CES 2017: All the announcements, TVs, laptops and more to expect from the show

Consumer electronics show CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year, similar to Mobile World Congress, and we expect CES 2017 to showcase a truck load of new gadgets, TVs, cars and initiatives that'll take our breath away.

The one thing that defines CES is virtually all the world's tech manufacturers getting together to launch the next big thing in technology, kickstarting the trends for 2017 and showing off all the hot products to get excited about.

We will be covering all the news that matters, as it happens, as well as bringing you our first impressions and insights into 2017's tech, so stay tuned.

Here's everything important that's launched or due to launch at CES 2017.

Asus is calling its press conference for CES 2017 "Zenovation", which will be held on Wednesday 4 Jan at 11.30am PT (7.30pm GMT). There will be a whole line up of products, likely to fall under the Zen brand, which could encompass laptops, smartphones and tablets.

We've already seen news leak about a ZenFone AR, a Project Tango device, designed to capture the world around you to create virtual worlds.

Headphone expert Audio Technica will have some new Bluetooth wireless models to reveal at CES 2017: the ATH-DSR9BT and the ATH-DSR7BT. Both models will represent the first time Audio Technica has combined Bluetooth wireless connectivity with the company's Pure Digital Drive technology, which keeps the audio signal entirely digital from source to headphone driver.

B&O Play has released a teaser video for its CES 2017 announcements, although we'd like to see you try guessing exactly what they are from it. The video says the company will be "connecting spaces", so we'd assume there's some form of multi-room involved, but that's as far as our assumptions can go for now.

Canadian phone manufacturer BlackBerry is expected to launch the last in-house developed phone, the Mercury, in Las Vegas. It will be the last phone to be developed by the company since it handed over manufacturing, design and distribution to TCL.

New BlackBerry brand owner TCL is hosting a press conference at 11am PT (7pm GMT) on Wednesday 4 January, where it might mention its plans for the phone franchise.

BMW will be showing off its HoloActive Touch system at CES 2017. This is virtual touchscreen system that evolves gesture controls, creating a free floating touchless interface. It's designed to let you have control without actually having to physically touch anything, but staying intuitive. It's part of BMW's i Future programme, so could be a precursor to integration into a future BMW model.

Dell has used CES 2017 to announce an exciting development of the XPS - a 2-in-1 hybrid version. The Dell XPS has long been seen as one of the hottest notebooks around, but now there's an XPS 13 2-in-1 to take on the likes of the Microsoft Surfacebook. There's also choices of Full HD or Quad HD displays, plenty of connectivity and fingerprint scanners for security.

Dolby will be announcing developments to its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision sound and screen technologies.

An early announcement from LG confirmed that its 2017 Super UHD LED TVs will support Dolby Vision, the company's HDR technology.

Faraday Future is a relatively new company, only being founded in 2014. It focuses on the development of intelligent electric vehicles and has already delivered a concept car in the form of the FF Zero 1 and is even involved with Formula E. The company has said it will "unveil the future" at CES 2017.

Fossil Group has confirmed that its brands, including Diesel, Fossil, Misfit, Michael Kors, Skagen and Emporio Armani will all unveil new wearables at CES 2017. Fossil also says there'll be announcements from a brand that's not currently in the wearables market.

We're waiting for details about what Hisense will bring to Vegas, but expect this rising manufacturer to unveil new TVs and home appliances.

Honor has confirmed it will be holding an exclusive global launch in Las Vegas, which will likely be a new smartphone. For details about what that smartphone will be, well you'll just have to wait.

Rumours of a Vive 2 system were squashed by HTC, so we're not sure what new devices HTC might unveil at CES 2017.

Hyundai will be featuring its electric vehicles and electric vehicle technology in Las Vegas. This includes the Ioniq, which is available with three different electric drivetrains and can now be controlled by Alexa and Google Home using the Blue Link app.

LG confirmed there will be a new range of smart home appliances with deep learning. That means they will learn your behaviours on a day to day basis and adapt their tasks automatically to make life easier. A new robot vacuum cleaner, refrigerator, washing machine and air conditioner are planned, each with their own intelligent learning systems.

It has also revealed a new laser projector for home cinema fun. The LG ProBeam is capable of 2,000 lumens of brightness and can pair to a Bluetooth speaker wirelessly.

