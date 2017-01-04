CES 2017: All the announcements that matter

Consumer electronics show CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year, similar to Mobile World Congress, and we expect CES 2017 to showcase a truck load of new gadgets, TVs, cars and initiatives that'll take our breath away.

The one thing that defines CES is virtually all the world's tech manufacturers getting together to launch the next big thing in technology, kickstarting the trends for 2017 and showing off all the hot products to get excited about.

We will be covering all the news that matters, as it happens, as well as bringing you our first impressions and insights into 2017's tech, so stay tuned.

Here's everything important that's launched at CES 2017 so far.

Believe it or not, although Amazon isn't really at CES in any form, it's managed to walk into just about every product. That's because Amazon's Alexa is behind a lot of the interesting technology that's launching at CES. There's Alexa-power fridges, Alexa-powered cars, Alexa-powered lights. There's Alexa in so many forms, it's a complete smart home white wash from Amazon.

Asus has used CES 2017 to give us another choice when it comes to choosing a Google Tango smartphone. The new ZenFone AR is a smartphone built for 3D scanning, working with Tango, helping you capture the world around you in more dimensions. It also happens to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset and support Google's Daydream VR platform too.

Asus has also released one of the most interesting Chromebooks we've seen so far, the Asus Chromebook Flip, or C302, to use its official name. This is a flexible device, with the display folding right back on itself for tablet mode, with a 12.5-inch display. The Flip is also one of the more powerful Chromebooks to be released so far, meaning it should make for a great portable Google machine.

BlackBerry lives on! Well, the hardware moved over to TCL who will me using the BlackBerry name under license. TCL was also on hand to show off this, the widely-rumoured Mercury. This keyboard touting smartphone was shown off in prototype form, offering a touch and type arrangement, giving you the full Android BlackBerry experience that made it's debut on the Priv. Since then we've seen the DTEK range launch, and there's rumours that this device will be called the DTEK70 when it launches.

Casio has launched an updated version of its rugged outdoor watch, the WSD-F20. This newer version of the Android Wear 2.0 watch offers a dual-layer display, able to slip into a lower power monochrome mode for simple tasks like checking the time. With a tweak to enhance the rugged looks, the new model also supercharges GPS, enabling offline mapping and navigation for when you're truely disconnected. The new Casio WSD-F20 will be available from 21 April 2017, price to be confirmed.

Dell has used CES 2017 to announce an exciting development of the XPS - a 2-in-1 hybrid version. The Dell XPS has long been seen as one of the hottest notebooks around, but now there's an XPS 13 2-in-1 to take on the likes of the Microsoft Surface Book. There's also choices of Full HD or Quad HD displays, plenty of connectivity and fingerprint scanners for security.

Faraday Future is a relatively new company, only being founded in 2014. It focuses on the development of intelligent electric vehicles and has already delivered a concept car in the form of the FF Zero 1 and is even involved with Formula E. The company used CES 2017 to unveil the FF91, it's car of the future.

The FF91 is a luxury electric car, claiming a Tesla-beating 0-60 time of 2.39 seconds, and offering a full run of autonomous features, like self driving and self parking. It houses a 130kWh battery offering 378 miles range, offers window dimming with a tap of the finger for privacy and more technology than you can shake a stick at. Reservations are open for $5000, right now, but there's no word on the final cost.

Garmin has announced a new Fenix sports watch, bringing variety to one of the most potent fitness devices available. The Garmin Fenix 5 comes in a chunky 47mm size, but is also available in 42mm if you opt for the Fenix 5S, meaning that this adventurer's watch is suitable for a wider range of wrist sizes. Then there's the 5X which gets larger and throws in mapping too.

Fully-featured, the Fenix 5 promises 24 hours of GPS tracking, with full support for runners, riders and adventurous types.

Honor has announced the Honor 6X, a budget smartphone that offers a surprising number of top-spec features, like a dual camera on the rear. Priced at about £225, the new Honor 6X is a 5.5-inch full HD smartphone, with the pairing of a 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera on the rear, the second lens offering things like bokeh effects. The Honor 6X is surprisingly well-built and although offers mid-range power, it looks like one of the hottest mid-range devices around.

HP has announced an update to its Spectre x360 notebooks, giving you the latest hardware in a lovely premium and flexible design. Cast in aluminium, the hinge will let you set the display at just about any angle you want, including folding it all the way flat. That display is available in 4K, which is almost edge to edge in its coverage. An impressive looking machine, the Spectre x360 is likely to be one of the hottest Windows devices to come out of CES.

Lenovo has announce a wide range of updates to its notebooks, but the Miix 720 looks to be an exciting prospect and a real alternative to the Surface Pro 4. Weighing just over a 1kg and with a 12-inch display, there's the latest Intel Core processors, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's whole range of connectivity, from USB and Thunderbolt 3 through to SD card slot, as well as a battery that claims to last for 8 hours.

Lenovo has also unveiled its own version of Amazon's Echo, in the form of the Smart Assistant. The name might be a little boring, but using Alexa's platform, this smart speaker will perform the sorts of tasks that the Echo will. Best of all, there's a range of different colours, as well as a Harman Kardon version that promises to improve the sound quality.

LG announced a range of products before CES started, making way for the big announcements at the show. And big they were. Leading the pack is the LG Signature OLED TV W, a TV that is as minimal as TV gets. Only 2.5mm thick, this is essentially OLED wallpaper that sticks to your wall using magnets. Oh, and it comes with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, for good measure.

