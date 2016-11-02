Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy nowPocket-lint
Looking for a tablet that isn't just great for watching movies and shopping from the sofa, but good for working on the go too? Well, you're in the right place.
Tablets have changed significantly over the last few years. Most companies have taken productivity into consideration more so than when tablets first appeared, resulting in some great laptop replacement options.
There are still some improvements to be made, such as battery life and price points could certainly do with coming down a little, but these 2-in-1 devices have plenty of positives too.
Each device on our best laptop replacement tablets list has its own strengths and weaknesses, but all will allow you to work on the go with the flexibility to use them as a standard tablet too.
Some are excellent for their typing experience, like the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, while others are great for battery life, like Samsung's TabPro S. We've rounded up the best laptop replacement tablets from the devices we have reviewed in full to help you work out which might suit you best.
Click here to see the best laptop replacement tablets for 2016.
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today
Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy...
Windows 10 desktop apps are coming to mobile thanks to collaboration with Qualcomm
- Best laptop replacement tablets 2016: The best 2-in-1 devices available to buy now
- Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
- Windows 10 desktop apps are coming to mobile thanks to collaboration with Qualcomm
- Microsoft sets a date for Build 2017 developer conference
- Apple MacBook Pro Touch Bar: What can it do and what apps are supported?
- Google Featured Photos puts those Chromecast screensavers on Macs
- Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: The best laptop deals online
- Google is bringing Android apps to four more Chromebook models
- MacBook Pro with Touch Bar review: A touch of brilliance or totally brainless?
- Dell Stack would combine all Windows 10 computing experiences into one mobile device
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- Google Pixel XL vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: What's the difference?
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
Comments