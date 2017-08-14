When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch and can I watch Galaxy Unpacked 2017 online?

Samsung will soon launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, looking to right the wrongs of the Note 7 and take us forward into a bigger S Pen powered world.

It previously announced its next Unpacked event for later this month and has since posted a teaser video that leaves us in no doubt that it's for the Note 8.

So, with the Note 8 essentially guaranteed to be unveiled at the press conference, when can you watch it and what should you expect?

The Galaxy Note 8 launch event - Galaxy Unpacked - is scheduled for 23 August 2017 at 11:00EDT. Here's how that works out around the globe:

Los Angeles: 08:00 PDT

New York: 11:00 EDT

London: 16:00 BST

Berlin: 17:00 CEST

Hong Kong: 23:00 HKT

Seoul: 00:00 24 August KST

Sydney: 01:00 24 August AEST

The doors are scheduled to open an hour before the event.

So far it has been confirmed that the Note 8 launch will be in New York City at Park Avenue Armory. There has been no announcement of other regional events, although that's been the case for recent launches, so you may will find that there's a London satellite event and others around the globe.

You can watch watch the Galaxy Note 8 launch live, with Samsung confirming that it will be hosting live video. In the past this has also been available in 360 degrees, so you can watch it through Gear VR too.

Samsung is yet to provide the link to the livestream, but we expect this to go live closer to the launch itself. In the meantime, you can watch the launch of the Note 7, a relive the device that never was. We will update with the live video stream once we have the details closer to the launch event.