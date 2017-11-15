Amazing Echo bargains! New Amazon Echo slashed to £69, Echo Dot is a mere £34

Black Friday is coming and that means one thing: massive discounts online and in stores, especially in technology and gadgets. If you've been hankering for an Amazon Echo, now is your time to buy, as Amazon has knocked 22 per cent off the price of the new Amazon Echo and 30 per cent off the Echo Dot.

You can snap up the new Echo for an amazing price of £69.99, or the Echo Dot for just £34.99.

The Amazon Echo has rapidly evolved into the centre of the smart home, not only letting you ask questions of the Alexa personal assistant that lurks within, but play music, quiz your calendar, turn on your lights, check the fuel in your BMW and a whole lot more.

The new Amazon Echo is smaller, better looking and much cheaper - with the Black Friday deal making it all the more attractive, as you can get all the skills of Alexa in this tidy package.

The Echo Dot, meanwhile, is a great way to add Alexa's skills to an existing hi-fi setup, or to use in other rooms around the house, so you can bark commands from your bed and get Alexa to respond.

The Amazon Echo has forged a new category of device, beating the likes of Google, Microsoft and Apple into this connected space, and offering a device that's not only convenient, but a lot of fun too, because it's so simple to use.