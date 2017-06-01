What are Moto Mods? Everything you need to know about the snap-on accessories for Moto Z

The smartphone industry is always seeking the next big thing. For Motorola that's Moto Mods: clip-on accessories that work with its Z-series of phones and transform their functionality or style.

Lenovo launched the Moto Z in 2016, followed by big-battery Moto Z Play, which has just been updated in the Moto Z2 Play (there will be no "standard" Z2 for 2017).

Here's a run-down of the Moto Mods available and a nod to the future of what to expect next.

Each Mod attaches to the back of any Moto Z-series phone using the a collection of really strong built-in magnets. That means there's no fiddling around with clumsy hinges or clips on the sides of the phone, no need to remove the battery, indeed no need to fuss at all.

The key to operation comes from the 16 golden contact points on the back of the phone, above a contact strip. These transmit data and power between the Mod and the phone. That means the USB port remains free and unused, regardless of which Mod you have clipped on.

Following the launch of the Z2 Play, some Mods operate on second-generation hardware: they still fit just the same, but don't use all the connecting pins if not needed, in a bid to reduce cost. Simple. That's all background stuff, though, all you need to do is clip the Mod on as normal.

For some Mods you may have to go through a couple of setup pages, but Lenovo promises it only takes a couple of quick taps to get each one set up. Once Mods are connected they communicate with any Z-series phone, where a dedicated software area - accessible in the swipe-down Android shortcuts shade - details what's what.

Long before the Moto Z was an actual product, rumours suggested we'd see a unique modular camera made by Hasselblad, the company better known for building hideously expensive studio quality cameras.

That Mod, the True Zoom, delivers a 10x optical zoom lens, from a 25-250mm equivalent. Unlike the digital zoom of a built-in phone camera, this unit can zoom in without losing any quality until you get to the 10x limit. Its f/3.5-f/6.5 aperture is modest, however, as is its highest resolution video capture which sits at 1080p30.

The Mod uses it own 12-megapixel sensor, not the one that's built-in to any Z-series phone. Capable of shooting up to ISO 3200, the Mod's built-in optical image stabilisation will help with keeping that figure down while keeping shots sharp.

Like any good camera, you can adjust any settings like shutter speed, manual focus, aperture, ISO sensitivity, white balance and exposure. JPEG and raw file capture are both available.

A Xenon flash is built-in for more even, brighter flash coverage.

The True Zoom doesn't come cheap though: it's priced $250-300 in the States, or £199 in the UK.

Motorola partnered with JBL to create the SoundBoost, a stereo loudspeaker with two three-watt drivers. For 2017 there's the SoundBoost 2, the fabric-covered, splashproof second-gen model with a better contoured design.

The Mod amplifies the phone's sound, looking to replace the need for a portable speaker. It has a built-in 1,000mAh battery to extend the phone's battery life, too, and a kick-stand so that the audio isn't just firing upwards into the air, or downwards into whatever surface it's lying on.

The JBL SoundBoost is available to buy now, priced $80 in the States and £70 in the UK. The JBL SoundBoost 2 will be priced $80 and is due to launch alongside the Z2 Play.

The Moto Insta-Share is a pico projector which can beam an image or video measuring up to 70-inches diagonally from any angle, onto any surface. It also has a built-in loudspeaker.

The sad part is that it only has 480p resolution, so the bigger you make your projection, the worse the detail is going to look.

If you're planning on using a Moto Z-series phone for some time then it might be a worthy investment, but it doesn't come cheap: it's $275 in the States and £250 in the UK.

This one is a really interesting prospect. A rigid cradle to position any Moto Z phone into, the GamePad comes with all the physical controls you could need to transform the phone into a gaming device.

Created by Lenovo - you can tell, given the illuminated red Legion symbol to the pad's rear - paired with an older-gen or second-hand phone and it's a great way to play Android games when on the go.

The GamePad will be priced $79 when it launches in summer 2017.

The first-generation Style Shells are simple covers, costing around £16 for a fabric Shell, or £20 for wood or leather. When you order a Moto Z through Moto Maker you'll be able to choose which finish you'd like, to select between wood, coloured leather, nylon or plastic.

Version 2.0 of the Style Shells come with wireless charging, meaning you can chuck your Z-series phone on a charging pad and - boom - it'll begin to juice the battery. A great idea, but you'll need to buy a wireless charger separately as one is not included in the box, nor does any Moto Z-series phone come with such a charger. Plus the wireless charging shells will be pricier, at $40, when then launch in tandem with the Z2 Play.

There are lots of power pack to choose from, listed below.

Moto TurboPower Pack (3,490mAh battery), available summer 2017, $80

Moto Power Pack (2,200mAh battery), available Z2 Play launch, $50

Incipio Battery Case (2,200mAh battery), $80

Incipio OffGrid wireless charging case (2,200mAh plus wireless charging), $90

Tumi Wireless Charging Power Pack (2,200mAh plus wireless charging), $75

Mophie Juice Pack (3,000mAh battery), $90

Kate Spade (3,000mAh battery) US-only, $90

These battery packs can charge any Moto Z-series phone, so can be used for top-ups and then, say, left in your car so you needn't carry that additional weight around. The battery packs can also be charged independently of the phone, which is handy.

If you're looking for a great way to clip your phone into your car then this in-car dock from Incipio can turn a Z-series phone into your wingman.

As soon as the phone clips into place it launches Android Auto, including full music control and more. There's an additional USB port for plugging into a car charger too. Perfect for navigation.

It's not available in all regions, due to various restrictions, but in the States the Vehicle Dock is priced $65.

At the 2016 Moto Unlocked event, the company's CEO, Aymar de Lencquesaing, quipped that there's likely to be "a Tango module to basically enable the Z to have Tango functionality". Straight from the horse's mouth. Augmented reality and virtual reality are incoming.

However, at a follow-up 2017 event, Motorola declined to comment further about the progress of this Mod, giving the impression that it may never see the light of day.

One upcoming Mod, according to HelloMotoHK, is the Adventure Mod. Said to offer waterproof sealing and seemingly transform the Moto Z phones into an action camera of sorts. So you should be able to take your phone to swimming and take a bunch of cool underwater videos and pics.

One concept on show back at the Moto launch was the OneCompute, a Windows Phone-style Continuum-like feature for Android, with the ability to turn Moto Z phones into a desktop computer of sorts. The phone attaches to the cradle Mod, which links to a hub containing various USB, HDMI and power ports to connects to a monitor.

Moto is also behind a developer drive. There's a Moto Mods developer programme to encourage hardware and software makers to come up with their own Mods. The sky really is the limit.

A $125 Mods package can be bought by developers, including a variety of pre-made sensors - such as temperature, camera and beyond - to remove the need for hardware development from day one.

We could see all kinds of stuff coming to light, from secondary displays and alternative speaker systems, to computer docking solutions. It's very likely we'll also see a bunch of third party Style Shells, offering more variations in style and colour.

Do you really need a modular phone? Wouldn't it be easier to buy separate speaker/battery/projector/camera devices? Whether you see Mods as an essential or gimmick will be a key driver whether you want to buy a Moto Z-series phone.

What we can say for sure is that Motorola's modular approach is ultra simple to use. It's far less intrusive than, say, LG's now-defunct Friends modules. The simple magnetic clip-on approach works a treat.