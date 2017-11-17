Best Black Friday UK tablet deals: Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargains

With Christmas coming up fast, sales season is picking up the pace, especially as Black Friday is upon us.

There's no better time to snaffle a quality Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself, and why not a shiny new tablet?

Plenty of the online retailers and manufacturers love to knock off a fair few quid in order to get their tablets into your hands, so check out the following deals if you're looking for a bargain. Be quick though, most retailers will end their sales at midnight on Monday, 28 November.

Apple traditionally unveils plenty of deals on Black Friday but in 2016 it decided against reducing the price of any of its iPads. Instead, it offered gift cards with every iPad purchase for one day only. We'll update any 2017 iPad deals that come directly from Apple.

Amazon offers products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some available for a small amount of time, in Lightning Deals. Amazon has already announced that its deals will be starting on 17 November, so be sure to check back for all the details.

Argos is also hosting plenty of deals for Brits online and in-store. You can also order them online to pick up in your local Argos shop. Here are the best of the retailer's tablet deals so far.

Appliances Online has a range of deals, including a tablet you might be interested in.

Linx 12X64 2-in-1 Windows tablet for £199 (save £100) - see this deal here

Currys PC World has started Black Friday sales early under its Why Wait? deals. Here's a selection of what's on offer.

Microsoft has previously offered great deals on Surface through its online Microsoft Store. Those sales are expected to happen on 24 November.

UK supermarket chain Tesco always has a few deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday event and in 2016 this included some strong tablet deals. The deals are set to run from 20 November to 27 November.