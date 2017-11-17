Best Black Friday UK tablet deals: Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargains

Best Black Friday UK tablet deals: Amazon Fire, Huawei, Lenovo and Acer tablet bargainsPocket-lint
With Christmas coming up fast, sales season is picking up the pace, especially as Black Friday is upon us.
There's no better time to snaffle a quality Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself, and why not a shiny new tablet?
Plenty of the online retailers and manufacturers love to knock off a fair few quid in order to get their tablets into your hands, so check out the following deals if you're looking for a bargain. Be quick though, most retailers will end their sales at midnight on Monday, 28 November.
Apple iPad deals
Apple traditionally unveils plenty of deals on Black Friday but in 2016 it decided against reducing the price of any of its iPads. Instead, it offered gift cards with every iPad purchase for one day only. We'll update any 2017 iPad deals that come directly from Apple.
Amazon.co.uk tablet deals
Amazon offers products throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with some available for a small amount of time, in Lightning Deals. Amazon has already announced that its deals will be starting on 17 November, so be sure to check back for all the details.
- See all the Amazon deals here
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for £69.99 (save £30) - see this deal here
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for £99.99 (save £40) - see this deal here
Argos tablet deals
Argos is also hosting plenty of deals for Brits online and in-store. You can also order them online to pick up in your local Argos shop. Here are the best of the retailer's tablet deals so far.
- Huawei MediaPad M3 10-inch tablet for £199 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Acer Iconia One 10 10-inch tablet for £149 (save 30) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab 4 10-inch tablet for £149 (save £20) - see this deal here
AO.com
Appliances Online has a range of deals, including a tablet you might be interested in.
- Linx 12X64 2-in-1 Windows tablet for £199 (save £100) - see this deal here
Currys PC World tablet deals
Currys PC World has started Black Friday sales early under its Why Wait? deals. Here's a selection of what's on offer.
- Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch tablet for £99 (save £60) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Tab4 10-inch tablet for £149 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 10-inch tablet for £389 (save £60) - see this deal here
Microsoft tablet deals
Microsoft has previously offered great deals on Surface through its online Microsoft Store. Those sales are expected to happen on 24 November.
Tesco tablet deals
UK supermarket chain Tesco always has a few deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday event and in 2016 this included some strong tablet deals. The deals are set to run from 20 November to 27 November.
