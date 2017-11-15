Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales

Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC salesPocket-lint
There's no doubt that the smartphone is king. It's probably the device that you use the most, covet the most and pay the most for, on a regular basis. With Black Friday 2017 rapidly approaching, there's the chance to save yourself some cash and grab a smartphone bargain.
You won't get the deals here that you might in smart home or gaming, but we're going to be scouring all the major retailers to help you hunt out those bargains.
Amazon phone deals
Amazon might not be the first place you think of looking for a phone, but they do offer a wide range of devices. Amazon will be officially kicking-off its Black Friday sales on 17 November.
Argos phone deals
Argos might not be the first retailer you think of when it comes to selling phones, but it does have a few deals on offer with its early Black Friday deals.
- Honor 8 32GB for £319 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Nokia 5 16GB for £129 (save £50) - see this deal here
- Huawei P10 Plus 128GB for £499 (save £100) - see this deal here
- Huawei P8 Lite 16GB for £149 (save £50) - see this deal here
Carphone Warehouse phone deals
Carphone Warehouse has confirmed that its Black Friday deals will begin on 17 November and it will be running a "black tag" event through until 4 December.
EE
EE will have Black Friday deals, saying it will be doing deals on phones, tablets and SIM only contracts. We're expecting them to kick off on 17 November.
HTC.com phone deals
If you're looking for a bargain on a new HTC handset, then HTC is now offering a range of deals through its website at htc.com. You'll have to sign-up to the HTC Club to get these deals, but that's just a case of filling in the details. HTC has been kind enough to let us know what deals you'll be able to get.
These deals will be live at 10:00 on 20 November until 23:59 on 27 November (while stocks last):
- HTC U11+ for £629 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 Life for £314 (10 per cent off with pre-order)
- HTC U11 (128GB) for £519 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U11 (64GB) for £479 (20 per cent off)
- HTC U Ultra for £359 (20 per cent off)
- HTC 10 for £319 (20 per cent off)
- HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for £183 (20 per cent off)
- HTC A9s for £159 (20 per cent off)
iD Mobile deals
iD Mobile will be running a black tag event to give you some bargains for Black Friday. iD Mobile haven't said exactly when the black tag event starts, but they have said it will finish at 23:59 on 30 November.
Mobiles.co.uk phone deals
Mobiles.co.uk is going to be running a Black Friday event, starting on 20 November. You can expect deals on a range of handsets.
Tesco Mobile phone deals
Tesco Mobile will be running a Black Friday event, but we have no idea what it will be covering, or when it will be starting and finishing.
Three phone deals
Three is promising great contract deals and discounts on smartphones once its Black Friday event starts on 22 November.
Virgin Mobile deals
Virgin Mobile is opening its Black Friday sales on 17 November so you can grab yourself a bargain. The sales will run through until 4 December. You'll be able to find the deals on Virgin Mobile's website.
At the moment we know that the following deals will be included:
- Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) at £19 per month on contract
- Free PS4 and FIFA 18 with the Sony Xperia XZ
- Free Alcatel Pixi 4 7-inch Android tablet with Samsung J3
Vodafone phone deals
Vodafone will have a range of deals available across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with the sales starting on 24 November. At the moment there's no word on what those deals might be.
More Black Friday UK deals
- Best Black Friday UK smart home deals: Massive Echo and Google Home discounts
- Best Black Friday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday UK games deals: Amazing PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo deals
- Best Black Friday UK fitness tracker deals: Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and more
- Best Black Friday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- How can I watch the OnePlus 5T launch event online?
- Best Black Friday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales
- Black Friday deals: £200 off Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- OnePlus 5T: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Honor V10 with bezel-less screen to launch in China on 28 November. Global launch to follow?
- Best UK SIM-only: 15GB data sim with £90 Amazon gift card
- Motorola's latest Moto Mod is a Polaroid printer for your phone
- Samsung Galaxy S9 set for early-2018 reveal?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 may be bundled with AKG Bluetooth buds
Comments