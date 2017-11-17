Best UK Black Friday games deals: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo bargains

Soon it will be time for Black Friday and then Cyber Monday will be upon us, so there will be plenty of time to snag many a games bargain. And not only can you get the best games for peanuts, you can get yourself a shiny new console for a song.

That's why we've put together the best gaming deals around, with links of where to get them.

Black Friday itself will be held on Friday 24 November, but there will also be plenty of deals on the build-up. Here they are, plus a few predictions on retailers who will be taking part.

Microsoft has already dropped a pre-Black Friday stunner in the US, with huge reductions for the Xbox One S. We're hoping for similar in the UK too and will update accordingly. Here are the other Xbox One deals revealed so far, including deals on games where applicable.

Amazon traditionally starts its Black Friday deals early, and will be offering deals until 27 November, maybe even beyond Cyber Monday. It's worth remembering that some are Lightning deals, so only last as long as there is stock and only for one day in many instances. You should check back often to snap them up quickly.

There will be a fair few Xbox One deals at Argos.co.uk throughout Black Friday. Here are a few early ones.

UK high street retailer Game has teased with a few Black Friday deals but is yet to reveal its full line-up. Here are some of its bargains so far.

If you've already got an Xbox One, Microsoft will offer a tonne of games available to purchase online through its own Xbox storefront, through your console, the Xbox app on a Windows 10 PC or the Xbox One itself. And if you're an Xbox Live Gold member, you get early access to the deals. Gold membership gives you a head start until 20 November.

Here are a few of our faves available for Gold members only now.

There will be plenty of PlayStation 4 deals this Black Friday too. These are the deals we've found so far.

Amazon will undoubted play host to big bargains on PS4 consoles, but we're still awaiting the vast majority. Here are the deals it has so far.

As well as Xbox One offers, Argos will have plenty of PS4 deals too. Here are some and we expect more to be added closer to the day itself.

Like with its Xbox One deals, Game will have some great offers on PS4s and PlayStation games. Here are its early bird deals so far.

Last year, Sony listed a range of amazing PS4 offers on its own online store and we fully expect the same come this Black Friday.You will be able to access them through an online browser or your own console and we'll give you the highlights as soon as they are available.

With the Nintendo Switch released this year, we are looking forward to several Nintendo console and games deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales period.

Amazon is yet to have any significant Nintendo Switch deals, although it has a couple of accessories available and there will be carry cases added to its sales pages soon.

GameWill USB-C Cable, 10Ft/3M Braided USB Type C to A USB 2.0 Cable with 3A Charging for Nintendo Switch Console for £6.79 - click here to view this deal

Click here to view all of Amazon.co.uk's Black Friday games deals

Game is also currently focusing on accessories for its Nintendo Switch sales at present.

Nintendo itself will host several console deals on its online store, but they are yet to go live.

Tesco.com is another site to keep an eye on for Switch deals. Here's one we've found.

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition with free Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (worth £44) for £329.99 - click here to view this deal