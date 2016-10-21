Google Pixel and Pixel XL tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone

With the Pixel and the Pixel XL, Google has taken a step away from the Nexus programme. While it's still committed to delivering updates to the previous pure Android devices, and while Android Nougat will have many similar features on the Pixel, there are a few differences.

The Google Pixel launched with Android 7.1, the first smartphone to do so, bringing with it a whole range of new features that build on the top of the existing goodness that Google introduced with Android Nougat a few months earlier.

Here are all the details you need to get to grips with Google's new phone, as we dig deep into those Pixel features and Android 7.1.

Android has long been known for its customisation capabilities, but with Nougat 7.1 on the Pixel, the options are even greater. You can change the way a number of features appear and how the system works.

App action shortcuts: A lot like iOS with its Force Touch quick actions, many Android 7.1 stock apps have shortcuts. Just tap and hold any stock app icon like Calendar, Camera, Messenger or Dialler. This brings up a list of quick actions above the icon.

Adjust icon/screen size: In Settings > Display there's a new option to adjust the size of onscreen content and icons. Simply select the Display size option and move the slider until the icons are the size you want them to be.

Enable developer settings: To turn on the developer settings, head into Settings > About phone. Scroll to the bottom and repeatedly tap on the Build number. After a number of taps, you'll unlock the developer options.

Unlock System UI Tuner: This is a clever hidden setting that offers a range of options you can't otherwise get to. Swipe down the Quick Settings and press and hold the settings cog at the top next to the battery. After a long press, the System UI Tuner will be unlocked, and a new option will appear in the settings menu. There's a more detailed step-by-step guide here if you need more help.

Transfer everything from your iPhone: As part of the set up process, you can transfer all your contacts, messages, emails, calendar appointments, attachments and media across to your new Pixel phone from your iPhone. The video below shows how to do it.

Show the battery percentage: Once you've unlocked the System UI Tuner (as above), you have the option to show the battery percentage in the battery icon at all times. (Most third-party skins have this as a default option.)

Charge another device: Using the USB Type-C to Type-A adapter that comes in the box, you can use your Pixel to charge another device. Just your other device's cable in to the adapter, and plug it in to your Pixel.

Turn on ambient display: A feature of Android Wear and Motorola devices, it's now on Android Nougat by default. Head into Settings > Display and you'll be able to glance at monochrome notifications.

Turn on Night Light: When reading your phone in the evening, the last thing you want is harsh, blue light from your phone screen glaring in to your eyes. To turn on Night Light, giving it a more yellow/warm tone, go to Settings > Display and choose the Night Light.

Schedule Night Light: While you can turn on the Night Light manually, it may be more beneficial and less of a chore to schedule it. Simply tap "turn on automatically" and choose the days and times you want, and it’ll come on automatically. Or, you can set it to change by sunrise and sunset times.

Play Pixel Android Nougat easter egg: Nougat's Easter Egg is a little different to previous Flappy Bird style games. Instead, you've got to try and catch a cat by selecting a tasty treat. Head into Settings > About phone/tablet > Android version. Then tap the Android version repeatedly until it changes to the Android N screen.

Once you have the full Android "N" logo visible, tap repeatedly, then press and hold, then you should see a little cat icon appear on the screen. Watch the video below to see an overview on how to play the game.

Search settings: Rather than rooting through everything, you can search the settings. Just open up the Settings menu and hit the magnifying glass and type what you're looking for.

Search Google for onscreen info: In other phones, this is called Now on Tap, in the Pixel, it has been integrated in to the Assistant.

Press and hold the home button to launch Google Assistant on any screen that has objects/text on it, then swipe up on the card border that appears at the bottom of the chat. Assistant will then offer various services to search for that information, videos or locations with.

Find the Google Settings: There was previously an app to handle Google settings, in Nougat this is now in the main Settings menu. This is where you'll find settings for accounts and services, backup, and transferring content to a nearby device.

Use the native file explorer: There's a file explorer in Android. Head to Settings > Storage and scroll to the bottom of the list. Tap Explore and you can view folders, open files, delete and share.

