Best Black Friday UK fitness tracker deals: Polar, Samsung and more
Black Friday has turned into the biggest shopping day of the year with loads of deals running through to Cyber Monday so you can save yourself a packet in the run-up to Christmas.
With fitness trackers and sports watches being top of the list for many people, Black Friday is a great time to be getting yourself the latest device to keep track of your fitness and health.
Not all the deals are live yet, but we're keeping track of all the best deals so you can bag yourself a bargain.
Amazon fitness tracker deals
Amazon's deals have now gone live, a week before the official Black Friday day of 24 November. That means there is a whole week of deals to be snapped up and bargains galore.
- Polar M430 for £185 (save £16.55) - see this deal here
- See all the Amazon Black Friday deals
Argos fitness tracker deals
Argos has started sales early and has a number of fitness tracker deals to get your pulse racing.
- Nuband Flash heart rate, activity and sleep tracker for £44.99 (save £15) - see this deal here
- Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for £249 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Samsung Gear S3 Classic for £249 (save £100) - see this deal here
John Lewis fitness tracker deals
John Lewis is one of the leading electrical retailers in the country, and also has a bursting portfolio of fitness trackers and sports devices. John Lewis will be running a Black Friday event, but we don't know when it will start or what will be offered.
