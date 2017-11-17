Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more

Black Friday is on the horizon, which means TV deals. Whether you're looking to get yourself a new TV for Christmas, or if you're more interested in the greatest TV for the 2018 World Cup, then Black Friday is the time to buy.

Black Friday officially falls on 24 November and Cyber Monday after the weekend, but with big retailers already listing bargains, you need to get involved before stock sells out.

Not all retailers are live with Black Friday events yet, but we're scouring the internet to bring you the best deals on TVs that we can find.

Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sales on 17 November, which promise to be massive. Some of the deals are only available to Prime Members, so if you don't have Prime, now might be a good time to sign-up.

AO.com has some decent savings on 4K TVs for Cyber Monday this year too. They're all available now, with delivery from 17 November.

Argos has a range of TVs that are already discounted for Black Friday. Here are some of the most interesting models:

Currys PC World has a lot of offer across a range of technology and TV is no exception. Here are some of the good deals on offer:

John Lewis will be running a Black Friday event, but so far hasn't provided any details of exactly when it starts and how long it will last for.