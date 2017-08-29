When is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference and can I watch it online?Samsung
- A sneak peek at its "latest innovations"
- New Family Hub smart fridge and more
After showing off its latest flagship phone to the world, in the form of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is now turning its attention to consumer electronics. It will host a press conference during IFA 2017 in Berlin to showcase products designed to cater for "your new normal" - that's its tagline, not ours.
Find out details of when the press conference will take place below, including information on how to watch it live online.
What time is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference?
The Samsung IFA 2017 press conference is scheduled for 30 August 2017 at 18:00 CEST. Here's how that works out around the globe:
- Los Angeles: 09:00 PDT
- New York: 12:00 EDT
- London: 17:00 BST
- Hong Kong: 01:00 HKT (31 August)
- Seoul: 02:00 KST (31 August)
- Sydney: 03:00 AEST (31 August)
The doors are scheduled to open roughly an hour before the event.
Where is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference livestream?
You will be able to watch the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference live, with Samsung hosting live video.
We're hoping to host it below closer to the start time, but you can also head over to the Samsung Newsroom on the day to catch the action as it unfolds.
Where is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference being held?
Samsung is holding its event at the Tempodrom in Berlin ahead of IFA 2017 officially opening its doors for the first time. It is strictly invite only, which is why it's worth settling down with a cup of your favourite hot beverage and watching it here.
