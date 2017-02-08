17 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now

The 4K movie revolution is well under way.

With 4K Ultra-HD Blu-rays readily available and increasing in number all the while, it is becoming easier to watch your favourite movies in the best format possible.

With high quality video transfers and high dynamic range (HDR) visual tech, home movie viewing has never been better. Just make sure you match your new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player with a suitable 4K TV with HDR and away you go.

We'd also suggest you add 7.1 surround sound speakers to your set-up, or better still a Dolby Atmos system or soundbar. But even TV speaker technology has come on leaps and bounds of late, if space is at a premium.

The only question left is what to actually watch? That's why we've chosen our top 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays you can rush out and buy today. You can't go far wrong with any of these.

We'll update the list as new films arrive. For now, here are our favourite 4K Blu-rays to date.

Buy The Martian: Extended Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $22.99 from Amazon.com

Available as an Extended Edition, The Martian is easily one of the best looking 4K transfers around. The Ultra HD Blu-ray version comes with the added bonus of HDR, which you don't get with Sky Q Cinema, for example, which really adds to the sense of depth in the stark backdrops of Mars.

You also get a Dolby Atmos audio mix on this Extended Edition that shines at its best during the sandstorm scenes at the beginning. It's both a fantastic film, with an extended cut on offer, and a true example of why Ultra HD and HDR exist in the first place.

Buy The Revenant 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $22.49 from Amazon.com

Oscar-winner The Revenant looks utterly superb in this high-end format. Director Alejandro G Iñárritu is no stranger to mind-blowing cinematography, having made Gravity previously, but this is in another league.

The 4K transfer and super soundtrack certainly give it justice. One word of warning though, all scenes have greater detail and that might not be exactly what you want at times, if you fancy keeping your lunch down.

Buy Deadpool 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $19.97 from Amazon.com

Although it was a mixed bag critically, Deadpool is a funny, fresh superhero movie that will live on long in nerd circles. We absolutely love it here in Pocket-lint towers.

It was filmed in 4K so has an excellent video transfer that pops with detail, especially on Deadpool's suit.

Buy Life of Pi 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £18.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $29.82 from Amazon.com

Stunningly beautiful, Life of Pi was filmed as a 3D movie so doesn't usually work quite as well in 2D.

The 4K transfer though adds great depth thanks to HDR, so you're almost getting the 3D effect originally intended. And it's a fantastic film regardless.

Buy The Magnificent Seven 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.95 from Amazon.co.uk and for $19.99 from Amazon.com

The recent remake of The Magnificent Seven - which was, in itself, a remake of Kurosawa's Seven Samurai - works wonderfully on 4K Blu-ray, not least because the HDR wider colour gamut and greater contrast makes the already interesting palette even more stylised.

It is a considerable upgrade on the traditional Blu-ray edition too, with sharper, crisper edges and details. Whether you think the film is as good as the original is open for debate, but it's a fine addition to any 4K BD collection.

Buy Star Trek Beyond 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £24.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $27.99 from Amazon.com

The third of the Star Trek reboot movies is a little more like a long TV episode, but we don't mind one jot. Co-written by comedian and "Scotty", Simon Pegg, it definitely has some funnier moments than its prequels. It is also a visual feast on 4K Blu-ray, with sharp, vibrant colours.

Its HDR representation comes in handy too, with a lot of very dark scenes that make the most of the tech picking out the detail in the gloom. We also like the previous two films, but this is the best disc and transfer of the three.

Buy Ghostbusters 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $17.99 from Amazon.com

The original Ghostbusters is still one of the best comedy action flicks ever made and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has supplied as good a 4K transfer of an 80s film as possible.

There is plenty of detail and contrast, although colours are a little washed out, understandably. Still the best version of the 1980s Ghostbusters we're ever likely to see.

Buy Ghostbusters (2016) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $25.96 from Amazon.com

Those that thought or hoped the new version of Ghostbusters would fail were in for a short sharp shock after it was released. It is a great romp of one of the funniest films of 2016.

