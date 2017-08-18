Gamescom 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest videogames show

Gamescom 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest videogames showPocket-lint
Although E3 opened its doors to the public in June, Germany's Gamescom has been doing so for years. What's more, it has become something of a cosplay magnet in the last few.
You're just as likely to bump into a fan dressed as Pikachu as an industry type at Gamescom.
However, for us, it's a great place to get hands-on with the triple-A titles coming out for Christmas and beyond. We'll be attending and bringing you the latest previews and news on all the biggest games throughout.
So here's our guide to the games and hardware announcements that we expect to see at Gamescom 2017.
- Xbox One X preview: Age of 4K HDR gaming enters an all-new phase
- 37 best PS4 games every gamer should own
- 37 best Xbox One games every gamer should own
What is Gamescom?
Gamescom started in 2009 and is held annually at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany. It generally runs in mid to late-August.
The first day this year (Tuesday 22 August) will be for trade and media only, the show will then open to the public from Wednesday 23 August and ran until Saturday 26 August.
Some companies will hold press conferences and showcases on the Monday ahead of the show opening. These have shrunk in number over the years but there are still a couple of major ones.
Gamescom 2017: Opening hours
All times are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST), as relevant to local time in Cologne.
For trade visitors
- Tuesday 22 August - 9am to 7pm (business centre and public halls)
- Wednesday 23 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)
- Thursday 24 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)
- Friday 25 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)
- Saturday 26 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)
For public attendees
- Wednesday 23 August - 10am to 8pm (public halls only)
- Thursday 24 August - 10am to 8pm (public halls only)
- Friday 25 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)
- Saturday 26 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)
Gamescom 2017: Press conferences
There are only a couple of major press conferences planned for the show this year, one by Electronic Arts, the other by Nvidia. There is also a special Xbox at Gamescom show on the Sunday before, a Blizzard livestream event and Nintendo will be hosting livestream broadcasts throughout. Here are the details:
Electronic Arts Gamescom 2017 press conference details
EA is holding its EA Live Show keynote on Monday 21 August at 6.30pm CEST - so 5.30pm BST, 9.30am PDT. There will be a livestream to follow online, which will be hosted at EA.com.
It is expected to show all-new footage of Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, FIFA 18 and more.
Nvidia Gamescom 2017 press conference details
As a bit of a first, Nvidia is hosting a special event where it will provide hands-on experiences for the press of some top PC games. It also kicks off with a "stage show" that will be livestreamed. That will start at 11am CEST - so 10am BST, 2am PDT.
We'll bring you the livestream details closer the time.
Xbox Gamescom 2017 press conference details
Microsoft won't be holding a specific press conference at this year's show, but it will have an Xbox @ Gamescom Live broadcast online on Sunday 20 August. It starts at 9pm CEST - 8pm BST, 12pm PDT - and will feature games, news and developer interviews.
You'll be able to watch it on the Xbox Wire website.
Nintendo Gamescom 2017 press conference details
There's no press conference as such, but Nintendo will stream several live shows throughout Gamescom 2017 on its European YouTube channel.
On Wednesday 23 August, at 3pm CEST - 2pm BST, 6am PDT - it will host a Super Mario Odyssey gameplay stream with a developer talk.
On Thursday 24 August, at 12pm CEST - 11am BST, 3am PDT - it will turns its attention to Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS.
There will also be live shows and demonstrations of other Nintendo games broadcast on other days. A full schedule will be available closer the time.
Blizzard Gamescom 2017 press conference details
Blizzard will make some announcements about World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and other game updates via a livestream on Wednesday 23 August at 6pm CEST - 5pm BST, 9am PDT. There will also be a preview stream on Monday 21 August at the same time.
We're yet to find out where the stream will be watchable, however.
Gamescom 2017: The big companies and games at the show
There will be plenty of gaming companies at the show. Here are the biggest firms that we'll be making a beeline for, but there will be plenty of others too.
Xbox at Gamescom 2017
As well as its Xbox @ Gamescom Live kick-off show, Microsoft will host an Xbox FanFest throughout the convention like last year.
It also confirmed that there will be around 27 playable Xbox One and Windows 10 PC games at the show, plus, of course, the Xbox One X. It's not known if Crackdown 3 will be there at all, considering it has been moved to a 2018 release.
Here are a few of the games we expect on the Xbox stand:
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Cuphead
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Sea of Thieves
PlayStation at Gamescom 2017
Even though rumours pointed to a possible Gamescom return for Sony, it isn't holding a press conference at the show this year. Nor are there any behind-closed doors presentations planned.
Instead, like last year, the company's presence at Gamescom will be focused towards the public and the show floor. There won't be any major announcements we think.
Games we expect to be playable on the PlayStation stand:
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Gran Turismo Sport
Electronic Arts at Gamescom 2017
As detailed above, EA is hosting an EA Live Show event on the Monday before the show doors open. It will also have a massive stand with all the latest games available for the public to try.
Games we expect to see from EA:
- FIFA 18
- Madden NFL 18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- The Sims 4 (console)
Activision at Gamescom 2017
Activision will be focusing predominantly on two games at Gamescom, much like it did at E3 2017. But what two games they are...
Games we expect to see from Activision:
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Destiny 2
Ubisoft at Gamescom 2017
As most years, we expect Ubisoft to be among those with the most games at the show. It'll be an extensive line-up of triple-A titles that are expected this year or early next.
Games we expect to see from Ubisoft:
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Far Cry 5
- The Crew 2
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Steep: Road to the Olympics
Nintendo at Gamescom 2017
Nintendo confirmed that it will once again have a booth at the show. It also said that "the year's biggest games for Nintendo Switch and 3DS" will be available to play. That will include Super Mario Odyssey, it is thought.
There are also live shows being broadcast online throughout the week, as detailed above.
Games we expect to see from Nintendo:
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (3DS)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)
- Monster Hunter Stories (3DS)
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Super Mario Odyssey
Gamescom 2017: Other exhibitors
Apart from the big boys above, there will be 100s of other exhibitors at Gamescom. Here are some of the bigger names:
- 1C Company
- 505 games
- Amazon
- Bandai Namco
- Bethesda
- Blizzard
- Capcom
- CD Projekt
- Deep Silver (Koch Media)
- Focus Home Interactive
- Frontier
- Gameloft
- Kalypso
- Konami
- Logitech
- Nvidia
- Plantronics
- Razer
- Rebellion
- Sega
- Square Enix
- Team 17
- Turtle Beach
- Wargaming
- Warner
- Gamescom 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest videogames show
- PlayStation 4 system software 5.0 details revealed, 1080p 60fps Twitch and more
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic stars in own iOS game, watch our exclusive interview with the legend here
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy review: Short but oh so sweet
- PS4 owners get to play COD: WW2 first, private beta starts 25 August
- Get 15 months of PlayStation Plus for the cost of 12, ahead of huge price hike
- Amazing GTA 5 mod is turning Los Santos into London
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Xbox One Fall 2017 update rolling out, here's what it adds
- Agents of Mayhem preview: Saints Row's spiritual successor is every bit the guilty pleasure
Comments