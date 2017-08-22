Best games trailers from Gamescom 2017: Assassin's Creed Origins, FIFA 18, Star Wars and more

This week, the games industry meet en masse in Cologne for the biggest European videogames show, Gamescom.

And that means there are plenty of new games trailers released online that you won't have seen before.

All of the biggest games for the rest of 2017 and beyond are exhibited at the show, which is for the trade and public. But as you might not have been able to get to the Koelnmesse yourself to check them out we've collected the best trailers we could find here.

We first caught sight of the second instalment of Battlefront at E3 2017, but at Gamescom, all attention was on the incredible space battles you'll be able to participate in. We can't wait for it be released on 17 November.

EA Sports has used its new Frostbite Engine once again for its footy title, and this year graphics, celebrations and gameplay are more realistic than ever before.

NfS Payback sees you take control of Tyler Morgan, a former street racer who must build a crew, take part in explosive races, and bring down The House occupying the city of Fortune Valley.

Assassin's Creed is back from a short break with a whole new look, and a new location of Ancient Egypt. It looks set to completely refresh the series and the fact it will run in 4K on the Xbox One X has us giddy with excitement.

The Crew 2 expands upon the first game by introducing planes, boats and off-road vehicles into the mix, and you can switch between them at any point. The basic premise is the same, it's an always online racer that has single player or online multiplayer modes.