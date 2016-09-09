Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening

With companies like Apple and Motorola ditching the 3.5mm headphone socket on their latest flagship smartphones, there's never been a better time to cut the cord than now.

Sure, you can use Lightning headphones, or whatever gets bundled in the box, but if you have to move on from your old 3.5mm headphones, then embracing Bluetooth means convenience and pretty much universal compatibility with most devices. In many cases, you also get a cable in the box, so if you want to use them wired, you're free to do so.

Bluetooth has often been seen as an inferior option when it comes to headphones, but with the advent of newer devices and more sophisticated audio processing, there are plenty of Bluetooth headphones that will serve you well when listening on the move or at your desk.

Here's a run down of some of the best Bluetooth headsets that are available to buy. There's plenty of variety with these cans, whether you're looking for on ear or over ear, so browse the gallery and see what your next wireless headphones could offer you.