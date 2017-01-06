Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect

With 2017 well under way, the next big smartphone launch platform is Mobile World Congress 2017. We've flittered through CES 2017 - the first big tech event of the year - with very few smartphone announcements.

One of the biggest fixtures in the mobile launch calendar, here's everything you need to know about MWC 2017 and what smartphones and devices we can expect to see.

Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show run by the GSMA. The location moves around Europe, but in recent years it has been held in Barcelona.

Mobile World Congress is the launch platform for many of the year's big smartphones, but it has also given us a range of tablets, smartwatches and other connected devices in recent years.

Outside of the consumer sphere, it also draws in many of the industry heavyweights to talk about the future of mobile, like 5G, chipsets and other technologies.

Mobile World Congress 2017 will be held on 27 February to 3 March. These are the days that the show itself is open, the press days - where the big announcements are made - usually fall before this.

Sunday 26 February will be the big launch day, the day before the show opens to visitors.

BlackBerry has stopped making its own phones and has handed the license to TCL. There had long been rumours of a new handset - codenamed Mercury - launching in 2017 and in an unusual more, a prototype of the Mercury has already been shown off, so we've had a play with it. The touch and type phone brings back a full BlackBerry keyboard in a candycar form, but runs Android. A heady mix, but not fully revealed yet, the BlackBerry Mercury or DTEK70 as it might be known, will be launched at MWC 2017.

Google always has a good time at MWC, using it as an opportunity to show off all its Android partners. But Google is also planning on launching Android Wear 2.0, along with a couple of its own watches running the new platform. Google doesn't typically launch at MWC, but the timing looks right, with new devices like the Casio WSD-F20 confirming it will launch with the new software. Google might, then, push Android Wear 2.0 to coincide with with world's biggest mobile tradeshow.

Huawei has generally been having a good time of things, growing brand recognition and releasing some accomplished devices like the Huawei P9. Huawei has a mixed history with MWC, often using the conference to launch new devices, but not always the new flagship, which often gets its own, large, launch event a month later.

We'd expect Huawei to have a vigorous 2017, so expect some action at MWC and that might appear in the form of the Huawei P10, although Huawei might push this to a launch in April. Google also recently revealed the Huawei VR headset, which might see a launch alongside any devices that appear at MWC. We have a suspicion that the Huawei Mate 9 Pro may be announced for the UK and US, too.

With HTC enjoying something of a return to form with the HTC 10, and coming off the back of working on great devices in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL expectations are high for HTC in 2017.

HTC's rumoured flagship device is going under the name of HTC Ocean, and the suggestion is that it will offer a very different method of interaction, with no buttons on the device at all. The picture of this phone is a little murky at the moment with rumours of three devices due in early 2017, the first on 12 January.

LG used MWC 2016 to launch the G5, with its wide variety of accessories, or Friends, as LG calls them. LG hasn't always used the mobile conference as a launch pad, but we're expecting to see the LG G6 appearing at MWC 2017.

Rumours suggest that LG will be dropping the modular approach for its new flagship, which hasn't really garnered the support that some rival flagships have. Early rumours are suggesting it will carry an iris scanner, and we'd expect LG to keep the dual camera approach.

Nokia previously confirmed that it was getting back into smartphones, and that Android was the platform that it would be using moving forward.

Having endured some time in the wilderness following the marriage and then divorce from Microsoft, MWC is an obvious destination for Nokia to put itself back on the global stage. So far there's rumour of two lines of devices in the works, but information is thin on the ground. One thing confirmed is that HMD Global, the company making the phones under licence from Nokia, has a stand at MWC.

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress 2017. The company typically dominates the Sunday, in this case 26 February, with a large launch - the SGS7 was launched on that day in 2016.

However, there's rumours appearing that Samsung might be pushing its launch event to later in the year, 18 April to be precise, with a large event in New York. With Samsung often having a huge presence at MWC, we'd expect the company to have some plans in place.

Sony likes to launch devices, often using IFA and MWC as the chance to do so. Having moved on from the Xperia Z family into the Xperia X, there's already rumours that Sony will be using MWC 2017 to update the Xperia X.

With Sony's smartphones being a bit of a mixture in 2016, it's difficult to see exactly where it will will be updating, but we suspect there will be multiple devices on the horizon.

ZTE has been looking to raise its profile outside China and appearing at MWC is one way to do that. The company has previously confirmed that it is looking to launch a new smartwatch, so that might be on the agenda for an MWC release.