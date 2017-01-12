Nintendo Switch games: The games revealed so far and what we'd like to see

Nintendo is about to fully unveil its new games console on Friday 13 January and it is the hottest topic in town.

The Nintendo Switch (formerly Nintendo NX) comprises a tablet-style device and docking station, so you can play the same games on your TV at home and when out and about. You slide the unit out of the dock, attach a couple of controllers either side and it becomes a powerful, fully-fledged handheld.

Effectively, it is designed to appeal to Wii U and DS/3DS fans in one.

The console uses cartridges for its games, as revealed in a preview trailer posted by Nintendo late last year, although we also expect there to be an online download store too.

It comes out in March 2017 and the Japanese gaming giant promises huge amount of support from developers and games publishers alike.

Six games appeared in the console trailer, so these will more than likely be available from day one. And considering the list of partners working on Switch games, we've also got a wishlist of other titles we'd like to see at launch. That's why we've put together this list of games we know are coming and a few we hope to see.

We've known this was coming to Switch for a while - although it was called NX back then. It'll be a launch title and will be an enhanced edition of the game that is also coming out for Wii U in March next year.

Initial thought is that, when docked, the game will run at 1080p with some graphical embellishments, including a better view distance. When out and about, that is thought to drop to 720p to suit the portable tablet screen.

Although we were initially very excited by the thought of a brand new Mario Kart game, the one in the preview trailer looks very much like Mario Kart 8. There's nothing wrong with that though, as it is likely to be enhanced a touch and is already one of the best racers around.

Our initial thoughts were that, like Mario Kart 8, the Mario game shown in the Switch preview trailer is just Super Mario 3D World remastered for the new console. That could still be the case, but we have heard rumours that an all-new Mario platformer is on the cards. Please please please.

With a fully remastered Skyrim available for PS4 and Xbox One, it makes sense that the same version will be available for Switch too. It also hints that the graphical capabilities of the new console are equivalent to its current peers, even though it doubles as a handheld.

2K Games' recent NBA title seems destined to make the jump, if the preview trailer is anything to go by. It's certainly the best hoops game out there.

Considering how important Splatoon is to Nintendo, and a lot of the focus on Switch is its multiplayer capabilities, it stands to reason the third-person paint brawler will be a launch title. We heartily approve.

Since the preview trailer was posted, several other publishers have hinted or confirmed titles they will be bringing to the Switch.

These are the ones we know about so far:

Constructor

Cube Life: Island Survival

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest XI

Just Dance 2017

Lego City Undercover

Pokemon Stars

Project Sonic 2017

Rime

Seasons of Heaven

Shovel knight

Stardew Valley

With Electronic Arts on the list of supporting publishers, we hope that'll mean there will be Nintendo Switch versions of Star Wars: Battlefront, FIFA 17 and Battlefield 1 at the bare minimum. Square Enix pledges its support too so we hope a Switch version of Final Fantasy 15 is also on the cards.

And, ahem, Goldeneye?

We'll be getting our hands-on the Nintendo Switch and many of the launch titles at a special event in London on Friday 13 January. We'll update this list and feature after we get more details and playtime.