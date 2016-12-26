How to make Amazon Echo connect to your BT Home Hub: An easy fix

How to make Amazon Echo connect to your BT Home Hub: An easy fixPocket-lint
Amazon Echo arrived in the UK on 28 September to much excitement. Those who pre-ordered the connected device took delivery and then discovered that it wouldn't work with one of the UK's largest internet services, as it failed to connect to BT's Home Hub.
Setting up the Amazon Echo is a fairly simple process, with voice prompts from the Echo and guidance in the app taking you through the process of getting your Echo connected to the app, online and registered with Amazon.
The problem, it seems, is that when the Echo talks to the BT Home Hub all the information is wrong and the registering process stalls. You'll know it happens because the progress bar in the app stops about half way and about 10 minutes later, the Echo will tell you it wasn't registered.
There is an easy fix however. It's slightly technical, but just a case of tapping in some numbers.
How to connect Amazon Echo to BT Home Hub
Open up Amazon Echo's normal setup process and follow the instructions. This means downloading and installing the app (Google Play or iTunes), or PRO TIP: a less fiddly option is to open up the browser version on your PC. Head here for quicker access: http://alexa.amazon.co.uk/
Pick your Wi-Fi network. Once you've got your PC or phone connected to the Echo, you have to sign it into your home Wi-Fi network. Locate your BT Home Hub and look for the option to "show advanced settings". Click here to open the five boxes. IMPORTANT: If you've tried to connect previously and failed, you might have to click the option to "forget this network" before you'll be able open the advanced settings.
Click here to open the five boxes. IMPORTANT: If you've tried to connect previously and failed, you might have to click the option to "forget this network" before you'll be able open the advanced settings.
Manually enter your BT Home Hub details. This is where you solve the problem by manually supplying the information that the Echo and the BT Hub couldn't sort out themselves. Remember to add your Wi-Fi network password at the top. Then simply copy the details below into the corresponding boxes, and hit the connect button.
Then simply copy the details below into the corresponding boxes, and hit the connect button.
- IP Address 192.168.1.2
- Router 192.168.1.254
- Subnet Mask 255.255.255.0
- DNS 1 62.6.40.178
- DNS 2 62.6.40.163
That's it, your £150 Echo is no longer a paperweight! The Echo should then connect and finish off its setup process. We've tried this with the latest BT Home Hub with no problems.
This is the solution that worked for us. There are others suggesting alternative steps, like separating the 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz Wi-Fi bands, but we didn't find that necessary. Hopefully it will be just as simple for you.
What is Google Home, how does it work, and when can you buy it?
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting a grip on Alexa
- Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo and Dots
- How to make Amazon Echo connect to your BT Home Hub: An easy fix
- LG CES 2017 plans revealed: Smart Home appliances to get smarter with deep learning
- Amazon Echo and Dot price drops again for Christmas, get one quick!
- Apple HomeKit tips and tricks with Apple TV
- Apple HomeKit tips and tricks without Apple TV
- Nissan takes on Tesla's Powerwall with its own xStorage home battery, pre-orders now open
- Best Cyber Monday and Black Friday UK smart home deals: Netatmo, Canary, Nest, Philips Hue and more
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting a grip on Alexa
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo and Dots
- Google Chromecast tips: 17 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
Comments