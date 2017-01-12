Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to see

Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to seeNintendo
Nintendo is about to fully unveil its new games console on Friday 13 January and it is the hottest topic in town.
The Nintendo Switch (formerly Nintendo NX) comprises a tablet-style device and docking station, so you can play the same games on your TV at home and when out and about. You slide the unit out of the dock, attach a couple of controllers either side and it becomes a powerful, fully-fledged handheld.
Effectively, it is designed to appeal to Wii U and DS/3DS fans in one.
The console uses cartridges for its games, as revealed in a preview trailer posted by Nintendo late last year, although we also expect there to be an online download store too.
It comes out in March 2017 and the Japanese gaming giant promises huge amount of support from developers and games publishers alike.
Six games appeared in the console trailer, so these will more than likely be available from day one. And considering the list of partners working on Switch games, we've also got a wishlist of other titles we'd like to see at launch. That's why we've put together this list of games we know are coming and a few we hope to see.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
We've known this was coming to Switch for a while - although it was called NX back then. It'll be a launch title and will be an enhanced edition of the game that is also coming out for Wii U in March next year.
Initial thought is that, when docked, the game will run at 1080p with some graphical embellishments, including a better view distance. When out and about, that is thought to drop to 720p to suit the portable tablet screen.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: Mario Kart 8
Although we were initially very excited by the thought of a brand new Mario Kart game, the one in the preview trailer looks very much like Mario Kart 8. There's nothing wrong with that though, as it is likely to be enhanced a touch and is already one of the best racers around.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: New Mario game
Our initial thoughts were that, like Mario Kart 8, the Mario game shown in the Switch preview trailer is just Super Mario 3D World remastered for the new console. That could still be the case, but we have heard rumours that an all-new Mario platformer is on the cards. Please please please.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
With a fully remastered Skyrim available for PS4 and Xbox One, it makes sense that the same version will be available for Switch too. It also hints that the graphical capabilities of the new console are equivalent to its current peers, even though it doubles as a handheld.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: NBA 2K17
2K Games' recent NBA title seems destined to make the jump, if the preview trailer is anything to go by. It's certainly the best hoops game out there.
Nintendo Switch games confirmed: Splatoon
Considering how important Splatoon is to Nintendo, and a lot of the focus on Switch is its multiplayer capabilities, it stands to reason the third-person paint brawler will be a launch title. We heartily approve.
Other "confirmed" Nintendo Switch games
Since the preview trailer was posted, several other publishers have hinted or confirmed titles they will be bringing to the Switch.
These are the ones we know about so far:
- Constructor
- Cube Life: Island Survival
- Dragon Quest X
- Dragon Quest XI
- Just Dance 2017
- Lego City Undercover
- Pokemon Stars
- Project Sonic 2017
- Rime
- Seasons of Heaven
- Shovel knight
- Stardew Valley
Nintendo Switch games we'd like to see
With Electronic Arts on the list of supporting publishers, we hope that'll mean there will be Nintendo Switch versions of Star Wars: Battlefront, FIFA 17 and Battlefield 1 at the bare minimum. Square Enix pledges its support too so we hope a Switch version of Final Fantasy 15 is also on the cards.
And, ahem, Goldeneye?
We'll be getting our hands-on the Nintendo Switch and many of the launch titles at a special event in London on Friday 13 January. We'll update this list and feature after we get more details and playtime.
Steep preview: A must for extreme sports fans everywhere?
Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, what else?
Sony PS4 Pro review: Why wait for Project Scorpio?
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to see
- Official Nintendo Switch accessories include Zelda skins, arcade stick and in-car charger
- Microsoft just canceled production of its anticipated Scalebound game
- What is Nvidia GeForce Now and what are the differences on Shield TV, PC and Mac?
- HTC's new Vive hardware will make any object a VR controller, offer Deluxe Audio integration
- Best PS4 game trailers for 2017: The Last of Us 2, new Uncharted, PaRappa The Rapper and more
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 1TB or more for less than £50
- What PS4 Pro games are 4K HDR ready? The complete list of optimised games
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- HTC U Ultra preview: Premium phablet packed with power
- Samsung Galaxy S7 will get Nougat update from 17 January
- LG G6 confirmed for February reveal, possible features teased
- These pictures could reveal Nokia's 2017 flagship, the Nokia 8
- HTC U Ultra: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Switch: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- HTC U Ultra vs U Play: What's the difference?
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Smartphones, smartphones, smartphones to expect
- Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
Comments