The 4K transfer is amazingly vibrant, especially the colour field that's superbly enhanced by HDR. It was reportedly upscaled from a 2K source, but still looks superb.

Buy Deepwater Horizon 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $24.96 from Amazon.com

Based on a true story, disaster movie Deepwater Horizon is a fairly harrowing watch - but riveting nonetheless. The 4K transfer makes it easier to see what's happening too, especially during underwater sequences, and therefore improves the experience no end.

The Dolby Atmos soundtrack really comes into its own during explosions, although the higher resolution can sometimes make the visual effects look a little computerised.

Buy The Angry Birds Movie 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $19.99 from Amazon.com

3D animated movies undoubtedly look great on 4K Blu-ray, not least because the studio can render in the correct resolution for the master.

The Ultra HD visuals and HDR make the film look quite simply stunning, matching the surprisingly enjoyable romp. But it's the Dolby Atmos soundtrack that perhaps deserves most credit. Time to upgrade that speaker system.

Buy Kingsman: The Secret Service 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $25.17 from Amazon.com

One of the first movies released on 4K Blu-ray - certainly one of the first announced - Kingsman is based on a Mark Millar comic book and was our favourite film of 2015.

The transfer matches the quality of the movie itself, with excellent sequences, such as the pub fight, benefiting greatly from a wider colour gamut and contrast.

Buy Mad Max: Fury Road 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $29.99 from Amazon.com

Mad Max: Fury Road was almost made for 4K. George Miller's triumphant return to the world of Mad Max is a visual feast, with a colour scheme unlike any other and priority for stunts over CGI effects.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, therefore, is stunning. It is almost cartoon-like at times, in its hues and tones.

Buy Jason Bourne 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £24.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $20.79 from Amazon.com

Matt Damon's glorious return to play the other spy with the initials JB was mastered for the cinema in 4K so makes an excellent jump onto Ultra HD Blu-ray. Some of the vistas and locations look amazing, especially during aerial shots.

Director Paul Greengrass is a fine craftsman and his use of image grain is purposeful, so don't be alarmed that there is plenty of it throughout - it's meant to look that way. And on 4K Blu-ray, even the grain looks sharp and detailed.

Buy The Lego Movie 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $24.99 from Amazon.com

To be honest, you can't fault the conventional Blu-ray release of The Lego Movie, so if you have that already it's hard to find a reason to upgrade.

However, the great, funny animated comedy still looks amazing in the higher resolution. It is also a tad more colourful than we remembered.

Buy Creed 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £17.40 from Amazon.co.uk and for $29.99 from Amazon.com

The return of Rocky Balboa as trainer to son of former friend Apollo Creed was an inspired, and Oscar-nominated, move.

It is rumoured that the source material was 2K, resulting in upscaled 4K visuals rather than native, which might explain why it's not as detailed as you'd expect. However, the colour palette is one of the best, most subtle around. And the fighting sequences? Wow.

Buy The Amazing Spider-Man 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.99 from Amazon.co.uk and for $17.99 from Amazon.com

A superb transfer for a reasonable but not groundbreaking outing for Spider-Man. It's a decent Sunday afternoon blockbuster to watch, but the Ultra HD rendering is excellent.

Details and colours ping. You can certainly tell that Sony Pictures has more experience with 4K movie filming than most.

Buy X-Men: Days of Future Past 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for £19.98 from Amazon.co.uk and for $25.20 from Amazon.com

Bryan Singer did a great job on his return to the X-Men franchise and this serves as a superb forerunner to X-Men: Apocalypse (another excellent 4K Blu-ray that we feel is slightly overshadowed by this one).

The 4K transfer is passable. Even though it is pin-sharp, the colours are slightly overblown, we feel. Still, it has far better contrast than the equivalent Blu-ray and its soundtrack is as bombastic as they come.