Meanwhile the company is showcasing it's 360 camera with a new feature called Spatial Audio following a software update and a levitating Bluetooth speaker. LG claims it will deliver 360-degree sound, a 10-hour battery life and have some low-end oomph thanks to a subwoofer in the base.

The LG Tone Studio is a new concept making its bow at CES. It's a wireless "wearable speaker" system that dangles around your neck and we can't wait to see it for ourselves at the show.

We're still to hear any advancements for LG's flagship OLED TV line-up, but the company has confirmed its Super UHD TV plans, bringing HLG and Dolby Vision, ensuring they support the latest and future technologies.

LG will be hosting its CES 2017 press conference on Wednesday 4 January at 8am PT (4pm GMT).

Microsoft is likely to focus its attention on virtual reality at CES 2017. The company announced details of its VR plans with the recent Windows 10 Creators Update event. Microsoft said we'd get more details about VR in December but we'd hazard a guess that Microsoft's hardware partners will bring their new headsets to Vegas and we've already seen a prototype from Lenovo.

Nvidia is rumoured to be bringing a new version of the Shield 4K Android set-top box to CES 2017. The box itself will apparently be similar to its predecessor, but the controller will receive the most updates, switching from Wi-Fi Direct to Bluetooth Low Energy and likely to be less chunky.

Nvidia will be hosting its CES 2017 keynote address at 6.30pm PT on Wednesday 4 January, that's 2.30am on 5 January in the UK.

Panasonic is holding its main press conference at 10am PT (6pm GMT) on Wednesday 4 January.

It unveiled the stunning CZ950V OLED TV at IFA 2016, and it's highly likely the company will have a new model to show off in January 2017. We've already had a brief look at the new model, but there's no confirmed price or model name as of yet. That should be set to change in Las Vegas. Panasonic should also have some new cameras on its stand and once again show-off the Ultra HD Blu-ray players.

Qualcomm is holding its big keynote speech at 10am PT (6pm GMT) 6 January. It is also hosting a special product and technologies reveal a few days earlier, at 2pm PT (10pm GMT) on Tuesday 3 January. We suspect there will be a lot of talk around Snapdragon 835, perhaps seeing the first devices launched, prior to MWC 2017 in February/March.

Samsung's main CES press conference with be at 2pm PT on Wednesday, 4 January. That's 10pm UK time and it will no doubt be streamed live online if you want to watch.

The company has already announced a refreshed Galaxy A series, its mid-range handsets. The new Samsung Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 devices will be coming to the UK from early February, with pre-orders available from 20 January.

The company has already confirmed it will be introducing a new Ultra High Quality audio technology at the show and the first three products to make full use of it with be a new H7 wireless speaker, MS750 soundbar and M9500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

A new Powerbot VR7000 remote vacuum cleaner will debut too, which is less than 4-inches tall and "smarter than ever". It maps and remembers every contour of its surroundings to ensure it can vacuum in every nook and cranny.

Sony's annual CES press conference often attracts large crowds, and for good reason. Its event this year takes place on Wednesday, 4 January at 5pm PT, so you'll have to stay up until 1am in the UK if you want to watch it live.

CES 2017 could see the company unveil its first OLED TVs, although they'll likely be just prototypes. There are also rumours to suggest Sony will unveil a new 4K Xperia smartphone at the show. Sony also quietly introduced a 4K Blu-ray player prototype at IFA 2016, and then confirmed a model destined for the custom install market. Could a full production consumer model be unveiled in Vegas? Here's hoping.

The third largest TV manufacturer in the world will be unveiling a new range of TVs, unsurprisingly. The company's sets aren't sold here in the UK, but they're incredibly popular in America.

See the BlackBerry entry above for details of the company's press event as it recently acquired the BlackBerry phone brand.

TomTom has tweeted to say it will be bringing a "whole new experience for 2017" to CES and has accompanied it with a video of someone jogging, the hashtag #GetGoing, and some pictures of fitness trackers. Although the company hasn't said what the product will be, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be fitness tracker of some sorts.

Volkswagen will also focus its attention on electric vehicles and should unveil a new electrically powered van, alongside a new gesture-controlled infotainment system for the Golf hatchback.

ZTE has confirmed it will be attending CES 2017, and we fully expect to see the ZTE Blade V8 formally announced after a massive recent leak.