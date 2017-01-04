CES 2017: All the announcements, TVs, laptops gadgets and more from the show

Consumer electronics show CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year, similar to Mobile World Congress, and we expect CES 2017 to showcase a truck load of new gadgets, TVs, cars and initiatives that'll take our breath away.

The one thing that defines CES is virtually all the world's tech manufacturers getting together to launch the next big thing in technology, kickstarting the trends for 2017 and showing off all the hot products to get excited about.

We will be covering all the news that matters, as it happens, as well as bringing you our first impressions and insights into 2017's tech, so stay tuned.

Here's everything important that's launched or due to launch at CES 2017.

Asus is calling its press conference for CES 2017 "Zenovation", which will be held on Wednesday 4 Jan at 11.30am PT (7.30pm GMT). There will be a whole line up of products, likely to fall under the Zen brand, which could encompass laptops, smartphones and tablets.

We've already seen news leak about a ZenFone AR, a Project Tango device, designed to capture the world around you to create virtual worlds.

Asus has also released details of one of the most interesting Chromebooks we've seen so far, the Asus Chromebook Flip, or C302, to use its official name. This is a flexible device, with the display folding right back on itself for tablet mode, with a 12.5-inch display. The Flip is also one of the more powerful Chromebooks to be released so far, meaning it should make for a great portable Google machine.

BMW will be showing off its HoloActive Touch system at CES 2017. This is virtual touchscreen system that evolves gesture controls, creating a free floating touchless interface. It's designed to let you have control without actually having to physically touch anything, but staying intuitive. It's part of BMW's i Future programme, so could be a precursor to integration into a future BMW model.

Dell has used CES 2017 to announce an exciting development of the XPS - a 2-in-1 hybrid version. The Dell XPS has long been seen as one of the hottest notebooks around, but now there's an XPS 13 2-in-1 to take on the likes of the Microsoft Surface Book. There's also choices of Full HD or Quad HD displays, plenty of connectivity and fingerprint scanners for security.

Faraday Future is a relatively new company, only being founded in 2014. It focuses on the development of intelligent electric vehicles and has already delivered a concept car in the form of the FF Zero 1 and is even involved with Formula E. The company used CES 2017 to unveil the FF91, it's car of the future.

The FF91 is a luxury electric car, claiming a Tesla-beating 0-60 time of 2.39 seconds, and offering a full run of autonomous features, like self driving and self parking. It houses a 130kWh battery offering 378 miles range, offers window dimming with a tap of the finger for privacy and more technology than you can shake a stick at. Reservations are open for $5000, right now, but there's no word on the final cost.

Fossil Group has confirmed that its brands, including Diesel, Fossil, Misfit, Michael Kors, Skagen and Emporio Armani will all unveil new wearables at CES 2017. Fossil also says there'll be announcements from a brand that's not currently in the wearables market.

We're waiting for details about what Hisense will bring to Vegas, but expect this rising manufacturer to unveil new TVs and home appliances.

Honor has announced the Honor 6X, a budget smartphone that offers a surprising number of top-spec features, like a dual camera on the rear. Priced at about £225, the new Honor 6X is a 5.5-inch full HD smartphone, with the pairing of a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera on the rear, the second lens offering things like bokeh effects. The Honor 6X is surprisingly well-built and although offers mid-range power, it looks like one of the hottest mid-range devices around.

HP has announced an update to its Spectre x360 notebooks, giving you the latest hardware in a lovely premium and flexible design. Cast in aluminium, the hinge will let you set the display at just about any angle you want, including folding it all the way flat. That display is available in 4K, which is almost edge to edge in its coverage. An impressive looking machine, the Spectre x360 is likely to be one of the hottest Windows devices to come out of CES.

Hyundai will be featuring its electric vehicles and electric vehicle technology in Las Vegas. This includes the Ioniq, which is available with three different drivetrains and can now be controlled by Alexa and Google Home using the Blue Link app.

Lenovo has announce a wide range of updates to its notebooks, but the Miix 720 looks to be an exciting prospect and a real alternative to the Surface Pro 4. Weighing just over a 1kg and with a 12-inch display, there's the latest Intel Core processors, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's whole range of connectivity, from USB and Thunderbolt 3 through to SD card slot, as well as a battery that claims to last for 8 hours.

Lenovo has also unveiled its own version of Amazon's Echo, in the form of the Smart Assistant. The name might be a little boring, but using Alexa's platform, this smart speaker will perform the sorts of tasks that the Echo will. Best of all, there's a range of different colours, as well as a Harman Kardon version that promises to improve the sound quality.

