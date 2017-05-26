Bargain! Amazon Echo drops to £124, buy yours now save £25

Bargain! Amazon Echo drops to £124, buy yours now save £25Amazon
Amazon has sneakily dropped the price of its Amazon Echo speaker by £25, meaning you can snap one up for £124.99 for a limited time.
The Amazon Echo is evolving into the centre of the smarthome, not only letting you ask questions of the Alexa personal assistant that lurks within, but play music, quiz your calendar, turn on your lights, check the fuel in your BMW and a whole lot more.
The Amazon Echo has forged a new category of device, beating the likes of Google, Microsoft and Apple into this connected space, and offering a device that's not only convenient, but a lot of fun too, because it's so simple to use.
If you've been considering Amazon Prime membership, then now is a great time to sign-up too. Not only do you get free next day delivery on lots of items, you get Prime Music and Prime Movies too, with plenty of exclusive TV shows to watch.
Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month and you can cancel any time. There's also a free 30-day trial if you want to give it a whirl.