Android has had a number of features launch-able by gesture for a few years now. With the Google Pixel, and Android 7.1 Nougat, those get their own "Moves" section within the main settings app. Just head to Settings > Moves, and check out the three options available.

Swipe for notifications: With this option switched on, you can swipe downwards on your Pixel Imprint sensor and it'll drop down the notifications from the top of your screen. Swipe it again and you'll get quick settings.

Jump to camera: This feature isn't entirely new, but when switched on, you can double-click the power/sleep button from any screen and launch the camera app.

Flip camera: Another camera related one, and when activated you can switch in and out of selfie mode with a quick double-twist of the phone. In previous years, this gesture would launch the camera, so it's been tweaked a little.

Since phone screen sizes have been on the increase, it makes sense to make better use of that real estate. Along with a number of other additions, you can now have two apps running side-by-side on the same screen. You also get the same granular controls on apps that you got in Android Marshmallow.

Split-screen multitasking: Android Nougat is the first version of the OS to feature built-in split-screen multitasking. You can activate it a number of ways (as detailed in the video below), but the easiest is just to press and hold the recent apps button. You can also reposition where the split appears onscreen.

Switch quickly between recent apps: From any screen, you can quickly switch back and forth between the two most recent apps by double tapping the recent apps button.

Stop adding new app icons to home screen: If you don't want newly installed apps cluttering up your home screen, head into Play Store > Settings and uncheck the "Add icon to Home screen" box.

Enable fingerprint authentication: You can use the Pixel Imprint sensor to authenticate Google Play purchases with your fingerprint. Simply head to the Play Store > Settings, check the relevant box and confirm by typing in your password.

Clear all apps from your recent memory: Tap the recent apps button to see all the apps running, scroll to the top of the screen and choose "clear all".

Add Yahoo! Mail or Exchange to Gmail: You can add Yahoo!, Exchange or other mail services to Gmail. Tap the icon to open the sidebar, scroll all the way to the bottom and hit Settings > Add account. You have the option for Google, IMAP/POP3 services (like Yahoo, Outlook.com) and Exchange.

Attach anything to Gmail: Tap the attachment button and you can attach local files, things in Drive, Photos, Dropbox files, OneDrive box and so on. It's really flexible.

Customise Google Now: Go to your Google Now screen and access the sidebar menu. Find settings and use it to customise which cards appear, what language you use as well as privacy settings.

Change the default app: Android lets you decide which is the default app, if you have more than one that will do the same thing. In Settings > Apps, hit the settings cog in the top corner. Here you'll see a list of defaults you can change.

Control app permissions: Nougat, like Marshmallow did, lets you manage all the permissions for each app on an individual basis. Go to Apps and select the app and hit Permissions. This will let you toggle permissions on and off, so you can disable location access, for example.

Notification fine-tuning has been ramped up a notch with Nougat. It's no longer a case of just having priority or non-priority, but you also get to choose which exact level of priority an application should have, as well as replying directly from a notification.

Turn on the notifications light: The normal flashing notifications LED is turned off on the Pixel by default. To switch it on, head into Settings > Notifications and hit the cog in the top right. Here you'll find the option to "pulse notification light".

Enable power notifications: Go to System UI Tuner in your settings (having enabled it using the method near the top of this article) and choose other > Power notification controls. On the next screen switch the toggle to the on position. Once enabled you can fine-tune the priority level of any app's notification.

Direct reply: With Android Nougat, you can direct reply from any app that has this feature built in. Swipe down on any notification card and if there's a "reply" option, hit it and type away without leaving the screen. This works for loads of apps, including Hangouts, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Quickly switch to vibrate alerts: If you want silence, but are after vibration alerts still, then push the volume button and tap the bell on the pop-up. This will switch to vibrate.

Turn down media volume: Hit the volume up or down button, and the volume slider will appear. Tap the down arrow on the right-hand side, and you can change the ringer, media or alarm volumes.

Engage Do not Disturb: Swipe down Quick Settings and tap the Do Not Disturb button. This gives you the option to have total silence, alarms only, or priority only. You can choose if this is for a time period, or until you turn it off.

