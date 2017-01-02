CES 2017: All the announcements to expect from the show

Consumer electronics show CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year, similar to Mobile World Congress, and we expect CES 2017 to showcase a truck load of new gadgets, TVs, cars and initiatives that'll take our breath away. It will also outline what to expect from the year ahead.

The one thing that defines CES is virtually all the world's tech manufacturers getting together to launch the next big thing in technology, kickstarting the trends for 2017 and showing off all the hot products to get excited about.

We will be covering all the news that matters, as it happens, as well as bringing you our first impressions and insights into 2017's tech, so stay tuned.

Here's everything important that's launched or due to launch at CES 2017.

Asus is calling its press conference for CES 2017 'Zenovation', which will be held on Wednesday 4 Jan at 11.30am PT (7.30pm GMT). There will be a whole line up of products, likely to fall under the Zen brand, which could encompass laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Headphone expert Audio Technica will have some new Bluetooth wireless models to reveal at CES 2017: the ATH-DSR9BT and the ATH-DSR7BT. Both models will represent the first time Audio Technica has combined Bluetooth wireless connectivity with the company's Pure Digital Drive technology, which keeps the audio signal entirely digital from source to headphone driver.

B&O Play has released a teaser video for its CES 2017 announcements, although we'd like to see you try guessing exactly what they are from it. The video says the company will be 'connecting spaces', so we'd assume there's some form of multi-room involved, but that's as far as our assumptions can go for now.

Canadian phone manufacturer BlackBerry is expected to launch the last in-house developed phone, the Mercury, in Las Vegas. It will be the last phone to be developed by the company since it handed over manufacturing, design and distribution to TCL.

New BlackBerry brand owner TCL is hosting a press conference at 11am PT (7pm GMT) on Wednesday 4 January, where it might mention its plans for the phone franchise.

BMW will be at CES 2017, but hasn't given away any details of what to expect. It's likely the car company focus on electric vehicles, perhaps revealing an update to the i3, or introducing a new model.

No, Bosch won't be unveiling a new range of power tools at CES, but will instead focus on "how the Internet of Things becomes personal". The company will announce details of its new technologies in the fields of connected mobility, connected industry, smart home and smart city.

Dell is expected to use CES to reveal a new 2-in-1 version of its popular XPS range of laptops. There is little detail at the moment about the new 13-inch convertible laptop model, which has been leaked on Dell's own website, aside from a single image that shows the laptop with the screen swivelled around to be used as a tablet.

Dolby will be announcing developments to its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision sound and screen technologies. There will be new products on show at Dolby's stand, which we suspect will be the latest innovations from Dolby's hardware partners. We shall see.

Faraday Future is a relatively new company, only being founded in 2014. It focuses on the development of intelligent electric vehicles and has already delivered a concept car in the form of the FF Zero 1 and is even involved with Formula E. The company has said it will "unveil the future" at CES 2017.

Fossil Group has confirmed that its brands, including Diesel, Fossil, Misfit, Michael Kors, Skagen and Emporio Armani will all unveil new wearables at CES 2017. Fossil also says there'll be announcements from a brand that's not currently in the wearables market.

We're waiting for details about what Hisense will bring to Vegas, but expect this rising manufacturer to unveil new TVs and home appliances.

Honor has confirmed it will be holding an exclusive global launch in Las Vegas, which will likely be a new smartphone. For details about what that smartphone will be, well you'll just have to wait.

HTC is rumoured to unveil a new version of the Vive virtual reality headset. Where the first generation required several cables connected to it to work, the Vive 2 is rumoured to be completely wireless, perhaps increasing its popularity.

Hyundai will be featuring its electric vehicles and electric vehicle technology in Las Vegas. This includes the Ioniq, which is available with three different electric drivetrains and can now be controlled by Alexa, using the Blue Link app.

Intel will be holding its press conference at 4pm PT (midnight GMT) on 4 January, where the company will talk about how it is "pushing the boundaries of technology to power amazing experiences", such as being able to power several billion connected devices to the cloud.

LG has started to reveal its CES 2017 line-up with an announcement that there will be a new range of smart home appliances with deep learning. That means they will learn your behaviours on a day to day basis and adapt their tasks automatically to make life easier. A new robot vacuum cleaner, refrigerator, washing machine and air conditioner are planned, each with their own intelligent learning systems.

We expect LG to announce other product lines prior to the show starting. It will no doubt have a new range of OLED TVs and several other 4K LED sets at affordable prices. It has also revealed a new laser projector for home cinema fun. The LG ProBeam is capable of 2,000 lumens of brightness and can pair to a Bluetooth speaker wirelessly.

