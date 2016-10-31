Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Decided you want an Apple laptop, but you're not sure which one is the right one for you? You've come to the right place. With seven MacBook models available before you even consider configuration options, it's not an easy decision, or a simple one.

This feature rounds up all the MacBooks models offered through Apple, from the 12-inch MacBook to the new 15-inch MacBook Pro, to help you work out what each model offers, how much they cost, how they can be configured and what their pros and cons are.

Read on to find out which Apple MacBook is the one for you.

The MacBook is the smallest, lightest and most portable MacBook available, but it is also the most restrictive in terms of ports and power.

The MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook available overall, and the lightest option for those after a little more power, larger screen and the convenience of ports. Its screen isn't as impressive as any of the other options but it does offer the longest battery life.

The MacBook Pro (2015) 13-inch is the cheapest way to get your hands on the more powerful Pro range of MacBooks, and it offers ports, along with a Retina display. It's larger and heavier than the new Pro models though so less portable than the likes of the Air.

The MacBook Pro (2016) 13-inch without Touch Bar is lighter and smaller than the older 13-inch Pro model, while offering more storage as standard and a brighter display. It doesn't offer the Touch Bar or Touch ID, and although it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of a single USB Type-C port like the MacBook, it is still restrictive in the port department.

The MacBook Pro (2016) 13-inch with Touch Bar is the model for those who want the power, the new lighter design, Touch Bar and Touch ID functionality, as well as more Thunderbolt 3 ports. It comes at a cost though, with a starting price of £300 more than the model without the Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro (2015) 15-inch is the cheapest way to get your hands on an even larger Pro model, with all the ports still intact and a Retina display. As with the older 13-inch model though, it is larger and heavier than the new Pro models, storage configuration tops out at 1TB and its screen isn't as bright as the new Pros.

The MacBook Pro (2016) with Touch Bar is the king of the MacBooks with the best power and largest storage options, biggest screen, new design and the Touch Bar and Touch ID features. It is also the most expensive however and this probably isn't the MacBook you'll want if you're constantly on the move.

Dimensions: 280.5 x 196.5 x 35-131mm, 920g

280.5 x 196.5 x 35-131mm, 920g Display: 12-inches, 2304 x 1440 (226ppi), 300nits brightness

12-inches, 2304 x 1440 (226ppi), 300nits brightness Connections: One USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack

One USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £1249 to £1684

The MacBook is the smallest, lightest and most portable of the MacBook family, but it has the smallest display and it's not as powerful as the MacBook Air or any of the MacBook Pro models.

The base model features a 1.1GHz Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB of storage, while the highest spec available offers a 1.3GHz Intel Core m7 processor and 512GB of storage. All configurations have Intel HD Graphics 515 and 8GB of RAM.

The MacBook only has one USB Type-C port, which supports charging, USB 3.1, Native DisplayPort 1.2 video output, VGA output and HDMI video output. This means it isn't the most convenient MacBook for those that need to connect lots of devices, whether that's a camera, or an adapter to allow for the transfer of images from an SD card.

It comes in Rose Gold, Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour options, all of which have a 480p FaceTime camera.

Dimensions: 325 x 227 x 30-170mm, 1.35kg

325 x 227 x 30-170mm, 1.35kg Display: 13.3-inches, 1400 x 900 (125ppi)

13.3-inches, 1400 x 900 (125ppi) Connections: Two USB 3 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port, MagSafe power port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack

Two USB 3 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port, MagSafe power port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 12 hours

12 hours Price: From £949 to £1409

The MacBook Air is the oldest of the MacBook family and although it is no longer the slimmest, it is the lightest MacBook available for those after power and a larger display. It is also the cheapest MacBook and the only one to start under the £1000 mark.

The base model has a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage, while the top-spec available has a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 chip and 512GB of storage. All model configurations feature Intel HD Graphics 6000 and 8GB of RAM.

The MacBook Air is a lot more flexible than the MacBook when it comes to ports, meaning you'll not only be able to pop in an SD card to transfer images, but you'll be able to charge your MacBook Air while doing so, or connecting to another device. For some, one port on the MacBook will be enough, for others it will be a pain, which is where the Air steps in.

The MacBook Air comes in Silver and it features a 720p FaceTime camera, meaning video calls will be crisper than on the MacBook.

Dimensions: 314 x 219 x 180mm, 1.58kg

314 x 219 x 180mm, 1.58kg Display: 13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 300nits brightness

13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 300nits brightness Connections: Two USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, MagSafe 2 power port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot 3.5mm headphone jack

Two USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, MagSafe 2 power port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £1249 to £2419

The MacBook Pro family now consists of five options and last year's 13-inch MacBook Pro is the cheapest in the Pro portfolio. It is heavier and larger than the MacBook, MacBook Air, and the two newer 13-inch MacBook Pros, but it retains those connections, which may come in useful for some.

