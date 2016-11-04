LG G6: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

LG's next flagship smartphone will probably be called the G6, and it will probably appear in the next few weeks.

Rumours have been appearing speculating about what features the successor of last year's modular smartphone will offer, as well as what features it might miss off. This is everything we know about the LG G6 so far.

Launch at MWC 2017 expected

Probably on shelves from April 2017

10 March on sale date claimed

LG typically announces a new flagship smartphone in the first half of the year. The G5 was announced at Mobile World Congress at the beginning of March 2016, while the G2, G3 and G4 all launched at separate events a couple of months after MWC.

The company has scheduled an event for 26 February, which is the Sunday before MWC 2017 kicks off and traditionally the day Samsung launches its new flagship. The media invite has the caption "See More, Play More and it has an 18:9 ratio, which is the same ratio the G6 is confirmed to be coming with.

The LG G5 arrived on shelves in April, as did its predecessor so we'd expect a similar timeframe for the G6, though it has been suggested it will go on sale straight after the Barcelona show. The 10 March has also been suggested as the date it would go on sale in South Korea, which would be soon after MWC. We'd also expect it to remain a little cheaper than its competitors, sitting around the £500 mark, like the G5.

Modular design of G5 to be ditched for G6

Glass or reflective metal rear reported for G6

Iris scanner and waterproofing suggested

The LG G5 launched with a modular design and a range of modules, or Friends as LG called them. A report from Korea's Electronic Times has claimed LG is scrapping the modular idea for the G6 smartphone though, something that has been reiterated by a render from Shai Mizrachi of Android Authority and a spokesperson from LG itself. The Wall Street Journal reported the LG spokesperson said the company will be "scaling back the modularity" for the G6.

Other reports claim the company will opt for a tempered glass rear for the LG G6, over the painted aluminium finish of the G5. ET News has also claimed a glass back and Android Police's David Ruddock suggested this would be the case too, before saying it would actually be a "highly reflective metallic material".

Don't get too excited just yet though as contradicting these suggestions is an image leak from Business Insider that shows what appears to be a similar finish to the iPhone 7's glass-like Jet Black, while another leak on MyDrivers shows a matte metal back. It is therefore not yet clear whether some of the leaks are fake, or whether LG will offer various design options for the G6. It's done this in the past with leather and plastic rear finishes for the G4, but that was when a removable back was in play.

Another leaked image, this time posted by The Verge, shows the top half of the LG G6 in what seems to be a press shot. It presents a device with very slim bezels, a good screen to body ratio and what appears to be a solid build. If legitimate, it looks like the G6 will have a metal build with curved corners, something which has also been shown in an alleged prototype leak.

Additionally, there have been reports to suggest the LG G6 will be waterproof. Apparently the company is considering a more expensive waterproof adhesive compared to the tape Samsung uses for its S7 and S7 edge devices. The smartphone wishlist video released by LG on 11 January also alludes to the G6 being waterproof, as well as having a small body but a big screen, as does a tweet from the company's official account on 18 January. A report on CNet also claimed the G6 would be waterproof, which is said to be the reasoning behind ditching the modularity.

It has also been claimed the new device might come with an iris scanner on the front, something the Samsung Note 7 featured and something rumoured for the S8, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

G6 confirmed to have 5.7-inch Quad HD+ LCD display

Curved OLED display was first rumoured, but not expected to be available in time

Rumours originally claimed LG would be equipping the G6 with a curved OLED display, which would have put the new flagship in the same play pit as Samsung and its S6 edge and S7 edge devices. Despite already producing OLED displays for the Apple Watch Series 2 and its own TVs and smartwatches, it was then claimed LG Display won't be in a position to mass produce OLED screens in time for the G6.

Instead, LG Display has confirmed the G6 will come with a 5.7-inch 2880 x 1440 Quad HD+ LCD display. The company has said it will be the first screen to sport an ultra wide 18:9 aspect ratio, delivering a pixel density of 564ppi for a super sharp and "immersive viewing experience". The screen is also said to be ideal for multi-tasking and dual-screen functions and it will use LG's in-Touch technology for more a responsive experience.

Dual-camera setup will probably remain

Rumours of all-in-one iris and front-camera sensor

The LG G5's biggest attribute is its fantastic dual rear camera that delivers excellent results. We'd expect the G6 to follow in the same path offering a standard camera sensor, coupled with a wide-angle sensor like its predecessor.

There haven't been any specific rumours relating to the resolution of the G6's cameras as yet but all the image leaks show a dual-rear camera setup. It has also been suggested the front-facing camera will be an all-in-one camera and iris scanner.

The iris scanner element will be used to authenticate the user and unlock the phone, like it was on the Galaxy Note 7, but it will be featured within a compact sensor that also combines the front-facing camera. The Galaxy Note 7 on the other hand, used two separate sensors: one for the iris scanner and one for the camera. The idea is that the single, smaller sensor will help save space and potentially make the G6 slimmer.

The smartphone wishlist video released by LG referred to one feature as "capture it all at once". This could be relating to the iris scanner and front-facing snapper combo, or it could be referring to another wide-angle sensor as we saw in the G5. For now it's a wait and see game, though we probably won't be waiting too long as LG does have a tendency to release snippets of information prior to the official launch.

New wireless system originally reported, but now said to be ditched

Rumoured to be Qualcomm SD821 chip, not SD835

No removable battery

Rumours suggested the LG G6 was supposed to feature a new wireless charging system, but like the curved OLED display, it has since been claimed this feature won't make the cut either. The new system was said to offer fast charging from a distance of up to 70mm, but apparently we will have to wait to the G7 instead. Wireless charging may still make an appearance though, it just might be a different system to what was originally thought.

In terms of other hardware, a recent report has suggested the G6 won't be coming with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. It is thought the Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the first flagship to have this processor, with LG opting for the SD821 instead in order for the G6 to be ready earlier. We'd expect at least 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory to accompany this very capable chip though.

MicroSD support was included on the G5, as was a removable battery, but if LG does decide to step away from the modular design and move to a more premium build, it will most likely have to do away with the removable battery element, as David Ruddock of Android Police has claimed. A report on CNet also claimed the removable battery would be no more.

The LG G5 offers a 2800mAh battery so we'd expect the same for the G6, if not a 3000mAh. It is thought the company might use the same technology employed for the LG V20 to ensure the battery won't explode. Nothing has been confirmed, but LG recently announced that the V20 uses copper pipes to take heat from the processing unit and dissipate it to other areas of the device, avoiding the battery so it makes sense for it to use the same technology for the new flagship.

Ruddock also claimed the headphone jack will remain intact, something many other devices are choosing to get rid of.

Likely to launch on Android Nougat

Reports of Google Assistant

LG launched the first device from the box featuring Android Nougat in the LG V20 so the LG G6 will no doubt come with the latest build of the software.

It will likely have LG's software over the top and a report from Business Korea suggests we might see Google Assistant on board the G6, as well as perhaps Amazon Alexa too. CNet also suggests Google Assistant will be on board, making it the second device to offer the Siri-like feature, but the site claims Alexa won't be as LG didn't feel it was quite ready yet. Instead Alexa will apparently come to LG smartphones later this year.

Currently, it looks like the LG G6 will offer a new, more premium design, coupled with an iris scanner, front-facing camera combo and an all new display.

We can also expect the modular idea to die, along with a removable battery, but it looks like LG will be stepping it up in terms of software, especially if Google Assistant is introduced.

Everything, except the display is hearsay for now though, so keep checking back as we will update this feature as more reports and rumours appear.