Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device

Apple's latest iPhones are lovely. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus continue with the all metal body but they see a refinement in their designs.

The company has moved the antenna strips on the rear to just the top and bottom of the devices, offering a cleaner look, while the headphone jack at the bottom has been replaced with an additional speaker. The iPhone 7 has a single camera lens on the rear, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual setup, but both have a more seamless camera bump than previously.

You probably already know all of this though, because if you're reading this feature, chances are you've already bought your new iPhone, planning on buying one soon or someone loves you enough to have bought one for you. As we always say with smartphones that offer a lovely design, it's a shame to cover them up, but better that than your lovely metal handset look like you've beaten it up three weeks into owning it.

Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there to protect your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Some will hide the design more so than others, some will offer more rugged protection than others, and some will be more interesting than others. We've rounded up the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases we have found so far but we will be adding to this feature as more catch our eye.

Feel free to share in the comments if you have come across one you love. Sharing is caring when it comes to good cases.

