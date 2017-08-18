Gamescom 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest videogames show

Although E3 opened its doors to the public in June, Germany's Gamescom has been doing so for years. What's more, it has become something of a cosplay magnet in the last few.

You're just as likely to bump into a fan dressed as Pikachu as an industry type at Gamescom.

However, for us, it's a great place to get hands-on with the triple-A titles coming out for Christmas and beyond. We'll be attending and bringing you the latest previews and news on all the biggest games throughout.

So here's our guide to the games and hardware announcements that we expect to see at Gamescom 2017.

Gamescom started in 2009 and is held annually at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany. It generally runs in mid to late-August.

The first day this year (Tuesday 22 August) will be for trade and media only, the show will then open to the public from Wednesday 23 August and ran until Saturday 26 August.

Some companies will hold press conferences and showcases on the Monday ahead of the show opening. These have shrunk in number over the years but there are still a couple of major ones.

All times are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST), as relevant to local time in Cologne.

Tuesday 22 August - 9am to 7pm (business centre and public halls)

Wednesday 23 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)

Thursday 24 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)

Friday 25 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)

Saturday 26 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)

There are only a couple of major press conferences planned for the show this year, one by Electronic Arts, the other by Nvidia. There is also a special Xbox at Gamescom show on the Sunday before, a Blizzard livestream event and Nintendo will be hosting livestream broadcasts throughout. Here are the details:

EA is holding its EA Live Show keynote on Monday 21 August at 6.30pm CEST - so 5.30pm BST, 9.30am PDT. There will be a livestream to follow online, which will be hosted at EA.com.

It is expected to show all-new footage of Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, FIFA 18 and more.

As a bit of a first, Nvidia is hosting a special event where it will provide hands-on experiences for the press of some top PC games. It also kicks off with a "stage show" that will be livestreamed. That will start at 11am CEST - so 10am BST, 2am PDT.

We'll bring you the livestream details closer the time.

Microsoft won't be holding a specific press conference at this year's show, but it will have an Xbox @ Gamescom Live broadcast online on Sunday 20 August. It starts at 9pm CEST - 8pm BST, 12pm PDT - and will feature games, news and developer interviews.

You'll be able to watch it on the Xbox Wire website.

There's no press conference as such, but Nintendo will stream several live shows throughout Gamescom 2017 on its European YouTube channel.

On Wednesday 23 August, at 3pm CEST - 2pm BST, 6am PDT - it will host a Super Mario Odyssey gameplay stream with a developer talk.

On Thursday 24 August, at 12pm CEST - 11am BST, 3am PDT - it will turns its attention to Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS.

There will also be live shows and demonstrations of other Nintendo games broadcast on other days. A full schedule will be available closer the time.

Blizzard will make some announcements about World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and other game updates via a livestream on Wednesday 23 August at 6pm CEST - 5pm BST, 9am PDT. There will also be a preview stream on Monday 21 August at the same time.

We're yet to find out where the stream will be watchable, however.

There will be plenty of gaming companies at the show. Here are the biggest firms that we'll be making a beeline for, but there will be plenty of others too.

As well as its Xbox @ Gamescom Live kick-off show, Microsoft will host an Xbox FanFest throughout the convention like last year.

It also confirmed that there will be around 27 playable Xbox One and Windows 10 PC games at the show, plus, of course, the Xbox One X. It's not known if Crackdown 3 will be there at all, considering it has been moved to a 2018 release.

Here are a few of the games we expect on the Xbox stand:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Cuphead

Forza Motorsport 7

Sea of Thieves

Even though rumours pointed to a possible Gamescom return for Sony, it isn't holding a press conference at the show this year. Nor are there any behind-closed doors presentations planned.

Instead, like last year, the company's presence at Gamescom will be focused towards the public and the show floor. There won't be any major announcements we think.

Games we expect to be playable on the PlayStation stand:

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Gran Turismo Sport

As detailed above, EA is hosting an EA Live Show event on the Monday before the show doors open. It will also have a massive stand with all the latest games available for the public to try.

Games we expect to see from EA:

FIFA 18

Madden NFL 18

Need for Speed Payback

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Sims 4 (console)

Activision will be focusing predominantly on two games at Gamescom, much like it did at E3 2017. But what two games they are...

Games we expect to see from Activision:

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

As most years, we expect Ubisoft to be among those with the most games at the show. It'll be an extensive line-up of triple-A titles that are expected this year or early next.

Games we expect to see from Ubisoft:

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Far Cry 5

The Crew 2

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Steep: Road to the Olympics

Nintendo confirmed that it will once again have a booth at the show. It also said that "the year's biggest games for Nintendo Switch and 3DS" will be available to play. That will include Super Mario Odyssey, it is thought.

There are also live shows being broadcast online throughout the week, as detailed above.

Games we expect to see from Nintendo:

Fire Emblem Warriors

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (3DS)

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)

Monster Hunter Stories (3DS)

Pokken Tournament DX

Super Mario Odyssey

Apart from the big boys above, there will be 100s of other exhibitors at Gamescom. Here are some of the bigger names: