Best Pixel and Pixel XL cases: Protect your new Google phoneGoogle
Google announced its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones at the beginning of October, revealing the new Android poster boys for all the world to see.
The two devices take over from the popular Nexus range and they bring premium designs, flagship specs, and all the latest features Google has to offer with Android Nougat.
The front of the Pixel and Pixel XL is clean and fuss free, while the rear of the two devices features a combination of metal and glass, with the latter housing a fingerprint sensor and a rear camera that sits flush to the device.
As we always say though, keeping lovely-looking smartphones looking lovely is no easy task. In fact, it's pretty much impossible without a case of some sort offering some protection unless you are super careful. Luckily there are a few case options out there already for the Pixel and Pixel XL, with some of the most exciting actually coming from Google itself on this occasion.
No doubt more Pixel and Pixel XL cases will appear over the next couple of months so as usual, we will be adding to this feature as more catch our eye.
For now though, click here for the best Pixel and Pixel XL cases we have found so far.
Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
- Best Pixel and Pixel XL cases: Protect your new Google phone
- Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Google Chromecast tips: 17 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
Comments