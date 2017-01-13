All the Nintendo Switch games: Launch titles and every game for 2017 revealed

Nintendo has officially unveiled its new games console, the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch comprises a tablet-style device and docking station, so you can play the same games on your TV at home and when out and about. You slide the unit out of the dock, attach a couple of controllers either side and it becomes a powerful, fully-fledged handheld.

Effectively, it is designed to appeal to Wii U and DS/3DS fans in one. The console uses cartridges for its games, as revealed in a preview trailer posted by Nintendo late last year, although there is an online service with download store too.

The Switch will launch on 3 March 2017, priced £280 ($300), and the Japanese gaming giant promises huge amount of support from developers and games publishers alike.

Nintendo has confirmed details of seven of its own games, two of which will be available from launch date.

Several more appeared in the original console trailer, many from third-party developers, while Nintendo has confirmed a full list of other titles with their release dates - many arriving in the month of March or "Spring 2017" (full list further down the page).

Nintendo has a long list of partners working on Switch games, too, so there will be plenty more available beyond 2017. That's why we've put together this list of games we know are coming and a few we hope to see.

We've known Zelda was coming to Switch for a while. It'll be the major launch title and will be an enhanced edition of the game that is also coming out for Wii U in March.

When docked the game will run at 1080p with some graphical embellishments, including a better draw distance. When out and about, in tablet-style mode, the resolution will drop to 720p to suit the portable screen.

The game will be compatible with several Amiibo figures (including Wolf Link) and will be available for £60 for the standard edition, £90 for a Special Edition with Master Sword of Resurrection figure, or £120 for the Master Edition.

The only other launch day title, 1 2 Switch is, in essence, the Switch's reimagining of Wii Sports.

Only there's sports. Well, no proper sports. You can milk a cow. You can unlock a safe. Quick-draw a gun. It's all about head-to-head play-offs, like a proper party game. For many you needn't even look at the screen thanks to the Joy-Con controllers' vibrational feedback.

We're disappointed this one isn't bundled in with the console, though, as it'll cost an extra £50 on top of the already high console price. Shame, as it's a fun title for all the family.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will offer a very similar experience to Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. All the same tracks have been carried across, as well as all downloadable tracks and characters. The Switch version will introduce some new characters, including Inkling Boy and Inkling Girl from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr.

Fan favourite tracks such as Luigi's Mansion and Battle Course 1 make a return and players will now get the ability to carry two items at once. Items from previous Mario Kart games are back, including Boo, a ghost that steals other players' items. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will output in up to 1080p quality and will be available from 28 April for £50.

Super Mario Odyssey is being described as a "sandbox" game, the first one since Super Mario 64 on the N64 console and Super Mario Sunshine on the GameCube.

In Odyssey you'll embark on a journey through "mysterious new places" and sail between worlds on a new airship. Super Mario Odyssey will be released in the "holiday season", which we interpret as being near to Christmas.

Shame we have to wait: we thought it'd be a launch title.

Splatoon is an important title for Nintendo, so it's no surprise to see a sequel for the Switch platform.

The game will feature traditional 4-on-4 battles, but with new stages, fashions and weapons available. The official information for Splatoon 2 mentions a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is sold separately, can be used. But the regular Joy-Con controller works just fine, as you'll need to use the motion tracking to aim ink.

Super Bomberman 2 takes everything from the classic Bomberman series, but gives it visual enhancements and new features thanks to the Switch's gaming capabilities. The premise is the same, you still need to guide your Bomberman character around a maze-like play area where you'll need to take out CPU-controlled characters and use bombs to open walkways.

This new version includes a new battle mode that sees up to eight players dropped into a maze, and only one player can win. Super Bomberman R will be available from launch day, 3 March.

With a fully remastered Skyrim available for PS4 and Xbox One, it makes sense that the same version will be available for Switch too.

It also hints that the graphical capabilities of the new console are equivalent to its current peers, even though it doubles as a handheld.

Electronic Arts is back on board with Nintendo and has promised the FIFA footie titles will begin to make their way onto the console. We suspect that means FIFA 18 rather than current FIFA 17 making its way to the console - but precise details are thin on the ground at the moment.

Since the preview trailer was posted, several other publishers have hinted or confirmed titles they will be bringing to the Switch.

Here are the other official ones, straight from Nintendo's mouth (including release dates), plus a few others we've heard about:

Arcade Archives (release date TBD)

Arms (Spring 2017, £50)

Constructor

Cube Life: Island Survival

Disgaea 5 Complete (release date TBD)

Dragonball Xenoverse 2 (release date TBD)

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest XI

Farming Simulator (release date TBD)

Fast RMX (release date TBD)

Fire Emblem Warriors (release date TBD)

Has Been Heroes (March 2017)

I Am Setsuna (March 2017)

Just Dance 2017 (March 2017)

Lego City Undercover (Spring 2017)

Minecraft: Switch Edition (release date TBD)

NBA 2K17

Pokemon Stars

Project Sonic 2017 (release date TBD)

Puyo Puyo Tetris (release date TBD)

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition (release date TBD)

Rime (release date TBD)

Seasons of Heaven

Shin Megami Tensei (release date TBD)

Shovel knight

Skylanders Imaginators (release date TBD)

Snipperclips (March 2017)

Sonic Mania (Spring 2017)

Stardew Valley

Steep (release date TBC)

Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers (release date TBD)

Syberia 3 (release date TBC)

With Electronic Arts on the list of supporting publishers, we hope that'll mean there will be a Nintendo Switch versions of Star Wars: Battlefront and Battlefield 1 at the bare minimum.

Bethesda is also on board, as we know from Skyrim, but there's no mention of Fallout 4, Wolfenstein or Doom. Perhaps Nintendo is, again, keeping a limit to the more adult games that make it onto its Switch platform.

Ubisoft, too, has a raft of titles coming out in 2017. No sign of Watch Dogs 2 for Switch just yet, but here's hoping.

Square Enix pledges its support, too, so we hope a Switch version of Final Fantasy 15 is also on the cards.

And, ahem, Goldeneye? You never know...