Schedule Do not Disturb: Swipe down Quick Settings then press and hold the Do Not Disturb button. Choose Automatic Rules and customise which times the Do not Disturb feature should activate automatically.

To mark an app as a Priority app: Head into Settings > Apps. Tap on the app you want. In Notifications you get app controls, and you can set an app as a priority so you always get notifications from that app.

To turn off notifications on an app: Go to Settings > Apps > Tap on the app you want. In Notifications you can block all notifications for any app on your device.

To turn off peeking on an app: Go to Settings > Apps > Tap on the app you want. In Notifications you can turn off peeking, so you don't get a toast notification for that app.

Instant access to lock screen notifications: Just tap a notification twice and it will open up the app. Want to dismiss it? Just swipe it away.

Expand stacked notifications: Got a stack of notifications? You can drag down to expand them, both on the lock screen and in the notifications area.

Hide sensitive information in lock screen notifications: You can have lock screen notifications without too much information being revealed. Head to Settings > Notifications and tap the cog in the top right. This will give you a menu option called "On the lock screen". You can then select the option you want. You're also given this option during setup.

Each individual app also has lock screen controls, so in Settings > Apps, tap the app you want. You'll find the option under "On the lock screen" again. This will enable you to turn off lock screen notifications for a specific app, but not others.

One of Google's big plays with the Pixel is Google Assistant. This is an evolution of the voice-control options presented by the Ok Google hot word and the smart personal offering of Google Now.

Here's some top tips to get you started with Google Assistant, but if you want more, we have a comprehensive breakdown of Google Assistant tips in a separate feature.

Access Google Assistant: A long press on the home button will activate Google Assistant and take you through to the interface where you can talk to, or type to interact with Assistant. You will also be served results that you can tap to get more information, or to move through to over apps.

Turn on the Ok Google hot word: If you want to use voice, you'll have to turn it on and register your Ok Google voice. The best way to do this is to open Google Assistant (as above) and tap the menu in the top right corner, open Settings. You'll see "Ok Google" detection in the next page, to get you started.

Open an app with Google Assistant: Simply say "Ok Google, open Netflix" and it will open Netflix or any other app. It's smart too, as for some apps, Assistant can navigation content within them - like watching a specific show on Netflix, or playing a specific artist on Spotify.

I'm feeling lucky: If you're looking for Google Assistant's Easter Egg, trying saying "I'm feeling lucky". This will take you to a crazy trivia quiz that's loads of fun.

View photos of dogs, babies, cars: Google Assistant ties closely into other Google apps, especially Photos. If you have photos in your account of specific things, Google Assistant can find them. Try asking to see photos of your dog, and you'll get photos of your dog. Make sure, however, that your Google Assistant account is the same as the Photos account, for this cross-pollination to work.

Quick settings were good before, now they're even better. There are more options and there's far greater customisation.

Manage Quick tiles: In Android 7.1 you can manage the order of the quick settings tiles by dropping down the usual shade from the top of the screen and hitting "edit". Now you can re-order, and even add new quick access toggles for things like Google Cast, Night Light, data saver and such.

Enable Night Light: Using the method above, add the Night Light tile to your quick settings tiles. Once it's there, just tap to activate it or press and hold to access night mode settings to customise.

Enable data saver: Just like above, you can add the data saver toggle to your quick tiles. In essence it helps you limit how much of your data the phone consumes by limiting how much data apps use in the background.

Quickly select a Wi-Fi network: Swipe down for Quick Settings, then click the network name beneath the Wi-Fi icon. This takes you through to the Wi-Fi settings.

Quickly manage Bluetooth: The same applies to Bluetooth. Click beneath the Bluetooth icon in Quick Settings and you'll head into settings to select your device.

Turn on torch/flashlight: There's no need for a separate app, just tap the button in Quick Settings to turn on your flash as a torch. Or just say "Ok Google, turn on torch/flashlight" and it will turn on.

Cast your screen: Want your Android device on your TV? Just swipe down and tap Cast screen and it will be sent to your Chromecast. If it's not there, add the Cast tile to your Quick Settings using the method mentioned above. Not all apps are supported though.

