Best UK SIM-only deals: 100GB data sim Three offer

Over the past few years, SIM-only contracts have seen something of a resurgence in the consumer market. There are at least two reasons for this. Firstly, carriers (or networks) don't make much money on selling phones, and so they can make practically pure profit from selling you a SIM-only contract.

Secondly, consumers have watched as regular contract tariffs monthly costs have grown from around £35 per month to almost £50 per month. SIM-only then, is much more affordable than a conventional phone+line contract.

SIM-only can often be the best way to get great value for money, especially if you already have a phone, or if you'd rather buy your unlocked phones direct from manufacturers.

Here, we will round up the best available SIM only deals available right now.

£21 a month (offer ends on 3rd October) for 18GB data. EU roaming included in 48 countries. Read more about it here.

£26 a month for 12 months which includes 22GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You can use your data text and minutes in the EU without incurring further charges. You also get access to the BT Sport app for 3 months. Read more about it here.

£20 a month for 12 months which includes 20GB data, unlimited texts and calls. You have a choice of either Spotify Premium, NOWTV or Sky Sports mobile for 12 months. Vodafone global roaming in 110 countries is also included. You can also get a £50 Currys PC World Gift Card right now with this offer. Read more about it here.

£25 a month for 12 months which includes 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts. You can use your Three mobile sim in over 60 countries. Three boast a 97% UK coverage. Read more about it here.

£18 a month for 12 month which includes 20GB data, 5000 minutes and unlimited texts. If you have Virgin Media broadband or TV, you'll also be able to get unlimited minutes to other Virgin mobiles. Read more about it here.

£10 a month on a 30 day rolling contract which includes 5GB data, 1500 minutes and texts. PlusNet use the EE network so expect fast 4G speeds. Read more about it here.

£7.00 a month on a 30 day contract which includes 2GB data, 750 minutes and 1000 texts. Read more about it here.

BT currently have a sim only offer for £17 (£12 if you have BT broadband) a month which includes 6GB data, unlimited minutes and texts and unlimited BT Wi-Fi. There is also a promotion currently where you will get a £90 Amazon gift card. Read more about it here.

£10 a month with 5GB 4G data, 500 minutes, 5000 texts on a monthly rolling contract. You can use your ID Mobile sim in 50 countries and uses the Three network. Read more about it here.

Below you'll find links to the four coverage checkers you need. Why four? Because any other network is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), which means they don't have their own masts and signal, they use the networks provided by Vodafone, EE or O2. GiffGaff and Tesco mobile, for instance, uses O2's network, while BT Mobile uses EE's.

Or, if you'd rather go independent, you can try Ofcom's mobile signal checker.