LG has announced a new range of smart home appliances with deep learning. That means they will learn your behaviours on a day to day basis and adapt their tasks automatically to make life easier. A new robot vacuum cleaner, refrigerator, washing machine and air conditioner are planned, each with their own intelligent learning systems.

LG has also revealed a new laser projector for home cinema fun. The LG ProBeam is capable of 2,000 lumens of brightness and can pair to a Bluetooth speaker wirelessly.

Meanwhile the company is showcasing it's 360 camera with a new feature called Spatial Audio following a software update and a levitating Bluetooth speaker. LG claims it will deliver 360-degree sound, a 10-hour battery life and have some low-end oomph thanks to a subwoofer in the base.

The LG Tone Studio is a new concept making its bow at CES. It's a wireless "wearable speaker" system that dangles around your neck and we can't wait to see it for ourselves at the show.

We're still to hear any advancements for LG's flagship OLED TV line-up, but the company has confirmed its Super UHD TV plans, bringing HLG and Dolby Vision, ensuring they support the latest and future technologies.

LG will be hosting its CES 2017 press conference on Wednesday 4 January at 8am PT (4pm GMT).

Nvidia is rumoured to be bringing a new version of the Shield 4K Android set-top box to CES 2017. The box itself will apparently be similar to its predecessor, but the controller will receive the most updates, switching from Wi-Fi Direct to Bluetooth Low Energy and likely to be less chunky.

Nvidia will be hosting its CES 2017 keynote address at 6.30pm PT on Wednesday 4 January, that's 2.30am on 5 January in the UK.

Panasonic is holding its main press conference at 10am PT (6pm GMT) on Wednesday 4 January where we expect to see some more devices, but it has already revealed some of main components of its 2017 AV line-up.

The Panasonic EX1002 sees the company launching an OLED TV, something that was the preserve of LG over the past few years. Panasonic is claiming that this will be a 4K HDR master, thanks to the boosted brightness that the company has achieved, important for those dramatic contrast effects that HDR is known for.

Panasonic is also continuing its push to get Ultra HD Blu-ray in as many homes as possible, lining up three new players, the UB400, UB310 and UB300. These players will differ slightly in spec, meaning that there's a range of options and hopefully prices points - which are yet to be revealed.

Qualcomm has used CES 2017 to double-down on the message that the Snapdragon 835 will be driving the the flagship smartphones of 2017. The new chipset shrinks in size, but increases the power and the connectivity options, supporting the latest protocols like Bluetooth 5 and ad Wi-Fi. We're yet to hear what devices the SD835 will appear in, but all eyes now turn to Mobile World Congress 2017.

Samsung's main CES press conference with be at 2pm PT on Wednesday, 4 January. That's 10pm UK time and it will no doubt be streamed live online if you want to watch.

The company has already announced a refreshed Galaxy A series, its mid-range handsets. The new Samsung Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 devices will be coming to the UK from early February, with pre-orders available from 20 January.

The company has already confirmed it will be introducing a new Ultra High Quality audio technology at the show and the first three products to make full use of it with be a new H7 wireless speaker, MS750 soundbar and M9500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

A new Powerbot VR7000 remote vacuum cleaner will debut too, which is less than 4-inches tall and "smarter than ever". It maps and remembers every contour of its surroundings to ensure it can vacuum in every nook and cranny.

Sony's annual CES press conference often attracts large crowds, and for good reason. Its event this year takes place on Wednesday, 4 January at 5pm PT, so you'll have to stay up until 1am in the UK if you want to watch it live.

CES 2017 could see the company unveil its first OLED TVs, although they'll likely be just prototypes. There are also rumours to suggest Sony will unveil a new 4K Xperia smartphone at the show. Sony also quietly introduced a 4K Blu-ray player prototype at IFA 2016, and then confirmed a model destined for the custom install market. Could a full production consumer model be unveiled in Vegas? Here's hoping.

TomTom has tweeted to say it will be bringing a "whole new experience for 2017" to CES and has accompanied it with a video of someone jogging, the hashtag #GetGoing, and some pictures of fitness trackers. Although the company hasn't said what the product will be, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be fitness tracker of some sorts.

ZTE has confirmed it will be attending CES 2017, and we fully expect to see the ZTE Blade V8 formally announced after a massive recent leak.