Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and more

Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and morePocket-lint
Sony PlayStation VR is finally available to buy, priced £349. Those who pre-ordered should have received their shiny new headsets and you should be able to find stock in stores up and down the country.
What about the games though? The headset comes with a demo disc with tasters of several titles, but you'll need more than that to make the most of the PSVR's talents (which you can find out more about in our Sony PlayStation VR review here).
Thankfully, we've been testing different games for the headset over the last days, weeks and even years and can give you a real heads up on the ones we think are the very best available now and soon to come.
Sony hasn't been shy in ensuring support for the device. There are more than 70 games planned for the next few months, with many of them on sale from day one.
- Sony PlayStation VR launch line-up: Every game listed and best PSVR games revealed
- Sony PlayStation VR tips and tricks: How to solve PSVR problems and more
- Sony PlayStation VR game trailers: Farpoint, Batman: Arkham VR, Star Wars, and more
Best PSVR games in 2016 and 2017
Further down the line, Sony will unleash its gun-shaped accessory, called the PS Aim Controller, and that will coincide with the release of Farpoint, a first-person shooter-slash-exploration game designed to make the most out of the peripheral.
There are also plenty of third-party support titles emerging from Capcom, Warner, Ubisoft, Rebellion and beyond. Scare yourself silly in Resident Evil 7, play Captain (Kirk) in Star Trek Bridge Crew or Batman in Arkham VR, or float around and shoot the tanks to pieces in Battlezone.
So have a flick through our gallery above to find out more about these and other games we highly recommend you try with your new PlayStation VR.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Google Daydream View review: A Pixel-perfect VR experience?
- Best Sony PlayStation VR games you must play: Farpoint, Resident Evil 7, Batman and more
- HTC Vive tips & tricks: How to set it up and solve any issues
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2016, whatever your budget
- Oculus Rooms and Parties explained: How does Facebook see us being social in VR?
- Oculus Touch controllers: These 54 titles support them at launch
- Google launches Daydream View in new colours other than slate grey
- Oculus Rift owners will get Xbox One game streaming in December
- Google is now letting you see the entire world in VR from the comfort of your home
- Immerse yourself in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with VR viewers
- You could be wearing Apple iGlasses soon, smart specs in development
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Amazon Echo: First 7 things you should do to get Alexa started
- How to upgrade your Xbox One storage by 2TB and more: That’s up to 100 additional games
- Best smartphones 2016: The best phones available to buy today
- BlackBerry DTEK70/Mercury: What's the story so far?
- How to upgrade your PS4 hard drive to 1TB or more for less than £50
- 52 of the best tech life hacks
- Kia Sorento review: The savvy seven-seater
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Which is the best movie streaming box for under £150? Apple TV vs Fire TV vs Chromecast and more
Comments