Watch the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference right here

After showing off its latest flagship phone to the world, in the form of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is now turning its attention to consumer electronics. It will host a press conference during IFA 2017 in Berlin to showcase products designed to cater for "your new normal" - that's its tagline, not ours.

The event is streaming live now and you can check out the feed below.

You can also check out three of the biggest products to be unveiled during the event here:

What time is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference?

The Samsung IFA 2017 press conference kicked off 18:00 CEST 30 August. Here's how that works out around the globe:

  • Los Angeles: 09:00 PDT
  • New York: 12:00 EDT
  • London: 17:00 BST
  • Hong Kong: 01:00 HKT (31 August)
  • Seoul: 02:00 KST (31 August)
  • Sydney: 03:00 AEST (31 August)

Where is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference livestream?

You can watch the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference live below:

You can also head over to the Samsung Newsroom to catch the action as it unfolds.

Where is the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference being held?

Samsung is holding its event at the Tempodrom in Berlin ahead of IFA 2017 officially opening its doors for the first time. It is strictly invite only, which is why it's worth settling down with a cup of your favourite hot beverage and watching it here.

