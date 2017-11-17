Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more

Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and moreDixons Carphone plc / Pocket-lint
Black Friday may not officially take place until the 24 November, but that hasn't stopped retailers starting deals early. As with previous years, there are loads of savings on laptops, netbooks and notebooks to be had – so plenty of opportunity to grab a bargain in time for Christmas or as a treat for yourself.
If you're looking to save money on a laptop this Christmas period, keep coming back to this page as we'll be updating it with the biggest and best laptop deals we find as the days tick by towards Christmas.
Amazon Black Friday laptop deals
Amazon's Black Friday event has started and will run until 24 November. We can't find many laptop deals just yet, but we fully expect the retailer to add some over the coming week.
John Lewis Black Friday latop deals
John Lewis will be starting its Black Friday deals on 24 November. We'll update this section as soon as know what savings the retailer has applied to laptops.
Argos Cyber Monday laptop deals
Argos is another online retailer that's continuing its annual Black Friday deals. The advantage of Argos being you can order a deal online and they'll hold it at the local store for you for 7 days and avoid the queues or the slow seasonal deliveries.
Here's some of the Black Friday laptop deals we've found on Argos:
- HP 14" Intel Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for £280 - see this deal here
- HP 14" Intel Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM 256GB SSD for £330 - see this deal here
- Acer 15.6" Intel Core i5 Windows 10 8GB RAM 256GB SSD for £500 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" AMD FX-9830P Windows 10 8GB RAM 1TB HDD 128GB SSD for £680 (£20) - see this deal here
- Acer Spin 1 11.6" Intel Celeron Windows 10 4GB RAM 64GB for £280 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Acer Swift 3 14" Intel Core i5 Windows 10 8GB RAM 256GB SSD for £680 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo 120S 14" Intel Celeron Windows 10 4GB RAM 32GB for £280 (save £40) - see this deal here
Tesco Direct Black Friday laptop deals
Tesco Direct is another strong favourite for those of you hunting for a bargain. The supermarket chain has kicked its Black Friday deals off on 17 November across a range of electrical and technology products.
We've had a look and there are certainly some laptop deals worth considering:
- HP Pavilion X360 15.6" laptop for £429 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Acer Aspire 15.6" laptop for £379 (save £20) - see this deal here
- Lenovo Miix 310 10.1" 2-in-1 laptop for £179 (save £20) - see this deal here
- See all of Tesco Direct's Black Friday laptop deals
Currys/PC World Black Friday laptop deals
Currys and PC World have, as you would except, plenty of deals across laptops and computers for Black Friday, and they've started already. Here are some of the best.
- HP Pavilion X360 14" 2-in-1 laptop for £449 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Lenovo 80XL03FVUK 15.6" laptop for £500 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 15.6" laptop for £600 (£200) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook UX530 15.6" laptop for £1000 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe 14" laptop for £1400 (save £400) - see this deal here
- Asus ZenBook 3 14" laptop for £1000 (save £400) - see this deal here
- See all of Currys/PC World's Black Friday laptop deals
Very Black Friday laptop deals
Very is probably one of the most under-rated online retailers when it comes to special deals on laptops. While the retailer hasn't announced its Black Friday deals just yet, we'll keep an eye out for any great savings on laptops.
Microsoft Black Friday laptop deals
Microsoft hasn't announced any Black Friday deals just yet, but usually gets involved with the deals action. We'll keep checking the Microsoft store for any laptop savings.
eBuyer Black Friday laptop deals
Ebuyer is running Black Friday deals that include a number of discounted laptops:
- Asus RIG Strix gaming laptop for £750 (save £120) - see this deal here
- HP 250 G5 15.6" laptop for £430 (save £70) - see this deal here
- MSI GL62M 7REX gaming laptop for £800 (save £120) - see this deal here
More Black Friday UK deals
- Best UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo and Steam deals
- Best Black Friday UK fitness tracker deals: Polar, Samsung and more
- Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: Acer, Asus, Lenovo and more
- Surface Book 2 initial review: It's still super sexy, it's still super expensive
- Microsoft introduces Surface Pro with LTE connectivity, launches 1 December for business customers
- Best Apple MacBook cases and sleeves: Protect your 12-inch laptop
- Google Pixelbook review: Is a £1000 Chromebook truly worth it?
- Did Tim Cook just reveal in an email that a new Mac Mini is coming?
- Microsoft announces Surface Book 2, is two times more powerful than MacBook Pro
- EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Laptop
- Google introduces Pixelbook to "reimagine the laptop experience"
- HP's new Spectre 13 comes with a fancy paint job and 4K touchscreen
Comments