Best Black Friday 2017 UK camera deals: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action camera bargains

Black Friday falls on 24 November 2017 and will offer a great chance to snap - geddit? - some camera deals at a cut of the usual price.

So whether you're looking for a compact, mirrorless or DSLR camera, we'll be updating this page to bring together the best camera deals for Black Friday through to Cyber Monday 2017.

[DSLR] Nikon D3400 with 18-55mm kit lens for £354 (save £75) - see this deal here [enter code 'CAM75' at checkout]

[DSLR] Canon EOS 750D with 18-55mm and 50mm f/1.8 lenses for £619 (save £100) - see this deal here

Amazon kicks off its early-access Black Friday deals for Prime members on 17 November.

[COMPACT] Sony Cyber-shot HX80 30x zoom compact for £199 (save £50) - see this deal here

[ACTION CAM] Motorola VerveCam for £100 (save £80) - see this deal here

Jessops' Black Friday deals seem to be under wraps until 24 November. But the company's Black Friday page suggests signing up to its newsletter...

While Very does have some Black Friday deals on its page, at present none are for camera bargains..

Nothing just yet, but the company's Black Friday page suggests to check back early on 17 November...