The base model has a 2.7GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-specced model available has a 3.1GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. All configurations feature Intel Iris Graphics 6000.

Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro (2015) features more flexibility than the MacBook when it comes to ports, as we mentioned. It adds a HDMI port, along with an extra Thunderbolt 2 port to its features in comparison to the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Pro (2015) comes in Silver and it has a 720p FaceTime camera, like the MacBook Air.

Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 149mm, 1.37kg

304.1 x 212.4 x 149mm, 1.37kg Display: 13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 500nits brightness

13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 500nits brightness Connections: Two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £1449 to £2439

This year's 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar is the model for those who want the power, aren't fussed about the lack of ports and don't want the Touch Bar and Touch ID, or perhaps don't have the budget for them.

The base model has a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-of-the-range model has a 2.4GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. All configurations have Intel Iris Graphics 540.

Like the MacBook, this 13-inch MacBook Pro lacks in the port department, though it does have two Thunderbolt 3 ports over one USB Type-C port, meaning you'll at least be able to charge it, while connecting to another device.

The MacBook Pro (2016) without Touch Bar and Touch ID is available in Silver or Space Gray, comes with a 720p FaceTime camera like last year's MacBook Pro and Air and has two microphones.

Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 149mm, 1.37kg

304.1 x 212.4 x 149mm, 1.37kg Display: 13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 500nits brightness

13.3-inches, 2560 x 1600 (226ppi), 500nits brightness Connections: Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £1749 to £2759

This year's 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar is for those who want the power and the latest features, but still in a compact and easily portable device.

The base model has a 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-specced model has a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. All configurations have Intel Iris Graphics 550.

Like the MacBook and MacBook Pro without Touch Bar, this 13-inch MacBook Pro says bye-bye to the ports again. It does however offer more than the previous two models, with four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You'll still need adapters to transfer images from an SD card for example, but the extra ports will allow you to do more simultaneously than you could do with the MacBook especially, but also the MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro (2016) with Touch Bar and Touch ID is available in Silver or Space Gray, comes with a 720p FaceTime camera and has three microphones.

Dimensions: 358.9 x 247.1 x 180mm, 2.04kg

358.9 x 247.1 x 180mm, 2.04kg Display: 15.4-inches, 2880 x 1800 (220ppi), 300nits brightness

15.4-inches, 2880 x 1800 (220ppi), 300nits brightness Connections: Two USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, MagSafe 2 power port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot 3.5mm headphone jack

Two USB 3 ports, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, MagSafe 2 power port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 9 hours

9 hours Price: From £1899 to £2709

Last year's 15-inch MacBook Pro the cheaper option for those who want the power, larger screen and the ports, but aren't necessarily as fussed about the latest and greatest features.

The base model has a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor and 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The top-specced model available has a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor and 1TB of storage. All configurations feature 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Pro Graphics.

Like the MacBook Pro (2015) 13-inch, the MacBook Pro (2015) 15-inch features more flexibility than the MacBook and new MacBook Pros when it comes to ports, as we mentioned. It adds a HDMI port, along with an extra Thunderbolt 2 port to its features in comparison to the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Pro (2015) comes in Silver, has a 720p FaceTime camera, like the MacBook Air and offers two microphones.

Dimensions: 349.3 x 240.7 x 155mm, 1.83kg

349.3 x 240.7 x 155mm, 1.83kg Display: 15.4-inches, 2880 x 1800 (220ppi), 500nits brightness

15.4-inches, 2880 x 1800 (220ppi), 500nits brightness Connections: Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack

Four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery: 10 hours

10 hours Price: From £2349 to £4049

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID is MacBook for those after the power, the large screen and the latest and greatest features Apple has to offer. You'll need the budget with this one though.

The base model has a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 256GB of storage and Radeon Pro 450 graphics. The top-specced model available has a 2.9GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 2TB of storage and Radeon Pro 460 graphics. All configurations feature 16GB of RAM.

As with the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016), you'll need to make sure you allow for buying any adapters you might need because the ports are limited to just Thunderbolt 3, though you at least get a few extra compared to the MacBook's singular USB Type-C port and the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the new MacBook Pro without Touch Bar.

The MacBook Pro (2016) comes in Silver and Space Grey, has three microphones, and it has a 720p FaceTime camera, like all the other MacBooks, except the 12-inch MacBook.