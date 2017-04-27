Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through Siri

Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through SiriPocket-lint
- Set to rival Amazon Alexa
- Said to be finalising design
- Advanced microphone and speaker tech
Apple has long thought to be working on a product to rival Amazon Alexa and the Echo speaker. Now it is reported that any such designs are in the final stages.
According to Sonny Dickson, who has hit the nail on the head many times in the past when it comes to Apple, the company is currently "finalising designs" for its Alexa competitor.
Posting on Twitter, he added that any device will be marketed as a Siri/Airplay product.
Apple is currently finalising designs for their Alexa competitor, expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device.— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2017
Apple's plans for an Amazon Echo-style speaker emerged a year ago. It was reported since that a new device will control your smarthome kit through Siri voice control.
The company has allegedly been working on the project for more than two years, which explains why we've heard similar rumours previously, but it seems the research and development phase is now over.
Mark Gurman at Bloomberg originally said that the new device will be able to control appliances, locks, lights and curtains via voice activation.
- Now Apple is thought to be making an Amazon Echo-like speaker with Siri
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- New Apple TV surfaces in FCC filing, has Bluetooth and, er, NFC?
It was also suggested that an Apple speaker could trump the Amazon Echo. It was claimed that it'll feature more advanced microphone and speaker technologies. Early prototypes are said to have included facial recognition sensors, using tech Apple acquired when it bought both Faceshift and Emotient in the last couple of years.
Apple has naturally declined to comment throughout, but considering Amazon has had great success with its Echo speaker, we can see why the Cupertino firm is so keen to nab a slice of the smarthome assistant market.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through...
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Google Wifi review: Whole home internet coverage done right
- Apple finalising plans for Amazon Echo-like device to control your home through Siri
- Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart wants to make oral care sexy with connected toothbrush
- Amazon Alexa finally lets you control the colour of lights with your voice
- Google Home review: A better voice assistant than Amazon Echo?
- Google Wifi's latest feature isn't going to make your kid very happy
- 7 best Google Home compatible devices you can buy today
- What is Samsung Connect Home and how does it work?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung confirms another new flagship phone this year, Galaxy Note 8 anyone?
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- HTC U 11 vs HTC 10: What's the rumoured difference?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
- BlackBerry KeyOne: Release date, specs and everything else you need to know
- Google Wifi review: Whole home internet coverage done right
- B&O Play BeoPlay P2 is a palm-sized wireless speaker you control with your hands
- Forza Horizon 3 update adds crazy Hot Wheels tracks to muck around on
Comments