Amazing bargain! Amazon Echo slashed to just £100, Echo Dot to £45

For a limited time only, Amazon has discounted the price of Amazon Echo Alexa-enabled speaker to just £99.99 - that's a mighty £50 off the usual £149.99 cover price.

Amazon will also be offering the Amazon Echo Dot for just £44.99 (down from £49.99) for the same limited period. It's like the Echo but without the main speaker part, so adds Alexa interactivity to existing speakers.

We're not sure how long the huge discount will last, so make sure you nab one quick if you're interested.

The Amazon Echo has rapidly evolved into the centre of the smarthome, not only letting you ask questions of the Alexa personal assistant that lurks within, but play music, quiz your calendar, turn on your lights, check the fuel in your BMW and a whole lot more.

The Amazon Echo has forged a new category of device, beating the likes of Google, Microsoft and Apple into this connected space, and offering a device that's not only convenient, but a lot of fun too, because it's so simple to use.

Amazon has also knocked money off the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets. For a limited time only, you can get the Fire 7 for £39.99, saving you £10. Or you can get the Fire HD 8, which is undoubtedly the better tablet of the two, for £64.99, saving you £15 off the usual £79.99 asking price.