Having brought Android Marshmallow's Doze mode across - and enhanced it - Nougat is already great at conserving energy, but now it's even easier to get a picture of what your battery is doing and how you can optimise its use further.

See your battery percentage: Open Quick Settings with a two-finger swipe. Your battery percentage is displayed in the quick settings screen. Tap the icon to see a more detailed overview.

Time till fully charged: Charge time is displayed when connected to a charger. Look at the bottom of the lock screen and in the battery status screen, but it takes a little while for Android to calculate how long charging will take. If you're fast charging, it will say "charging rapidly”.

See what's eating battery: Swipe down Quick Settings, tap the battery icon and tap "more settings". You'll go to the battery status page and see how long you have left and what apps are eating your battery.

Turn on battery saver: Drop down the Quick Settings, tap the battery icon and toggle Battery saver to the on position. If you want to set it up to switch on automatically when it hits 5 per cent or 15 per cent, hit "more settings" and tap the battery saver option at the top of the screen.

Whether you want to add new user profiles or make it easier to get to your emergency information, Nougat has you covered.

Add emergency information: Go to Settings > Users then select Emergency Information. Here you can add contact details, medical conditions and any medication you're currently taking.

Guest profile: In the same area (Settings > Users) you can create a Guest profile. While it is setup, you'll get the option to access as a guest from the lock screen.

See how much storage they're using: If you want to know how much space is being used up by another profile, head into Settings > Storage. At the bottom of the list it says how much other profile and the guest is using.

The camera app in Android 7.1 on the Pixel is far simpler and more intuitive to use than many other camera apps. There are a few things worth looking at, however, that aren't obvious from the very beginning.

Switch on 4K video recording: By default, Google Pixel records video in 1080p resolution. In the camera app, access the side menu by tapping the three lines in the top corner, choose settings and scroll down to "Back camera video resolution".

Slow motion video: Access the side menu again, and choose "Slow motion" from the list of familiar photo modes. These include panorama, lens blur and Photo Sphere.

Manually change exposure: Although there's no full manual mode, you can manually adjust exposure in any scene. Simply tap the area you want to focus on, then you'll see a slider appear on the right side of the screen. Sliding up brightens the scene, down darkens it.

Manually adjust white balance: Pixel sometimes has a tendency of getting white balance wrong. In the camera app, tap the thermometer icon at the top of the screen and choose the preset that best suits your lighting.

Shoot burst photos: To shoot a really fast burst of photos, just press and hold the shutter button on the screen.

Lock the focus and exposure: Called AF/AE lock, this feature will mean that things stay in the same focal point and exposure, even when the subject changes. It's idea for video consistency or more deliberate shots. Just tap as you would to focus and keep pressing. You'll see the circle around your finger fill and go solid, then you're AF/AE locked.

Manage fingerprints: Head into Security > Pixel Imprint and you'll be able to add or remove fingerprints that will unlock your device. A pro tip is to register fingers on both hands so you can unlock your phone with whichever hand you have free.

Bluetooth unlock: Again in Security > Smart Lock, you have the option to nominate trusted devices, so your Android will unlock when connected to something else. You can nominate Bluetooth devices (like your smartwatch or car Bluetooth) or select an NFC tag.

Typing should always be easy and personally tuned to your needs, and with Nougat on the Pixel, that's even easier thanks to the ability to support multiple languages and customise the keyboard.

Add multiple languages: Go to settings then languages & input, tap languages and then "add a language". There are dozens of languages available to use (including Welsh).

Change themes: Head to Settings>Languages & input>Virtual keyboard, then select Google keyboard at the top of the page. Select theme and choose one of the available colours or just add your own image as a background. Toggle the key border if you want one.

Enable one-handed mode: When the keyboard is onscreen, tap and hold the return key. Select the icon that looks like a hand holding a phone. Switch the keyboard to the left side of the screen by tapping the chevron on the left side.

Change keyboard height: Once again in the virtual keyboard settings, select the Google keyboard and choose Preferences. Find Keyboard height in the list and adjust the slider until the keyboard is at your required height.