What time is the Sony IFA 2017 press conference and can I watch it online?

The Sony press conference is one of the highlights of IFA 2017, a big brand event, covering lots of different devices.

We expect some TV announcements, hopefully something on 4K Ultra HD and, if the leaks are anything to go by, an unveiling of a couple of new smartphones, the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact.

So here are the details you need if you want to check out the action.

The Sony press conference is held on its show stand at IFA each year and will start at 1pm CET today 1 September, so that's midday in the UK, 7am on the East Coast of America and 4am on the West Coast.

You can watch the video of the Sony press conference right here.

Alternatively, Sony has confirmed that it will be showing the video on its own site at Sony.co.uk.

Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the event too, so you can catch up with everything that's announced on our Sony hub as soon as it happens. We'll also be reporting from IFA in Berlin for the next few days, so keep your eyes peeled for everything that's happening!