlus 3T and the OnePlus X in terms of size, though 5.5-inches has also been claimed. It has also been suggested the resolution will increase to Quad HD, which would result in a pixel density of 554ppi if the screen size is reduced. A smaller display would seem like an odd move though, especially given its competitors are all opting for larger.

Apart from Sony Mobile, almost all the flagship smartphones the OnePlus goes up against also feature a 2K display or slightly higher, so despite the OnePlus 3 delivering a fabulous display, this is the area where the OnePlus devices lose marks in terms of the numbers.

Whether its noticeable to the human eye or not is another story entirely, but if OnePlus wants to remain a flagship killer, an increase in resolution is probably essential, especially given Sony's flagship has a 4K display, Samsung's has a 2960 x 1440 and LG's has a 2880 x 1440 resolution.

Dual-camera for augmented reality touted

Larger pixels or wider aperture possibilities

Possible dual camera on front

A dual-camera setup has been suggested for the OnePlus 5, as we mentioned previously. Several companies have already taken this path, all of which use different technologies in order to deliver different features. Huawei has an RGB and a monochrome sensor for example, while LG has a standard lens and a wide-angle lens.

A dual-rear setup has been supported by some leaked sample shots, said to be from the new device, as well as the leaked sketches which also show a dual front camera. Website True-Tech posted the sample shots which appear to show optical zoom and the bokeh effect, like the iPhone 7 Plus, but these images could have been faked of course.

It has also been claimed the two cameras on the rear of the OnePlus 5 might be used for a type of augmented reality or mixed reality feature, which would add yet another feature variation of the dual camera setup. This could be just fans hoping however so take this with a pinch of salt for now.

In terms of camera resolutions, the Geekbuying.com post suggests there would be 23-megapixel sensors on the rear and 16-megapixels on the front, while India Tech Today also claims the front will remain at 16-megapixels, like the OnePlus 3T, but it didn't mention the rear.

Qualcomm SD830 or SD835 chip suggested

6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

4000mAh battery capacity rumoured

Claims suggest the OnePlus 5 could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 or 835 processor, along with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage though there has also been talk of 64GB. The SD835 chip comes with Quick Charge 4.0 and it has been used in Sony's Xperia XZ Premium and some Samsung S8 and S8+ devices, depending on the region, meaning it is the more likely choice for OnePlus as the company doesn't tend to opt for anything less than the latest processor.

As for the RAM and storage suggestions, both seem plausible. The current OnePlus 3T has 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage options so they aren't numbers we haven't seen before. An increase to 8GB of RAM would most likely see OnePlus win points on the numbers chart against competitors and if it is going down some sort of augmented reality route with its rear camera, it will probably need it.

A 4000mAh battery capacity has also been suggested, which would be pretty significant for a device of its purported size. The OnePlus 3T currently offers a 3400mAh battery.

OxygenOS likely, probably based on Android Nougat

The OnePlus 5 will most likely launch on OxygenOS, like its predecessor, but the software is likely to be a customised version of Android Nougat, rather than Android Marshmallow, as the OnePlus 3T arrived on.

What features will come with that have yet to be seen, but we'd expect a similar experience to what is already offered to OnePlus 3T users, such as the Shelf, dark and light themes and an enhanced doze mode. There is also an update incoming that will allow users to take longer, expanded screenshots, so we'd fully expect to see that on the new device too.

For now, the OnePlus 5 is based on guess work. More rumours and leaks will no doubt appear over the coming months however, all of which could help shape a picture of what we might see appear.

Don't expect anything concrete until early Summer, but watch this space and we will continue to bring you the latest speculation as it appears.