Best games trailers from Gamescom 2017: Jurassic World Evolution, FIFA 18, Star Wars and more

This week, the games industry has been meeting en masse in Cologne for Europe's biggest videogames show, Gamescom.

And that means there are plenty of new games trailers released online that you won't have seen before.

All of the biggest games for the rest of 2017 and beyond are exhibited at the show, which is for the trade and public. But as you might not have been able to get to the Koelnmesse yourself to check them out we've collected the best trailers we could find here.

We first caught sight of the second instalment of Battlefront at E3 2017, but at Gamescom, all attention was on the incredible space battles you'll be able to participate in. We can't wait for it be released on 17 November.

EA Sports has used its new Frostbite Engine once again for the latest entry in the world's biggest selling footy franchise, and this year graphics, celebrations and gameplay are more realistic than ever before.

NfS Payback sees you take control of Tyler Morgan, a former street racer who must build a crew, take part in explosive races, and bring down The House occupying the city of Fortune Valley.

Assassin's Creed is back after a short break with a whole new look, and a new location of Ancient Egypt. It looks set to completely refresh the series and the fact it will run in 4K on the Xbox One X has us giddy with excitement.

The Crew 2 expands upon the first game by introducing planes, boats and off-road vehicles into the mix, and you can switch between them at any point. The basic premise is the same, it's an always online racer that has single player or online multiplayer modes.

Possibly the trailer that caught the most attention, this short preview of Jurassic World Evolution shows a sim park-building game that takes the concept further than ever before. And as it's by Frontier - the studio behind Planet Coaster and Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 - we cannot wait for it to appear in the summer of 2018.

The first Project Cars was a well-deserved if slightly surprising hit. The second has much more to live up to therefore, which is why we're trilled at everything we've seen on it so far.

With a new Avengers film on the horizon and the Marvel cinematic universe going great guns, it makes sense to follow up the excellent Lego Marvel Super-Heroes with a sequel. This trailer shows the huge amount of worlds that can be visited in the game.

As well as unveil more on the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition remake (as you can see below), Microsoft pulled off a real coup with a teaser for the fourth in the series. It caused quite a positive stir.

Microsoft has remastered and will soon rerelease the original Age of Empires to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary. As well as new features, the game will sport 4K graphics on PC.

Another strategy game announced at Gamescom came from Ubisoft, with the latest in the Anno series heading back in time to the 18th century. Considering it focuses on the industrial age, it will likely play very differently to the last two sci-fi entries.

After taking us through part one of a gameplay walkthrough during E3, the development team show us more of the game in a second, Gamescom-centric instalment.

The big reveal for COD at this year's Gamescom was the Headquarters dynamic lobby for multiplayer teams. It gives much more interactivity to match making and friends gathering. There are even firing ranges to hone your skills.

Destiny 2 is only around the corner now, with the Xbox One and PS4 release date of 6 September mere weeks away. So here's the launch trailer to whet your appetite even further.

The trailer released during Gamescom showed how much more diverse the new Middle-earth game will be over its predecessor. There are many monsters to encounter across the huge open world settings. And dragons. Oh yes.

There are also other paragraphs we're hunting down that were shown at Gamescom, with some new footage from Nintendo expected right up until the doors close on Saturday 26 August.