Meanwhile the company is showcasing it's 360 camera with a new feature called Spatial Audio following a software update and a levitating Bluetooth speaker. LG claims it will deliver 360-degree sound, a 10-hour battery life and have some low-end oomph thanks to a subwoofer in the base.

The LG Tone Studio is a new concept making its bow at CES. It's a wireless "wearable speaker" system that dangles around your neck and we can't wait to see it for ourselves at the show.

LG will be hosting its CES 2017 press conference on Wednesday 4 January at 8am PT (4pm GMT).

Microsoft is likely to focus its attention on virtual reality at CES 2017. The company announced details of its VR plans with the recent Windows 10 Creators Update event. Microsoft said we'd get more details about VR in December but we'd hazard a guess that Microsoft's hardware partners will bring their new headsets to Vegas.

Nvidia is rumoured to be bringing a new version of the Shield 4K Android set-top box to CES 2017. The box itself will apparently be similar to its predecessor, but the controller will receive the most updates, switching from Wi-Fi Direct to Bluetooth Low Energy and likely to be less chunky.

Nvidia will be hosting its CES 2017 keynote address at 6.30pm PT on Wednesday 4 January, that's 2.30am on 5 January in the UK.

Panasonic is holding its main press conference at 10am PT (6pm GMT) on Wednesday 4 January.

It unveiled the stunning CZ950V OLED TV at CES 2016, and it's highly likely the company will have a new model to show off in January 2017. We've already had a brief look at the new model, but there's no confirmed price or model name as of yet. That should be set to change in Las Vegas. Panasonic should also have some new cameras on its stand and once again show off the DMP-UB900 4K Blu-ray player.

Qualcomm is holding its big keynote speech at 10am PT (6pm GMT) 6 January. It is also hosting a special product and technologies reveal a few days earlier, at 2pm PT (10pm GMT) on Tuesday 3 January.

The company will reveal details on "how it's bringing the future forward, faster". Products announced will relate to smart devices, connected cars, Internet of Things and robotics.

Samsung will of course be at CES 2017. Its main CES press conference with be at 2pm PT on Wednesday, 4 January. That's 10pm UK time and it will no doubt be streamed live online if you want to watch.

The company has already announced a refreshed Galaxy A series, its mid-range handsets presumably to tie them over until the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes along later in the year.

The new Samsung Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5 devices will be coming to the UK from early February, with pre-orders available from 20 January through Samsung's own online store and selected carrier and retail outlets. Those who pre-order either handset will also get a pair of Samsung Level Active Wireless Headphones.

The company has already confirmed it will be introducing a new Ultra High Quality audio technology at the show and the first three products to make full use of it with be a new H7 wireless speaker, MS750 soundbar and M9500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

A new Powerbot VR7000 remote vacuum cleaner will debut too, which is less than 4-inches tall and "smarter than ever". It maps and remembers every contour of its surroundings to ensure it can vacuum in every nook and cranny.

Sony's annual CES press conference often attracts large crowds, and for good reason. Its event this year takes place on Wednesday, 4 January at 5pm PT, so you'll have to stay up until 1am in the UK if you want to watch it live.

CES 2017 could see the company unveil its first OLED TVs, although they'll likely be just prototypes. There are also rumours to suggest Sony will unveil a new 4K Xperia smartphone at the show. Sony also quietly introduced a 4K Blu-ray player prototype at IFA 2016, and then confirmed a model destined for the custom install market. Could a full production consumer model be unveiled in Vegas? Here's hoping.

The third largest TV manufacturer in the world will be unveiling a new range of TVs, unsurprisingly. The company's sets aren't sold here in the UK, but they're incredibly popular in America.

See the BlackBerry entry above for details of the company's press event as it recently acquired the BlackBerry phone brand.

TomTom has tweeted to say it will be bringing a "whole new experience for 2017" to CES and has accompanied it with a video of someone jogging, the hashtag #GetGoing, and some pictures of fitness trackers. Although the company hasn't said what the product will be, you can bet your bottom dollar that it will be fitness tracker of some sorts.

Volkswagen will also focus its attention on electric vehicles and should unveil a new electrically powered van, alongside a new gesture-controlled infotainment system for the Golf hatchback.

ZTE has confirmed it will be attending CES 2017, and we fully expect to see the ZTE Blade V8 formally announced after a massive recent leak.