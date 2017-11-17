Best UK Black Friday games deals: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo bargains

Best UK Black Friday games deals: PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo bargainsGame
Soon it will be time for Black Friday and then Cyber Monday will be upon us, so there will be plenty of time to snag many a games bargain. And not only can you get the best games for peanuts, you can get yourself a shiny new console for a song.
That's why we've put together the best gaming deals around, with links of where to get them.
Black Friday itself will be held on Friday 24 November, but there will also be plenty of deals on the build-up. Here they are, plus a few predictions on retailers who will be taking part.
Xbox One deals
Microsoft has already dropped a pre-Black Friday stunner in the US, with huge reductions for the Xbox One S. We're hoping for similar in the UK too and will update accordingly. Here are the other Xbox One deals revealed so far, including deals on games where applicable.
Amazon.co.uk deals
Amazon traditionally starts its Black Friday deals early, and will be offering deals until 27 November, maybe even beyond Cyber Monday. It's worth remembering that some are Lightning deals, so only last as long as there is stock and only for one day in many instances. You should check back often to snap them up quickly.
- 3-month Xbox Live Gold membership for £13.85 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Shadow of War Bundle + Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels DLC + Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S 500GB with Assassin's Creed Origins Bundle + FIFA 18 for £199.99 - click here to view this deal
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus "Welcome to Amerika" pack for £31.99 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Amazon.co.uk's Black Friday games deals
Argos.co.uk deals
There will be a fair few Xbox One deals at Argos.co.uk throughout Black Friday. Here are a few early ones.
- Xbox One X (500GB) plus Forza Horizon 3, Forza Motorsport 7 and either Star Wars Battlefront 2, Call of Duty: WW2, FIFA 18 or Destinty 2 for £219.99 - click here to view this deal
- Power A Officially Licensed Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for £9.99 (half-price) - click here to view this deal
- X-Rocker Adrenaline Gaming Chair for £108.99 (save £51) - click here to view this deal
- X-Rocker Elite Pro Gaming Chair for £149.99 (save £40) - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Argos.co.uk's Xbox One console deals
Game.co.uk deals
UK high street retailer Game has teased with a few Black Friday deals but is yet to reveal its full line-up. Here are some of its bargains so far.
- Pre-owned original Xbox One console for £129.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One S Shadow of War 500GB Bundle with Fallout 4 and NOW TV 2 Month Entertainment Pass for £229.99 - click here to view this deal
- Xbox One X with Minecraft + Super Lucky's Tale and NOW TV 2 Month Entertainment Pass for £479.99 - click here to view this deal
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Dishonored 2 for £9.99 - click here to view this deal
- Watch Dogs 2 for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Destiny 2 for £29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Game.co.uk's Xbox One deals
Xbox Store deals
If you've already got an Xbox One, Microsoft will offer a tonne of games available to purchase online through its own Xbox storefront, through your console, the Xbox app on a Windows 10 PC or the Xbox One itself. And if you're an Xbox Live Gold member, you get early access to the deals. Gold membership gives you a head start until 20 November.
Here are a few of our faves available for Gold members only now.
- Agents of Mayhem for £17.50 - click here to view this deal
- Assassin's Creed Origins for £38.49 - click here to view this deal
- Batman: The Telltale Series for £7.50 - click here to view this deal
- Battleborn for £6.25 - click here to view this deal
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle for £40 - click here to view this deal
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Launch Edition for £18.15 - click here to view this deal
- Dark Souls III for £20 - click here to view this deal
- Dead Rising 4 for £20 - click here to view this deal
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition for £11.25 - click here to view this deal
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition for £6.25 - click here to view this deal
- Just Cause 3 for £9 - click here to view this deal
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition for £3.60 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Xbox's Black Friday Xbox One games deals
PS4 deals
There will be plenty of PlayStation 4 deals this Black Friday too. These are the deals we've found so far.
Amazon.co.uk deals
Amazon will undoubted play host to big bargains on PS4 consoles, but we're still awaiting the vast majority. Here are the deals it has so far.
- Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + GT Sport for £249.99 - click here to view this deal
- Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Skyrim for £249.99 - click here to view this deal
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus "Welcome to Amerika" pack for £31.99 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Amazon.co.uk's Black Friday games deals
Argos.co.uk deals
As well as Xbox One offers, Argos will have plenty of PS4 deals too. Here are some and we expect more to be added closer to the day itself.
- 500GB PS4 Slim with Star Wars Battlefront 2 for £229.99 - click here to view this deal
- X-Rocker Adrenaline Gaming Chair for £108.99 (save £51) - click here to view this deal
- X-Rocker Elite Pro Gaming Chair for £149.99 (save £40) - click here to view this deal
- Minecraft Story Mode - The Complete Adventure for £15.49 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all Argos.co.uk's PS4 deals
Game.co.uk deals
Like with its Xbox One deals, Game will have some great offers on PS4s and PlayStation games. Here are its early bird deals so far.
- Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + Skyrim and 2-month Now TV Entertainment Pass for £249.99 - click here to view this deal
- Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack + GT Sport and 2-month Now TV Entertainment Pass for £249.99 - click here to view this deal
- Pre-owned Sony PlayStation 4 console for £149.99 - click here to view this deal
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99 - click here to view this deal
Destiny 2 for £29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Game.co.uk's PS4 deals
PlayStation Store deals
Last year, Sony listed a range of amazing PS4 offers on its own online store and we fully expect the same come this Black Friday.You will be able to access them through an online browser or your own console and we'll give you the highlights as soon as they are available.
Nintendo deals
With the Nintendo Switch released this year, we are looking forward to several Nintendo console and games deals during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales period.
Amazon.co.uk deals
Amazon is yet to have any significant Nintendo Switch deals, although it has a couple of accessories available and there will be carry cases added to its sales pages soon.
- GameWill USB-C Cable, 10Ft/3M Braided USB Type C to A USB 2.0 Cable with 3A Charging for Nintendo Switch Console for £6.79 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Amazon.co.uk's Black Friday games deals
Game.co.uk deals
Game is also currently focusing on accessories for its Nintendo Switch sales at present.
- Steering Wheel - Nintendo Switch Joy-Con- Twin Pack - Blue / Red for £7.99 - click here to view this deal
- Storage Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - Holds 16 games – Black for £4.99 - click here to view this deal
- Click here to view all of Game.co.uk's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Nintendo Store deals
Nintendo itself will host several console deals on its online store, but they are yet to go live.
Tesco
Tesco.com is another site to keep an eye on for Switch deals. Here's one we've found.
Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition with free Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (worth £44) for £329.99 - click here to view this deal
More Black Friday UK deals
