Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device

Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple deviceX-Doria
Apple's latest iPhones are lovely. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus continue with the all metal body but they see a refinement in their designs.
The company has moved the antenna strips on the rear to just the top and bottom of the devices, offering a cleaner look, while the headphone jack at the bottom has been replaced with an additional speaker. The iPhone 7 has a single camera lens on the rear, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual setup, but both have a more seamless camera bump than previously.
You probably already know all of this though, because if you're reading this feature, chances are you've already bought your new iPhone, planning on buying one soon or someone loves you enough to have bought one for you. As we always say with smartphones that offer a lovely design, it's a shame to cover them up, but better that than your lovely metal handset look like you've beaten it up three weeks into owning it.
Luckily, there are plenty of cases out there to protect your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. Some will hide the design more so than others, some will offer more rugged protection than others, and some will be more interesting than others. We've rounded up the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases we have found so far but we will be adding to this feature as more catch our eye.
Feel free to share in the comments if you have come across one you love. Sharing is caring when it comes to good cases.
Click here to head to the gallery to see the best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 cases.
Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
Best budget smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy for under £200
Apple iOS 10 tips and tricks: See what your iPhone and iPad can do now
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
- Best smartphones 2016 under £350
- Best Pixel and Pixel XL cases: Protect your new Google phone
- Best iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus cases: Protect your new Apple device
- Apple iPhone to Google Pixel: How to transfer contacts, messages, calendars and media
- Google Pixel XL vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus: What's the difference?
- iCracked repair service: Anytime. Anywhere
- Best smartphones of CES 2017: What to expect
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- Steam winter sale underway, here are the best games deals
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children
- Google Chromecast tips: 17 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
- PS4 Pro tips and tricks: How to get the most from your new 4K PlayStation
Comments