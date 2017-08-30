Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch event

Samsung has turned its attention to consumer electronics.

It hosted a press conference during IFA 2017 in Berlin to showcase products designed to cater for "your new normal" -- that's its tagline, not ours. The event already streamed, but you can re-watch the feed below. You can also check out three of the biggest products unveiled during the event here. This is your one-stop shop for all-things Samsung from Europe's largest consumer electronics show.

The Samsung IFA 2017 press conference kicked off 18:00 CEST on 30 August. Here's how that works out around the globe:

Los Angeles: 09:00 PDT

New York: 12:00 EDT

London: 17:00 BST

Hong Kong: 01:00 HKT (31 August)

Seoul: 02:00 KST (31 August)

Sydney: 03:00 AEST (31 August)

Samsung held its event at the Tempodrom in Berlin -- ahead of IFA 2017. It was strictly invite only.

Samsung announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch, the Gear Sport, and an update to the Gear Fit 2, in the form of the Gear Fit 2 Pro, as well as an updated pair of IconX wireless earbuds.

