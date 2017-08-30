Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch event

and Phones
Samsung Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch event
  • A sneak peek at its "latest innovations"
  • New Family Hub smart fridge and more

Samsung has turned its attention to consumer electronics.

It hosted a press conference during IFA 2017 in Berlin to showcase products designed to cater for "your new normal" -- that's its tagline, not ours. The event already streamed, but you can re-watch the feed below. You can also check out three of the biggest products unveiled during the event here. This is your one-stop shop for all-things Samsung from Europe's largest consumer electronics show.

Samsung IFA 2017: What time was the event?

The Samsung IFA 2017 press conference kicked off 18:00 CEST on 30 August. Here's how that works out around the globe:

  • Los Angeles: 09:00 PDT
  • New York: 12:00 EDT
  • London: 17:00 BST
  • Hong Kong: 01:00 HKT (31 August)
  • Seoul: 02:00 KST (31 August)
  • Sydney: 03:00 AEST (31 August)

Samsung IFA 2017: Can you still watch the live stream?

Yes, you can watch the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference live below:

You can also head over to the Samsung Newsroom to catch the action.

Samsung IFA 2017: Where was the event held?

Samsung held its event at the Tempodrom in Berlin -- ahead of IFA 2017. It was strictly invite only.

Samsung IFA 2017: What was announced?

Samsung announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch, the Gear Sport, and an update to the Gear Fit 2, in the form of the Gear Fit 2 Pro, as well as an updated pair of IconX wireless earbuds.

See Pocket-lint's coverage here:

PopularIn Phones
  1. Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  2. iPhone 8 features fully revealed in detailed report
  3. Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
  4. Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch event
  5. IFA 2017: What to expect from Europe's largest consumer electronics show
  1. Daily deals: Amazon sale: £10 off a £75 spend
  2. Best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-order offers and deals
  3. LG V30 launch: When is it and can I watch it online?
  4. Apple might announce the next iPhones at an event on 12 September
  5. Oppo R11 review: The almost-great phone

Comments