Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more

Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and moreDaily Mail
Black Friday is on the horizon, which means TV deals. Whether you're looking to get yourself a new TV for Christmas, or if you're more interested in the greatest TV for the 2018 World Cup, then Black Friday is the time to buy.
Black Friday officially falls on 24 November and Cyber Monday after the weekend, but with big retailers already listing bargains, you need to get involved before stock sells out.
Not all retailers are live with Black Friday events yet, but we're scouring the internet to bring you the best deals on TVs that we can find.
Amazon TV deals
Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sales on 17 November, which promise to be massive. Some of the deals are only available to Prime Members, so if you don't have Prime, now might be a good time to sign-up.
- Click here to see all the Amazon deals
- LG UJ630 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £549 (save £170) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5500 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £369 (save £150) - see this deal here
- Sony Bravia WE753 49-inch Full HD HDR TV for £529 (save £221) - see this deal here
- Toshiba U5766 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £439 (save £160) - see this deal here
AO.com TV deals
AO.com has some decent savings on 4K TVs for Cyber Monday this year too. They're all available now, with delivery from 17 November.
- Samsung MU7000 75-inch 4K HDR TV for £2299 (save £300) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU6500 65-inch curved 4K HDR TV for £1499 (save £200) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5300 65-inch 4K TV for £799 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5500 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £379 (save £70) - see this deal here
- Sony WE753 49-inch Full HD HDR TV for £529 (save £60) - see this deal here
- LG UJ630 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £449 (save £50) - see this deal here
Argos TV deals
Argos has a range of TVs that are already discounted for Black Friday. Here are some of the most interesting models:
- LG SJ950 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1099 (save £150) - see this deal here
- Hisense N5300 65-inch 4K HDR TV for £799 - see this deal here
- Philips PUS6272 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV for £579 - see this deal here
- Panasonic EX700 40-inch 4K HDR TV for £579 (save £20) - see this deal here
Currys PC World TV deals
Currys PC World has a lot of offer across a range of technology and TV is no exception. Here are some of the good deals on offer:
- LG OLED C7 65-inch 4K HDR TV for £2699 (save £1600) - see this deal here
- LG OLED C7 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1699 (save £800) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU7000 75-inch 4K HDR TV for £2299 (save £700) - see this deal here
- Samsung MU6470 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £699 (save £350) - see this deal here
- Panasonic EX580 49-inch 4K HDR TV for £529 (save £170) - see this deal here
John Lewis TV deals
John Lewis will be running a Black Friday event, but so far hasn't provided any details of exactly when it starts and how long it will last for.
- Currys Black Friday deals include £800 off 55-inch LG OLED TV, £20 off Amazon Echo and loads more
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Amazon might soon offer a free, ad-supported version of Prime Video
- Amazon is making a Lord of the Rings prequel TV series and spin-off
- 33 of the weirdest and wildest movie villains of all time
- Why great colour is important for your next TV choice
- Disney's standalone streaming service: What's the story so far?
- Canton DM5 will fill your room with TV-boosting sound from a compact body
- John Lewis Christmas adverts over the years: Including amazing 2017 #MozTheMonster commercial
- Dolby Vision just got a lot more affordable thanks to Vestel partnership
Comments