Aside from the signature television, LG has updated its "regular" OLED TVs, launching the G7, E7, C7 and B7, follow similar demarcations as its 2016 line. Only now these OLED TVs are 25 per cent brighter and they all support the full range of HDR formats - HDR 10, Dolby Vision, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor.

Following the Dolby theme, LG kept going, launching an Ultra HD blu-ray player that supports Dolby Vision, the first to do so. But more interestingly LG also embraced Alexa, announcing the LG Hub Robot, a cuter take on Amazon's Echo, and also stuffed Alexa into a fridge. Yes, that's right, a fridge with webOS.

Netatmo has used CES 2017 to announce plans to future connect your smart home. The first big announcement was a partnership with Velux, the window manufacturer. Adapting the Velux Integra windows with increased connectivity, you'll be able to control your windows with your smartphones as well as have integration with Netatmo's sensors. Bad air quality in the apartment? Your Velux Active roof windows can automatically open for fresh air.

In addition to hooking up with Velux, Netatmo has also launched a Smart Smoke Alarm. As the name suggests, this is a connected smoke detector that can send alerts to your phone when smoke is detected. Taking it a step further, with HomeKit and IFTTT compatibility you can ensure that your lights are turned on when the alarm goes off, or you get pictures from your home camera.

That's right, that company you associate with sports shoes and apparel as stepped out and launched a couple of connected running devices. The New Balance RunIQ is an Android Wear smartwatch aimed at runners, offering GPS and heart-rate monitoring, as well as water protection. It's joined by the PaceIQ headphones, built by Jabra, which connect to the watch and feature a button to press to get real-time updates on your run session.

Nvidia has announced a new Shield TV set-top box that's fully-loaded with entertainment potential, offering Android gaming, Android TV, as well as positioning itself as a Google Assistant-power smart hub. The main points of interest will likely be the 4K and HDR support, meaning you'll going to get some awesome quality streaming from services like Netflix.

Expanding on the Shield TV and really making the new set-top box a smart home hub is the Shield Spot. This innovative little device plugs into the wall and connects to the console via Wi-Fi, meaning you can access Google Assistant all around your house. "Ok Google, turn on the lights", and the Shield Spot will send that to the TV box to make it happen.

The Panasonic EZ1002 sees the company launching an OLED TV, something that was the preserve of LG over the past few years. Panasonic is claiming that this will be a 4K HDR master, thanks to the boosted brightness that the company has achieved, important for those dramatic contrast effects that HDR is known for.

Panasonic is also continuing its push to get Ultra HD Blu-ray in as many homes as possible, lining up three new players, the UB400, UB310 and UB300. These players will differ slightly in spec, meaning that there's a range of options and hopefully prices points - which are yet to be revealed.

Of course Panasonic isn't only about displaying 4K, it's also about capture and with the new Lumix GH5, 4K video capture is taken very seriously. This flagship compact system camera offers some high-end features for videographers, but also promises to be the highest quality Lumix that Panasonic has released so far, with a new 20-megapixel sensor, new in-body stabilisation, and lots of options. Priced at £1699 (body only), the GH5 will be available in March.

If you're looking for something a little more compact, then the Lumix GX800 might be the camera for you. This is the smallest and cheapest of the Lumix G family at £499 with lens, but still packs a punch with 4K capture and plenty of controls. With some nice retro colour options (like Tan and Orange), this is a system camera you can just about squeeze into your pocket.

Qualcomm has used CES 2017 to double-down on the message that the Snapdragon 835 will be driving the the flagship smartphones of 2017. The new chipset shrinks in size, but increases the power and the connectivity options, supporting the latest protocols like Bluetooth 5 and ad Wi-Fi. We're yet to hear what devices the SD835 will appear in, but all eyes now turn to Mobile World Congress 2017.

Samsung announced refreshed Galaxy A series smartphones and a new Powerbot VR7000 remote vacuum cleaner, but that was just a warm up. Then the was the Family Hub 2, an updated connected fridge.

Thing got really cool, however, with the announcement of the new line-up of QLED TVs. Announcing an updated approach to last year's SUHD TVs, it's now all about QLED for Samsung, promising double the brightness, peaking at 2000 nits and promising rich colours from that Quantum Dot layer.

With little clue as to Sony's plans, the company pulled a blinder, revealing an OLED TV - the Bravia A1 - which combines not only stunning picture quality, but uses the entire screen as a speaker. Called Acoustic Surface, the stand then doubles as a subwoofer. Exactly what happens when you mount it on the wall, we don't quite know. There's Dolby Vision support too on this 4K TV that leaves us in no doubt at all that Sony still knows how to innovate.

Not neglecting LED TVs, Sony has also announced a full line-up of refreshed XE series televisions, from the XE94 at the top in 77-inch size, then dropping down to the XE93 in a wide variety of sizes. These top sets also support Dolby Vision and use Sony's Slim Backlight Drive+ system, aiming to give better dimming to ensure contrast and accuracy without bleed. Down through the XE90, XE85 and XE80, each step losing a feature or two, there's a 4K HDR TV for just about anyone.

Sony is doubling up on Dolby Vision support, launching a Ultra HD Blu-ray player that also supports the advanced HDR format. With at least six mainstream Ultra HD Blu-ray players launching at CES 2017, it looks like the format is really taking hold. Sony also supports Dolby Atmos, has twin HDMI outputs and should cost around £400.