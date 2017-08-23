Gamescom 2017: All the announcements and games that matter

Although E3 opened its doors to the public in June, Germany's Gamescom has been doing so for years. What's more, it has become something of a cosplay magnet in the last few.

You're just as likely to bump into a fan dressed as Pikachu as an industry type at Gamescom.

However, for us, it's a great place to get hands-on with the triple-A titles coming out for Christmas and beyond. We're currently pounding the floor of the show and will be bringing you the latest previews and news on all the biggest games throughout the week.

So here's our guide to the games and hardware announcements from Gamescom 2017.

Gamescom started in 2009 and is held annually at the Koelnmesse convention centre in Cologne, Germany. It generally runs in mid to late-August.

The first day this year (Tuesday 22 August) was for trade and media only, the show then opened to the public from Wednesday 23 August. It'll run until Saturday 26 August.

Some companies held press conferences and showcases on the Monday ahead of the show opening. These have shrunk in number over the years but there were still a couple of major ones.

All times are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST), as relevant to local time in Cologne.

Tuesday 22 August - 9am to 7pm (business centre and public halls)

Wednesday 23 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)

Thursday 24 August - 9am to 8pm (business centre and public halls)

Friday 25 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)

Saturday 26 August - 9am to 8pm (public halls only)

There were only a couple of major press conferences planned for the show this year, one by Electronic Arts, the other by Nvidia. There was also a special Xbox at Gamescom show on the Sunday before, a Blizzard livestream event and Nintendo will continue to host livestream broadcasts throughout. Here are the details:

EA held its EA Live Show keynote on Monday 21 August. There was a livestream to follow online and you can catch up with it again on demand below:

You can also view it at EA.com.

It showed all-new footage of Star Wars Battlefront II, Need for Speed Payback, Battlefield 1 DLC, The Sims 4 content and more.

As a bit of a first, Nvidia held a special event where it provided hands-on experiences for the press of some top PC games. It kicked off with a "stage show" that the firm opted not to stream live. However, it has released a highlights reel since that you can watch below:

Microsoft didn't hold a specific press conference at this year's show, but streamed an Xbox @ Gamescom Live broadcast online on Sunday 20 August instead. It featured games announcements, updates and developer interviews.

It is available to catch up with on demand below:

You can also watch it on the Xbox Wire website.

There's no press conference as such, but Nintendo is streaming several live shows throughout Gamescom 2017 on its European YouTube channel.

On Wednesday 23 August, at 3pm CEST - 2pm BST, 6am PDT - it will host a Super Mario Odyssey gameplay stream with a developer talk.

On Thursday 24 August, at 12pm CEST - 11am BST, 3am PDT - it will turns its attention to Metroid: Samus Returns for the 3DS.

There will also be live shows and demonstrations of other Nintendo games broadcast on other days.

Blizzard will make some announcements about World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and other game updates via a livestream on Wednesday 23 August at 6pm CEST - 5pm BST, 9am PDT.

You can watch it live below:

There are plenty of gaming companies at the show. Here are the biggest so far:

As well as its Xbox @ Gamescom Live kick-off show, Microsoft is hosting an Xbox FanFest throughout the convention like last year.

There are around 27 playable Xbox One and Windows 10 PC games at the show, plus, of course, the Xbox One X.

Here are a few of the games being shown on the Xbox stand:

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires IV

Cuphead

Forza Motorsport 7

Sea of Thieves

Even though rumours pointed to a possible Gamescom return for Sony, it isn't holding a press conference at the show this year. Nor are there any behind-closed doors presentations planned.

Instead, like last year, the company's presence at Gamescom is focused towards the public and the show floor.

First-party games playable on the PlayStation stand:

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Gran Turismo Sport

As detailed above, EA hosted an EA Live Show event on the Monday before the show doors opened. It also has a massive stand with all the latest games available for the public to try.

Games on show from EA:

FIFA 18

Madden NFL 18

Need for Speed Payback

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Sims 4 (console)

Activision focused predominantly on two games at Gamescom, much like it did at E3 2017.

They are playable for the public on the Sony PlayStation stand.

Games playable from Activision:

Call of Duty: WW2

Destiny 2

As most years, Ubisoft is among those with the most games at the show. It offers access to an extensive line-up of triple-A titles that are expected this year or early next.

Games we are looking out for from Ubisoft:

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Far Cry 5

The Crew 2

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Steep: Road to the Olympics

Nintendo once again has a booth at the show. It previoudly said that "the year's biggest games for Nintendo Switch and 3DS" will be available to play and that turned out to be the case.

It didn't have the SNES Classic Mini on the show floor, however.

There are live shows being broadcast online throughout the week, as detailed above.

Games available to play from Nintendo:

Fire Emblem Warriors

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions (3DS)

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS)

Monster Hunter Stories (3DS)

Pokken Tournament DX

Super Mario Odyssey

