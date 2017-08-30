Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch event

Samsung IFA 2017: What was unveiled and how to re-watch eventSamsung
- A sneak peek at its "latest innovations"
- New Family Hub smart fridge and more
Samsung has turned its attention to consumer electronics.
It hosted a press conference during IFA 2017 in Berlin to showcase products designed to cater for "your new normal" -- that's its tagline, not ours. The event already streamed, but you can re-watch the feed below. You can also check out three of the biggest products unveiled during the event here. This is your one-stop shop for all-things Samsung from Europe's largest consumer electronics show.
Samsung IFA 2017: What time was the event?
The Samsung IFA 2017 press conference kicked off 18:00 CEST on 30 August. Here's how that works out around the globe:
- Los Angeles: 09:00 PDT
- New York: 12:00 EDT
- London: 17:00 BST
- Hong Kong: 01:00 HKT (31 August)
- Seoul: 02:00 KST (31 August)
- Sydney: 03:00 AEST (31 August)
Samsung IFA 2017: Can you still watch the live stream?
Yes, you can watch the Samsung IFA 2017 press conference live below:
You can also head over to the Samsung Newsroom to catch the action.
Samsung IFA 2017: Where was the event held?
Samsung held its event at the Tempodrom in Berlin -- ahead of IFA 2017. It was strictly invite only.
Samsung IFA 2017: What was announced?
Samsung announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch, the Gear Sport, and an update to the Gear Fit 2, in the form of the Gear Fit 2 Pro, as well as an updated pair of IconX wireless earbuds.
