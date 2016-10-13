Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and more

Sony PlayStation VR is finally available to buy, priced £349. Those who pre-ordered should have received their shiny new headsets and you should be able to find stock in stores up and down the country.

What about the games though? The headset comes with a demo disc with tasters of several titles, but you'll need more than that to make the most of the PSVR's talents (which you can find out more about in our Sony PlayStation VR review here).

Thankfully, we've been testing different games for the headset over the last days, weeks and even years and can give you a real heads up on the ones we think are the very best available now and soon to come.

Sony hasn't been shy in ensuring support for the device. There are more than 70 games planned for the next few months, with many of them on sale from day one.

Further down the line, Sony will unleash its gun-shaped accessory, called the PS Aim Controller, and that will coincide with the release of Farpoint, a first-person shooter-slash-exploration game designed to make the most out of the peripheral.

There are also plenty of third-party support titles emerging from Capcom, Warner, Ubisoft, Rebellion and beyond. Scare yourself silly in Resident Evil 7, play Captain (Kirk) in Star Trek Bridge Crew or Batman in Arkham VR, or float around and shoot the tanks to pieces in Battlezone.

So have a flick through our gallery above to find out more about these and other games we highly recommend you try with your new PlayStation VR.