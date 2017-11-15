Best Black Friday UK phone deals

There's no doubt that the smartphone is king. It's probably the device that you use the most, covet the most and pay the most for, on a regular basis. With Black Friday 2017 rapidly approaching, there's the chance to save yourself some cash and grab a smartphone bargain.

You won't get the deals here that you might in smart home or gaming, but we're going to be scouring all the major retailers to help you hunt out those bargains.

Amazon might not be the first place you think of looking for a phone, but they do offer a wide range of devices. Amazon will be officially kicking-off its Black Friday sales on 17 November.

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed that its Black Friday deals will begin on 17 November and it will be running a "black tag" event through until 4 December.

EE will have Black Friday deals, saying it will be doing deals on phones, tablets and SIM only contracts. We're expecting them to kick off on 17 November.

If you're looking for a bargain on a new HTC handset, then HTC is now offering a range of deals through its website at htc.com. You'll have to sign-up to the HTC Club to get these deals, but that's just a case of filling in the details. HTC has been kind enough to let us know what deals you'll be able to get.

These deals will be live at 10:00 on 20 November until 23:59 on 27 November (while stocks last):

HTC U11+ for £629 (10 per cent off with pre-order)

HTC U11 Life for £314 (10 per cent off with pre-order)

HTC U11 (128GB) for £519 (20 per cent off)

HTC U11 (64GB) for £479 (20 per cent off)

HTC U Ultra for £359 (20 per cent off)

HTC 10 for £319 (20 per cent off)

HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle for £183 (20 per cent off)

HTC A9s for £159 (20 per cent off)

iD Mobile will be running a black tag event to give you some bargains for Black Friday. iD Mobile haven't said exactly when the black tag event starts, but they have said it will finish at 23:59 on 30 November.

Mobiles.co.uk is going to be running a Black Friday event, starting on 20 November. You can expect deals on a range of handsets.

Tesco Mobile will be running a Black Friday event, but we have no idea what it will be covering, or when it will be starting and finishing.

Three is promising great contract deals and discounts on smartphones once its Black Friday event starts on 22 November.

Virgin Mobile is opening its Black Friday sales on 17 November so you can grab yourself a bargain. The sales will run through until 4 December. You'll be able to find the deals on Virgin Mobile's website.

At the moment we know that the following deals will be included:

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) at £19 per month on contract

Free PS4 and FIFA 18 with the Sony Xperia XZ

Free Alcatel Pixi 4 7-inch Android tablet with Samsung J3

Vodafone will have a range of deals available across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, with the sales starting on 24 November. At the moment there's no word on what those deals might be.