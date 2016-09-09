Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listeningSony
With companies like Apple and Motorola ditching the 3.5mm headphone socket on their latest flagship smartphones, there's never been a better time to cut the cord than now.
Sure, you can use Lightning headphones, or whatever gets bundled in the box, but if you have to move on from your old 3.5mm headphones, then embracing Bluetooth means convenience and pretty much universal compatibility with most devices. In many cases, you also get a cable in the box, so if you want to use them wired, you're free to do so.
Bluetooth has often been seen as an inferior option when it comes to headphones, but with the advent of newer devices and more sophisticated audio processing, there are plenty of Bluetooth headphones that will serve you well when listening on the move or at your desk.
Here's a run down of some of the best Bluetooth headsets that are available to buy. There's plenty of variety with these cans, whether you're looking for on ear or over ear, so browse the gallery and see what your next wireless headphones could offer you.
Apple AirPods review: Wire-free future or design disaster?
Sony MDR-1000X review: Quite simply phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 review: The perfect travel companion
Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Best Lightning headphones 2016: 'Phones for iPhones
- Best headphones at CES 2017: What to expect
- Bose SoundSport Pulse review: Fine sounding sports earphones
- Denon’s new headphones will hug your ears and sound good while doing it
- Can't buy a NES Classic Mini? How to build your own retro console for just £50
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo tips and tricks: Getting a grip on Alexa
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- Doubling up on Alexa: How to use multiple Amazon Echo and Dots
- Google Chromecast tips: 17 ways to enhance your streaming experience
- Best drones to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Best Bluetooth headphones 2016: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
- Samsung Galaxy S7 tips and tricks: Master your new Galaxy
- Google Pixel tips and tricks: Getting to grips with Google's phone
Comments